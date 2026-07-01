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Like Bollywood's New Denim Trend?

By SUKANYA VERMA July 01, 2026 09:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A classic pair of denim jeans are a wardrobe staple. But its funky new avatar is prompting everyone to embrace a new spin on the evergreen clothing.

Sukanya Verma looks at how Bollywood ladies are catching up on the trend.

Key Points

  • Bollywood actresses are redefining denim fashion with unique and experimental designs, moving beyond traditional jeans.
  • Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan are showcasing denim looks.
  • Even actors like Akshay Kumar are seen embracing kitschy denim fashion, indicating a broader trend in the industry.
 

Sharvari's Unique Denim Statement

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari, the Main Wapaas Aaunga and Alpha stunner, walks the talk in a pair of jeans inspired by a shoelaces pattern.

 

Dazzling Denims and Floral Power

Tamannaah Bhatia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Trust Tamannaah Bhatia, with her own jewellery line, to rock a pair of dazzling, diamond embellished jeans.

 

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon's 3D flower power is hard to miss in her one-of-a-kind denim design.

 

High Fashion and Two-Tone Trends

Bhumi Pednekar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar's love for high fashion continues in her heavily monogrammed Vivienne Westwood jeans and jacket.

 

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's two-tone denims create an impression of wearing one jeans on top of another.

 

Styled Differently: Rashmika and Sanya

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

We spotted Rashmika Mandanna in the exact same pair but styled completely different during Cocktail 2 promotions.

 

Sanya Malhotra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

The photograph printed design worn by Sanya Malhotra might not be everyone's cup of tea but the lady sure can pull them off.

 

Kitsch and Chanel Devotion

Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay Kumar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Bhooth Bangla duo Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay Kumar unlocks new levels of kitsch through their fancy denim fashion.

 

Ananya Pandey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananya Pandey's Chanel devotion comes in Coco-sized declarations.

 

Sparkle and Rhinestones

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sparkly jeans for the Sunshine Girl of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, all set to show her Alpha side.

 

Mrunal Thakur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Tiny bits and bobs of rhinestones adorning the ends of wide-legged jeans are just the touch of styling to satisfy Mrunal Thakur's sartorial needs.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Bollywood's New Denim TrendSukanya VermaSharvariKriti SanonBhumi Pednekar

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