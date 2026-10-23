Malaika Arora's 10 Steal-Worthy Party Looks

Malaika Arora's most glamorous party looks offer endless inspiration for your next special occasion with her signature blend of bling, chic, and sass.

Key Points Malaika Arora, celebrating her 53rd birthday, is renowned for her glamorous and party-ready fashion sense.

Malaika effortlessly pulls off bold choices like red leather dresses and neon green outfits with bright pink heels.

She also demonstrates how to make casual outfits like white shorts and a polo crop top look chic and party-appropriate.

OG fashionista, fitness enthusiast and forever glam girl Malaika Arora turns 53 on October 23. And if there's one thing this gorgeous birthday girl knows, it's how to dress up, show up and slay, no matter the occasion.

As the birthday girl adds another fabulous year to her journey, Namrata Thakker rounds up 10 of her most steal-worthy party looks.

Bling And Glamour

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Blingy, body-hugging and unapologetically glamorous, Malaika's black-and-gold embellished dress is the ultimate party-ready, show-stopping look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Patidar/Instagram

Malaika's sequinned red midi skirt is a wardrobe essential, perfect for the gram and ready for any party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Ms Arora brings the sparkle in a shimmery blue mini dress, the ultimate glam pick for anyone ready to dance the night away.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Gupta/Instagram

Birthday girl makes a strong case for a red leather dress that's equal parts chic, classy and so sassy!

Chic and Effortless

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

White shorts and a white polo crop top may not top your wish list, but Malaika makes this cool, comfy look effortlessly chic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

A sequinned bandeau dress with a dramatic bow? That's how you serve total diva energy and scream party-ready!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

From head to toe, Malaika is gorgeous in this two-toned slip dress that's perfect for a night out with your girls or a birthday bash.

Bold Statements

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

A strappy metallic dress is your ultimate party standout. Pair it with quirky accessories for maximum impact.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

We are simply obsessed with Malaika's neon green outfit that's sexy, sultry and impossible to miss. Her bright pink heels add the perfect pop of colour, taking the look to a whole new level.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika serves full disco-girl energy in a gold mini dress with a plunging neckline.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff