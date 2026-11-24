Explore the enduring on-screen magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, from their iconic debut in Om Shanti Om to their latest appearance in King.

Key Points Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's on-screen chemistry has been celebrated since her debut in Om Shanti Om in 2007.

Their collaboration spans numerous box office hits, showcasing a genuine friendship and comfort despite a two-decade age difference.

Deepika makes a special appearance in SRK's upcoming film King, with a glimpse in the song Tu Mil Jaaye.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone share a groovy chemistry. And it's only grown better since 2007.

Despite an age difference of two decades, their heartfelt camaraderie and genuine friendship reflects in their charisma and comfort cemented across box-office hits since they first paired up in Deepika's Bollywood debut, Om Shanti Om.

In the coming weeks, the actress, who delivered her second child a couple of months ago, makes a special appearance in SRK's King, of which we got a glamorous glimpse in the much-hyped song Tu Mil Jaaye.

On that note, Sukanya Verma looks at every single lovey-dovey number they've shot together.

Main Agar Kahoon, Om Shanti Om

Farah Khan's reincarnation revenge against the backdrop of Hindi film industry's larger-than-life landscape is a gift that keeps on giving. And that grand vision is embodied in how she showcases every single song of the movie.

That magical visual of SRK and Deepika's snow globe romance during Main Agar Kahoon is a case in point.

Ajab Si, Om Shanti Om

SRK's red carpet rendezvous around Dreamy Girl Deepika celebrates old school nostalgia in the best way.

Amidst its rich retro details though, it's the sight of a sighing Khan and his statuesque heroine that leaves the beholder in raptures every single time.

Dhoom Taana, Om Shanti Om

Dhoom Taana's glorious ode to vintage cinema blends visual effects wizardry and joie de vivre when SRK's fanboy imagines himself in place of the hero shaking a leg with Deepika.

The upshot is all-time delightful.

Love Mera Hit Hit, Billu

Deepika, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan all get one song each as part of their song and dance appearance in SRK's Billu where he plays a fictionalised version of himself.

One of the sequences involves him filming an opulent outer space ditty with Deepika. The sheer sizzle in their spirited shimmy is reason enough to root for this onscreen power couple.

Titli, Chennai Express

From ancient temples to sprawling flower fields, SRK and Deepika flitter their charms for the colourful looking, coy feeling Titli in Rohit Shetty's North meets South love story.

Tera Rasta Chodun Na, Chennai Express

Deepika and SRK let their glistening eyes do all the talking as they hold back their feelings yet wish if only in true Bollywood pining style for the short yet soulful melodious break of Tera Rasta.

Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari, Chennai Express

The only reason Rohit Shetty's love for blindingly bright colours and South India stereotype overkill doesn't seem all that offensive is SRK and Deepika's unbeatable zest and masti-filled moves in Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari.

Lungi Dance, Chennai Express

A joyous SRK and gorgeous Deepika hailing Thailava Rajinikanth over the course of their energetic Lungi Dance will not score points for political correctness but they sure as hell know how to burn the dance floor.

Manwa Lage, Happy New Year

In Farah Khan, heist members masquerade as contestants of a dance competition.

Enter SRK's stubble sporting mastermind and Deepika's clueless cabaret dancer falling in love when the latter teaches him and his team the steps but begins to 'Manwa Lage' with the hero in the process.

Indiawale, Happy New Year

Happy New Year is all about group dancing for the win. But Indiawale makes a fleeting exception for Deepika's smitten kitten to hog the limelight as she goes about building castles in the air with SRK.

Besharam Rang, Pathaan

Sashaying in all shades of sultry against the Spanish riviera, a super seductive Deepika makes a case for sexy swimwear to catch SRK's eye.

Besharam Rang's sassy take on saffron may have ensued in controversy over colour but there's simply no denying their combined smouldering impact.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Pathaan

SRK in his middle-age punk era. Deepika at the top of her glam game. A hook step that's as ridiculous as it is catchy.

What's not to enjoy about their snazzy flash dance in Pathaan's title track?

Faraata, Jawan

Deepika's extended guest role as SRK's beloved wife is the source of much heart and heartache in Jawan.

The dimpled duo flaunt their famed chemistry to the hilt across Faraata's radiant ambience and vibrant adas.

Tu Mil Jaaye, King

Any occasion that reunites the King with his reel-life Queen can only be a happy one.

Their combined, lived-in charm is one of the few fun things about Tu Mil Jaaye.

Sorely lacking in imagination, its lazy visuals (of which bulk of the Internet is convinced has used AI) look uninspiring while the tune sounds like a rehash of their earlier chartbusters.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff