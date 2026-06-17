Lagaan to Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan's 10 Best Productions

As Aamir Khan Productions celebrates 25 years in show business, we rank the 10 best films produced by its star, from the iconic Lagaan to the recent critically-acclaimed Laapataa Ladies.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and the Lagaan team.

Key Points Aamir Khan Productions, established in 2001 with Lagaan, has consistently delivered critically acclaimed films across various genres, often setting a benchmark for quality in Indian cinema.

Despite recent disappointments like Laal Singh Chaddha and Ek Din, the production house is looking to revive its fortunes with the upcoming Batwara 1947, marking its 25th year.

June 15, 2001, was quite a special day for all Aamir Khan fans. Scratch that... make it Indian Cinema.

It was the day Lagaan released in theatres.

It was also the day we first saw the brilliance of Aamir Khan, the producer. From then on, a film carrying the Aamir Khan Productions stamp came with a kind of ISI mark of quality. Well, at least until the pandemic shuffled things around.

From breezy romcoms like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na to sports dramas like Dangal and even arthouse fare like Dhobi Ghat, Aamir Khan Productions has left an indelible impression on the hearts of critics and audiences alike over the years.

It did not matter whether Aamir starred in them, led them, or never appeared on screen at all. His productions were usually winners with critics, or with both critics and the masses, rarely with just the masses.

Sure, some of his recent ventures have been disappointing. Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) was ambitious but underwhelming. Sitaare Zameen Par (2025) was a decent remake, nothing more.

Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos (2026) had some fun moments and performances but was overall not quite up to the mark.

Ek Din (2026), another remake, was downright disappointing and easily the weakest film to have Aamir Khan on board as a producer.

But the star is ready to hopefully revive his production house's fortunes with his upcoming film Batwara 1947 in his 25th year of becoming a producer.

Although it does not star Aamir, the Partition drama marks the first collaboration between Director Rajkumar Santoshi and actor Sunny Deol in 30 years. Together, they had delivered memorable blockbusters like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996), and hopes are high for another winner.

With fingers crossed for that eventuality, Sreeju Sudhakaran looks back at the 10 best films produced by Aamir Khan and ranks them from good to legendary.

10. Dhobi Ghat (2011)

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming

IMAGE: Prateik Babbar and Monica Dogra in Dhobi Ghat.

Kiran Rao's directorial debut is an arthouse, meditative drama involving four individuals and the intriguing ways in which the city of Mumbai connects them.

Dhobi Ghat is one of the finest Bollywood films to capture the financial capital of India beyond its high-rises and postcard imagery. The affection is not just for the city but also for its characters, all searching for something they may never find, told through a self-assured pacing.

The most affecting thread involves Aamir Khan's artist, who moves into a rented house and discovers videotapes left behind by the previous female occupant, slowly uncovering a deeply troubling tale of domestic abuse.

Though Aamir, the star, does not fit well in the setting standing out like a sore thumb, the rest of the main cast -- Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra and Kirti Malhotra -- are quite good.

9. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

Where To Watch: YouTube and Apple TV+ (Rent)

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Excel Entertainment, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012) is an investigative thriller revolving around mysterious deaths and the flesh trade that takes a surprising genre turn near the end. Though, to be honest, the clues with regards to the genre turn are scattered quite openly throughout.

What makes Talaash so compelling is not merely its mystery but the way Director Reema Kagti weaves grief into the narrative. It is the story of a couple unable to come to terms with the loss of their only child, and the trauma and restlessness that seep into every aspect of their lives.

The film features excellent performances from Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with a terrific soundtrack by Ram Sampath.

8. Delhi Belly (2011)

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming

IMAGE: Kunaal Roy Kapur, Imran Khan and Vir Das in Delhi Belly.

Delhi Belly created quite a scandal at the time of its release with its boundary-pushing humour and songs, becoming a surprise hit despite its Adults Only certification.

The film was packed with toilet humour, erection jokes, fake orgasm gags and much more.

Yet, beyond the shock value of the risque humour (that's never played gratuitously for the frontbenchers like the Masti series) was a genuinely thrilling black comedy premise executed with smart finesse by director Abhinay Deo.

The game performances from Imran Khan, Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Poorna Jagannathan and Vijay Raaz added immensely to the film's enduring appeal with Ram Sampath's quirky soundtrack also playing a key role in enhancing it.

Bhaag D K Bose (that possibly owns its origin to Raj Zutshi's character in Kya Kool Hai Hum), despite its deliberately risqué wordplay, became an anthem of sorts among the young audience.

7. Secret Superstar (2017)

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming

IMAGE: Zaira Wasim in Secret Superstar.

A heartwarming tale of a young girl trying to break free from patriarchal restrictions to pursue her dreams, Advait Chandan's drama is anchored by a fine performance from Zaira Wasim, supported admirably by Meher Vij and Raj Arjun as her parents.

Raj Arjun, in particular, draws your wrath with his reprehensible portrayal of an abusive husband and father, making it immensely satisfying when his long-suffering wife finally stands up to him.

Aamir Khan's extended cameo as a flamboyant music director initially feels distracting, but his track and performance eventually fit neatly into a story filled with warm moments, impactful drama and beautiful songs.

6. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming

IMAGE: Genelia Deshmukh and Imran Khan in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

At a time when romcoms were thriving in Bollywood, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na still felt refreshingly different thanks to Abbas Tyrewala's spunky direction, A R Rahman's spirited music, and the fresh pairing of debutant Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh (then D'Souza).

The story of two best friends gradually falling in love was hardly original. In fact, Genelia's Bollywood debut Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003), opposite her future husband Riteish Deshmukh, explored a similar premise.

What made this film special was its enjoyable screenplay, relatable characters, the natural chemistry between the leads and a dependable supporting cast featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah and Paresh Rawal.

Songs like Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, Kahin Toh Hogi Woh, Nazrein Milana, Pappu Can't Dance Saala and the title track still dominate all our playlists.

5. Peepli [Live] (2010)

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Peepli [Live].

Anusha Rizvi's satirical comedy revolves around an impoverished farmer who is pressured into ending his life so that his family can receive compensation.

The film takes a sniggering note of the political and media circus that gathers around him, even though he has no intention of taking any drastic step.

Peepli [Live] takes heavy potshots at the TRP-hungry and often insensitive nature of television journalism, the willful ignorance of the ruling class, and the desperate conditions faced by farmers.

While it received widespread acclaim upon release, it is difficult to imagine a film like Peepli [Live] being made in today's climate of heightened censorship and political intrusion.

4. Dangal (2016)

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Aamir Khan in Dangal.

Dangal is not without flaws.

Despite attempting to justify it, the film still glamourises the idea of parents imposing their unfulfilled dreams upon their children. It also alters key details from real life to heighten the drama and the thrills. For example, how the final wrestling match is depicted quite differently from the actual match.

Yet, there is no denying that Dangal remains one of the finest sports dramas Hindi cinema has produced. Nitesh Tiwari's assured direction, combined with Pritam's powerful score, transforms the story of the Phogat family into an immensely engaging theatrical experience.

Dialogues like 'Mhari choriyaan chhoro se kam hai ke?' and 'Gold toh gold hota hai... chora laaye ya chori' continue to find resonance on social media for their fiercely feminist nature.

The performances, particularly from Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim and Fatima Sana Shaikh, are all exceptional.

3. Laapataa Ladies (2024)

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Sparsh Shrivastava and Nitanshi Goel in Laapataa Ladies.

Laapataa Ladies is the one exceptionally bright spot of light when it comes to films churned out by Aamir Khan Productions post the pandemic.

It remains debatable how original Kiran Rao's second directorial truly is, given Ananth Narayan Mahadevan's accusation that it borrows heavily from his 1997 film Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol.

There is also continuing discussion about whether it was the right choice to represent India at the Oscars over All We Imagine As Light (2024).

Even so, there is no denying that Laapataa Ladies is a well-made film that tackles women's empowerment and patriarchy with warmth, humour and sincerity. The story of accidentally swapped brides generates sharp social satire while also finding room for romance and moving drama.

The young cast, led by Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastava, shines alongside veterans Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

2. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary in Taare Zameen Par.

It must be said that while Aamir Khan Productions has delivered many gems, controversies have followed many of them too. Taare Zameen Par remains linked to debates about where original director Amole Gupte's creative vision ended and where replacement director Aamir Khan's began.

Since Aamir never directed another film after this, we may never know.

What is undeniable, however, is that Taare Zameen Par is a deeply affecting coming-of-age drama that helped bring awareness about dyslexia into Indian middle-class households. It also forced parents to recognise that every child learns differently.

Yes, the film is melodramatic in places, but that melodrama serves the story beautifully, especially in depicting a child's loneliness and sense of betrayal.

Darsheel Safary delivers one of the finest performances by a child actor while Aamir Khan remains restrained and quietly effective as the empathetic art teacher.

It also boasts one of the finest climaxes ever that's set entirely within a song.

1. Lagaan (2001)

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming

IMAGE: Gracy Singh and Aamir Khan in Lagaan.

No surprises here, I hope.

Aamir Khan's maiden production remains not only his most ambitious film but also the benchmark against which all his future productions, and many Indian films, would be measured. Ashutosh Gowariker took a huge gamble by blending two genres that were hardly box-office magnets at the time: period dramas and cricket films.

I still remember how cleverly the marketing downplayed the cricket angle before release; it came as a delightful surprise when we watched it in theatres.

Lagaan transformed cinema halls into stadiums. Every wicket and every boundary by Bhuvan and his team was greeted with thunderous applause, helped enormously by A R Rahman's sublime score. Its Oscar nomination enhanced its international reputation.

The film ends with Amitabh Bachchan's narration telling us that Bhuvan became a forgotten chapter in history. Lagaan, however, remains firmly etched in history as one of the proudest achievements in Indian cinema.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff