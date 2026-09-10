Mammootty@75: His 10 Best Detective Dramas

From Yavanika to The Truth, these Mammootty films prove that the superstar has always had a nose for gripping mysteries and unforgettable investigators.

IMAGE: Mammootty in CBI 5: The Brain.

Key Points Films like Yavanika and Kariyilakkattu Pole showcase Mammootty in diverse roles, from an investigating cop to a murder victim.

The iconic character Sethurama Iyer was born in Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, a film that significantly influenced Malayalam cinema's investigative thriller genre.

The list includes popular films such as No 20 Madras Mail, featuring both Mammootty and Mohanlal, and the politically charged The Truth.

From time to time, Mammootty loves picking up scripts that allow him to play the desi Sherlock Holmes, the Malayali Byomkesh Bakshi or Feluda (whatever you wanna call him). Most recently, he did exactly this in Gautham Vasudev Menon's sole Malayalam directorial, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, which, despite receiving fair reviews, unfortunately underperformed at the box office.

But there have been some phenomenal detective movies starring Ikka, whether he is the investigator, the one being investigated, or even the victim, that have easily stood the test of time.

We continue our special series on Mammootty's 75th birthday as Sreeju Sudhakaran rounds up his 10 amazing investigative dramas.

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Yavanika (1982)

IMAGE: Thilakan and Mammootty in Yavanika.

A massive hit of its time, this K G George classic is not merely about a cop investigating a curious murder. It meticulously dissects the anatomy of the dead victim and the exact circumstances that dragged him to his fate.

While Mammootty (still rising towards superstardom at the time) is solid as the investigating cop, Yavanika truly belongs to the dead man.

Played by the great Bharath Gopi, the National Award-winning actor breathes life and sheer distaste into the deplorable tabla player Ayyappan, creating one of the most fascinating anti-heroes ever written in Malayalam cinema.

Yavanika also boasts a stellar supporting ensemble including Thilakan, Nedumudi Venu, Jalaja, Venu Nagavally, Jagathy Sreekumar and Sreenivasan, most of whom play members of Ayyappan's drama troupe and are, therefore, prime suspects.

Kariyilakkattu Pole (1986)

IMAGE: Mohanlal and Mammootty in Kariyilakkattu Pole.

If Bharath Gopi played the deplorable victim whose life we dissect in Yavanika, this Padmarajan film flips the script on Mammootty.

Here, it is the eternally handsome superstar who plays the victim: a film director whose past is stained by several black marks. One of these, or possibly all of them through a fatal domino effect, may have caused his murder.

Much like Yavanika, it is not the actual investigation but the deep character study that makes Kariyilakkattu Pole such an engaging watch. Not to mention, Mohanlal plays the investigating officer here, with Shobana, Rahman, and a terrific Sripriya delivering in important roles.

The film also features a genuinely shocking ending to cap off this riveting whodunnit.

Oru CBI Diary Kurippu (1988)

IMAGE: Mammootty, Adoor Bhavani and Jagathy Sreekumar in Oru CBI Diary Kurippu.

This is the movie that birthed one of the greatest cult characters of all time: Sethurama Iyer.

A terrific investigative thriller born from the memorable collaboration between director K Madhu and scenarist S N Swamy, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu revolves around the suspicious death of Omana, the daughter-in-law of a wealthy household.

Initially passed off as a suicide, the case is eventually handed over to the CBI. The protagonist, Officer Sethurama Iyer, enters the scene much later, but from that point on, what we witness changed Malayalam cinema forever.

Everything about the film is pure cinematic iconography: The cult characters, the legendary theme music, Iyer's signature walking gait, his fascinating methodology ('dummy to dummy'), his preference to stay out of physical action, and his calm, observant nature. Naturally, it boasts a rock-solid ending too.

Oru CBI Diary Kurippu was later remade in Telugu as Nyayam Kosam and in Hindi as Police Public.

Charithram (1989)

IMAGE: Rahman and Mammootty in Charithram.

Loosely based on the British thriller Chase a Crooked Shadow, this gem is also penned by S N Swamy, but this time directed by G S Vijayan (in his debut).

Unlike a standard whodunnit, Charithram is more of a 'did it even happen' kind of tale.

Mammootty plays a newly married businessman who, along with his friends and new bride, is shocked when his younger brother, who supposedly died in a fiery accident, walks in alive one fine day.

While the man looks exactly like the deceased and remembers every tiny detail of his life, his brother simply refuses to believe his dead sibling has returned.

It is a riveting thriller packed with fine performances from a cast that includes Shobana, Jagathy Sreekumar, Murali, and Janardhanan.

Utharam (1989)

IMAGE: Mammootty and Parvathy in Utharam.

In V K Pavithran's fantastic slow-burn mystery, there is no search for a killer, despite the movie opening with a mysterious death.

The method of dying is revealed outrightly; it is a tragic suicide. What Mammoott's journalist protagonist desperately needs to find out is why his best friend's wife (Suparna) ended her life so abruptly.

What follows is a deeply disturbing tale that initially feels baffling but rapidly gets under your skin, particularly when a horrific past crime is finally revealed.

Years have gone by, yet that heartbreaking third act still refuses to quit our memories.

Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu (1990)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu.

While I was tempted to include more of the CBI movies here, particularly the splendid first sequel Jagratha, I decided to go for another whodunnit that came out around the same time.

Directed by Joshiy, Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu comes with the special credit of being scripted by the man who directed the first film on this list, Padmarajan.

Mammootty plays a cop assigned to apprehend a mysterious serial killer targeting older men, leaving coconut coir stuffed in the victims' mouths after brutally killing them.

As the grim investigation proceeds, the cop discovers that these murders are far from random. Neither is the killer's bizarre calling card, which stems from a deeply vengeful and traumatic backstory.

Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu works brilliantly as a moody mystery thriller anchored by a strong lead performance from Mammootty. It offers more than enough drama to keep you constantly guessing the killer's true identity.

The film also boasts a massively stacked supporting cast, including Sumalatha, Suresh Gopi, Lalu Alex, Captain Raju, M G Soman, Nedumudi Venu, Lakshmi, Murali, Devan, Jagathy Sreekumar, and even Mukesh dropping in for a quick cameo.

No 20 Madras Mail (1990)

IMAGE: Mammootty and Mohanlal in No 20 Madras Mail.

This Joshiy film is most likely a Malayali's favourite movie when asked to choose one starring both Mammootty and Mohanlal, with Twenty:20 perhaps a close second.

The titular train serves as a chaotic meeting point for a bunch of hooligan friends, a respectable family, a mysterious young man, and a popular superstar all in the same coupe. To everyone's shock, it soon turns into a murder scene.

Mammootty plays a fictionalised version of himself who helps the fugitive friends when they are falsely accused of murdering a young woman, aiding them in uncovering the real truth.

No 20 Madras Mail starts off as a light entertainer heavily relying on Mohanlal's drunken antics and Mammootty's undeniable screen charisma, before shifting gears in the second half into a twisty thriller with a couple of solid surprises.

The movie was later remade in Hindi as Teesra Kaun, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Chunky Panday.

The Truth (1998)

IMAGE: Mammootty in The Truth.

Shaji Kailas casts Mammootty as yet another government-appointed investigator sent to Kerala, this time to solve the assassination of the state's chief minister and expose the massive political conspiracy behind it.

The Truth is a solid, distraction-free investigative thriller (again written by S N Swamy) packed with a great final whodunnit reveal and a few genuinely shocking twists (Killer Bose, anyone?).

Mammootty dominates the role, which allows him to spout his signature Malayalam-and-English blended monologues with fiery, rapid-fire precision, especially in the climax. Also, solid supporting turns from Thilakan, Balachandran Menon and Murali.

Harikrishnans (1998)

IMAGE: Mammootty and Mohanlal in Harikrishnans.

Okay, for a movie that stars both Mammootty and Mohanlal in lead roles, Harikrishnans might not always live up to its potential, something fans can also say about their latest collaboration, Patriot.

Also, the central whodunnit, where the two lead lawyers solve the murder of their common love interest's friend, is not exactly shocking stuff.

But whatever it lacks in pure thrills, Harikrishnans more than makes up for by letting the dynamic Mammootty-Mohanlal combo be thoroughly entertaining.

Their highly competitive, hilarious antics to win over Juhi Chawla's character, combined with Ouseppachan's fantastic soundtrack, make this a highly enjoyable watch with good recall value.

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha (2009)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha.

The core plotline of this Ranjith film instantly demands your complete and utter attention; that of a man trying to investigate the brutal rape and death of a young woman which happened on the exact day he was born, 52 years ago!

While it moves like a standard investigative drama, the film is actually a gritty, deeply unsettling exploration of feudalism and unchecked patriarchy.

It is a story about powerful men believing they can covet a woman's body as their birthright, and how toxic legacies work in incredibly disturbing ways.

Mammootty plays a triple role, with his portrayal of Murikkinunnath Ahmed Haji standing tall as one of the most chilling, finest-written antagonists in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff