Kriti, Bhumi, Taapsee's AMAZING November fashion

December 03, 2018 12:43 IST

The best of Bollywood fashion.

Bollywood had a busy November, with a huge chunk of dates being blocked for various parties and red carpets.

The month saw a lot of lovely fashion as film folk made that extra effort to shine.

It's been a tough job, but we pick some of the best dressed folk.

Like their dress sense? Tell us in the message board below!

Kriti Sanon aces the sari look at Karan Johar's house party.

Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in silver at the Mowgli premiere.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty knows how to make a holiday look good!

The gorgeous actress looked absolutely stunning on her Maldives holiday, where she celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Raj Kundra.

Jacqueline Fernandez shows off some leg on the red carpet at the Lux Golden Rose awards.

There's no such thing as too many silver roses for Taapsee Pannu.

It's baby fashion steps for Vicky Kaushal, but he seems to be learning well.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh complement each other well, in personality as well as well as colours, as they get clicked for the first time in Mumbai, as man and wife.

Shraddha Kapoor finds a new place to party, and she makes her look rock it.

Mouni Roy gets Diwali ready as she steps out for a party with her telly gang.

Sonakshi Sinha looks fresh in yellow as she mingles at Arpita Khan Sharma's Diwali party.

Frieda Pinto makes a striking picture at the Mowgli's world premiere in Mumbai.

Pooja Hegde turns on the heat at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party.

Like Karan Johar's style? And his black shoes?

Bhumi Pednekar gets bold on the 20th Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival red carpet.

Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous at her 23rd birthday party. We will see more of her in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2.

Priyanka Chopra looks like a thousand bucks as she puts on her best airport look till date.

It's not everyday a girl catches a flight to her wedding destination!

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar