Like Bollywood's New Denim Trend?

A classic pair of denim jeans are a wardrobe staple. But its funky new avatar is prompting everyone to embrace a new spin on the evergreen clothing.
Sukanya Verma looks at how Bollywood ladies are catching up on the trend.
Key Points
- Bollywood actresses are redefining denim fashion with unique and experimental designs, moving beyond traditional jeans.
- Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan are showcasing denim looks.
- Even actors like Akshay Kumar are seen embracing kitschy denim fashion, indicating a broader trend in the industry.
Sharvari's Unique Denim Statement
Sharvari, the Main Wapaas Aaunga and Alpha stunner, walks the talk in a pair of jeans inspired by a shoelaces pattern.
Dazzling Denims and Floral Power
Trust Tamannaah Bhatia, with her own jewellery line, to rock a pair of dazzling, diamond embellished jeans.
Kriti Sanon's 3D flower power is hard to miss in her one-of-a-kind denim design.
High Fashion and Two-Tone Trends
Bhumi Pednekar's love for high fashion continues in her heavily monogrammed Vivienne Westwood jeans and jacket.
Sara Ali Khan's two-tone denims create an impression of wearing one jeans on top of another.
Styled Differently: Rashmika and Sanya
We spotted Rashmika Mandanna in the exact same pair but styled completely different during Cocktail 2 promotions.
The photograph printed design worn by Sanya Malhotra might not be everyone's cup of tea but the lady sure can pull them off.
Kitsch and Chanel Devotion
Bhooth Bangla duo Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay Kumar unlocks new levels of kitsch through their fancy denim fashion.
Ananya Pandey's Chanel devotion comes in Coco-sized declarations.
Sparkle and Rhinestones
Sparkly jeans for the Sunshine Girl of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, all set to show her Alpha side.
Tiny bits and bobs of rhinestones adorning the ends of wide-legged jeans are just the touch of styling to satisfy Mrunal Thakur's sartorial needs.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff