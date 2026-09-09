Mammootty@75: His 10 Best Family Dramas

Mammootty has played the family man through all its shades, and these 10 films prove just how devastatingly good he can be when he brings the tears along with the warmth.

IMAGE: Mammootty in Kaathal: The Core.

Key Points Mammootty has delivered some of his finest performances in emotionally charged family dramas, playing everything from devoted fathers and sons to deeply flawed family men.

The list features acclaimed classics such as Thaniyavarthanam, Amaram, Kaazhcha and Kaathal: The Core, alongside under-rated favourites.

From heartbreaking relationships and generational conflicts to loneliness and unconditional love, these 10 films showcase Mammootty's extraordinary emotional range.

We continue celebrating Mammootty's 75th birthday by curating lists of his absolute best films, broken down by genre.

In this particular feature, we explore Mammootty's innate ability to channel the relatable family man. He can effortlessly play the strict disciplinarian, the benevolent father, the obedient son, the fiercely caring sibling, or even roles that completely subvert those expectations.

Many of these performances have blossomed into evergreen classics, continuously adored by Malayali family audiences.

Sreeju Sudhakaran handpicks what he considers Mammootty's finest 10 films anchored by a strong family element. Just make sure you keep a handkerchief close by, as most of these are guaranteed to make you cry buckets.

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Aalkkoottathil Thaniye (1984)

IMAGE: Mammootty and Unni Mary in Aalkkoottathil Thaniye.

Mammootty might play the lead, but this film, and its title, are rooted in the profoundly lonely existence of its female protagonist, played by Seema in one of her career-best performances.

Ammukutty has selflessly dedicated her entire life to caring for the people around her, receiving absolutely nothing in return but crushing loneliness and a twice-broken heart.

Mammootty plays her childhood friend and former lover, a man forced by his father to marry his boss' daughter. The bitter irony is that Ammukutty is now nursing the very same father, while her former beau is trapped in an unhappy marriage.

Directed by I V Sasi and scripted by the legendary M T Vasudevan Nair, Aalkkoottathil Thaniye is a poignant drama about the people we carelessly leave behind in our desperate pursuit of success and supposed happiness.

Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam (1985)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam.

Padmarajan was an absolute master of genres. Almost every film he directed within a specific category is now considered a definitive classic. Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam is no exception, effectively establishing the template for countless future Malayalam family dramas, including Anjali Menon's under-rated debut Manjadikuru.

Even Mammootty himself later starred in variations of this narrative with films like Valsalyam and Rappakal.

Here, Kaviyoor Ponnamma plays a loving matriarch eagerly awaiting her children and grandchildren at their ancestral home, unaware that some of them are arriving with ulterior motives.

The film sharply explores the tragedy of children neglecting their ageing parents, forcing them into old-age homes against their will, and deliberately cutting ties with their roots. While some of its themes might feel slightly dated today, the phenomenal writing and performances ensure Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam remains essential viewing.

Thaniyavarthanam (1987)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Thaniyavarthanam.

Scripted by A K Lohithadas and directed by Sibi Malayil, it is incredibly hard not to draw direct parallels between the plot of Thaniyavarthanam and current society, where older generations -- driven by blind orthodoxy -- actively suppress progressive voices and relentlessly gaslight them. The events in this film are therefore expectedly tragic.

Mammootty delivers one of his all-time greatest performances (a statement you could apply to many films on this list) as a mild-mannered school teacher from an ancestral Nair family. His relatives blindly believe their male lineage carries a terrible curse and that he is destined to become the next victim of madness.

Thaniyavarthanam explores how a perfectly sane man is slowly driven into actual insanity by constant suspicion and psychological harassment, culminating in one of the most devastating finales in Malayalam cinema history.

While absolutely not an easy watch, Thaniyavarthanam comes highly recommended for how grimly it blends psychological horror into a heartbreaking family drama.

Amaram (1991)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Amaram.

Mammootty is so fantastic as a fisherman and struggling single parent here that it feels like an actual scandal he did not win the National Award. The prize that year went to Amitabh Bachchan for Agneepath, a performance that, while undeniably iconic, was perhaps not the actor's most nuanced work.

Amaram did not completely strike out at the National Awards though; the incredible KPAC Lalitha deservingly won Best Supporting Actress. The supporting cast is further elevated by Murali, who is terrific as the protagonist's best friend and KPAC Lalitha's husband.

Directed by Bharathan and scripted by Lohithadas, Amaram is a moving father-daughter saga that faces its biggest challenge when the daughter marries her uneducated childhood sweetheart against her father's wishes.

Following Chemmeen, Amaram is widely celebrated for its authentic portrayal of Kerala's fishing community, with Mammootty's performance as Achootty firmly etched into Malayalam cinema history as an all-time great lead performance.

Pappayude Swantham Appoos (1992)

IMAGE: Mammootty and Master Badusha in Pappayude Swantham Appoos.

I had warned you beforehand this list would make you cry buckets! And if none of the previous managed to pull that off, this one definitely will.

Fazil's Pappayude Swantham Appoos follows a grieving husband trying to cope with the loss of his wife (Shobana), while his young son yearns for a mother he has never even seen. It is a film deliberately designed to strike directly at your tear ducts, and it succeeds at that with full marks, particularly in the highly emotional third act.

The film's impact is such that there is not a single child who grew up in Kerala since the '90s without constantly hearing the lullaby, Olathumbathirunnooyaladum chellapainkili... Ente bala gopalane enna theppikkumbum padadi...

Sukrutham (1994)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Sukrutham.

It must be said that Mammootty has played some of the most deeply tragic and highly unfortunate protagonists in Malayalam cinema.

Take, for yet another example, his character Ravishankar in this M T Vasudevan Nair-scripted drama, directed by Hari Kumar.

Ravishankar is slowly dying from blood cancer. His wife and relatives are saddened to see him fade away. Then, an miracle occurs, and he is granted a fresh lease of life.

The cruel twist is that his family, including his wife, had already mentally prepared themselves to move on. His sudden 'rebirth' quickly becomes a frustration for them, exposing to him the harsh truth that the care he received when he was ill was born out of pity rather than genuine love.

In essence, Sukrutham is a heartbreakingly nihilistic film. It views even the most supposedly sacred human relationships through a deeply cynical lens, inevitably marching towards yet another tragic finale.

Oral Mathram (1997)

IMAGE: Sudheesh and Mammootty in Oral Mathram.

I always like to include at least one under-rated personal favourite in these lists. While Sathyan Anthikad's Oral Mathram enjoyed good viewership during its television runs, it is rarely discussed in the same league as Mammootty's more acclaimed family dramas.

It kicks off as a light-hearted watch about a middle-aged bachelor contractor renting a room from a family consisting of a widower, his three daughters, and his elderly father.

But an element of suspense kicks in (unsurprising, given it was scripted by S N Swamy, the brains behind the CBI franchise) when the widower goes missing, forcing the contractor to become the caretaker of the bereaved daughters.

While the central mystery plays out predictably, what makes this dramedy so engaging and heartwarming is watching Mammootty's character evolve from a determined loner into a caring protector, taking in a family that never was his.

Arayannangalude Veedu (2000)

IMAGE: Mammootty and Mayoori in Arayannangalude Veedu.

Written and directed by A K Lohithadas, Arayannangalude Veedu features Mammootty as a migrant worker married to a North Indian woman. When he returns to his ancestral home after years, some of his family members coldly reject him due to his poor financial stature and his falsely setup past misconduct.

The template itself might not be entirely fresh; there were already countless dramas exploring sibling rivalry and families ripped apart by greed for ancestral property.

Yet, there is an undeniable charm in watching Mammootty's innocent character painstakingly win back his family members one by one, resolving long-buried past traumas and teaching valuable lessons to everyone who previously hurt him.

Arayannangalude Veedu also marked the Malayalam debut of actress Lakshmi Gopalaswamy.

Kaazhcha (2004)

IMAGE: Mammootty and Yash Malaviya in Kaazhcha.

Years have passed, and we still cannot shake the memory of that shattering final scene, a moment almost guaranteed to make you lose hope in humanity.

Yet, the vast majority of Blessy's debut film is a beautiful celebration of human kindness. It follows an underprivileged family in Kerala who selflessly take in a young Gujarati boy orphaned by the devastating 2001 Gujarat earthquake, despite lacking a shared language to communicate.

Blessy, a protégé of the great Padmarajan, immediately showcased his immaculate ability to craft moving family dramas with this film, a trait that reflects in his future films like Thanmathra, Palunku, Bhramaram, Pranayam and Aadujeevitham.

Mammootty, who was primarily focused on star-driven mass entertainers at the time, took a deliberate step back to deliver a beautifully restrained, nuanced performance, while Padmapriya made a striking debut opposite him.

Kaathal: The Core (2023)

IMAGE: Jyothika and Mammootty in Kaathal: The Core.

With Kaathal: The Core, the country had to pause and admire a 70-plus Indian superstar for what he tried to pull off here. In an era dominated by hyper-masculine cinema, Mammootty proved that age and stardom are never excuses to avoid creative risks or roles deemed risqué by conservative societal standards.

He stunned everyone by playing a closeted homosexual man who refuses to come out until his patient wife (Jyothika) finally forces the issue, refusing to live a lie purely for his sake.

The veteran actor underplays the part so flawlessly that when his character finally breaks down and surrenders to his emotions, like in the touching scene where he confronts his father, you cannot help but surrender to your tears.

Directed by Jeo Baby, Kaathal: The Core is one of the most pathbreaking films produced in Malayalam cinema in recent times.

Despite its potentially controversial plot, Mammootty's stardom successfully drew in family audiences, proving once again that good content can always find the right viewership, even when it is challenging deep-set archaic societal norms.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff