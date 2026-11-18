Ramayana: Part 1 has stormed into the top five of India's biggest box office hits, but can Nitesh Tiwari's epic go all the way and dethrone his own Dangal?



IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey in Ramayana: Part 1.



Key Points Ramayana: Part 1, with a reported budget of Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion), has become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, collecting Rs 1,437 crore (Rs 14.37 billion).

Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016) remains the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, largely due to its success in the Chinese market.

Other top contenders include Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, and Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2.

India's most expensive film, Ramayana: Part 1, has already entered the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time and is now hoping to claim the top spot.

According to box office aggregator Sacnilk, the epic, mounted on a reportedly colossal budget of Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion), has become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide and the third highest-grossing Bollywood film by the same measure.

So, which films has Ramayana: Part 1 surpassed to secure the fifth position, and which ones does it need to overtake to reach the top? Let's find out. (Collections sourced from Sacnilk. All languages inclusive.)

10. Pathaan (2023)

Worldwide Box Office: Rs 1,055 crore/Rs 10.55 billion

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan.

Pathaan not only marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan's stupendous box office form in 2023 after a string of disappointments, but also became the highest-grossing film for its production house, Yash Raj Films.

The action spy thriller was directed by Siddharth Anand and also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Salman Khan making a cameo, reprising his role of renegade R&AW agent Tiger from Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

9. Jawan (2023)

Worldwide Box Office: Rs 1,160 crore/Rs 11.6 billion

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan delivered an even bigger blockbuster that same year with the stylised action thriller Jawan.

Marking the Bollywood debut of Tamil filmmaker Atlee, Jawan featured Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Priyamani, with Sanjay Dutt appearing in a cameo.

8. KGF: Chapter 2 (2022)

Worldwide Box Office: Rs 1,215 crore/Rs 12.15 billion

IMAGE: Yash in KGF: Chapter 2.

Rocking Star Yash's Rocky Bhai simply rocked the box office for a second time.

While the first film grabbed pan-India attention back in 2018 with Rocky Bhai's anti-hero swagger and dynamic one-liners, the ambitious sequel turned into a bona fide blockbuster worldwide.

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were the Bollywood additions to the cast for the sequel.

7. RRR (2022)

Worldwide Box Office: Rs 1,230 crore/Rs 12.3 billion

IMAGE: Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR.

If the Baahubali films showed Indian audiences what a visionary filmmaker S S Rajamouli could achieve when crafting epic sagas, RRR ensured that the rest of the world took notice as well.

The film, which won India an Oscar for Best Original Song for composer M M Keeravani with Naattu Naattu, performed spectacularly at the box office.

The ensemble cast was led by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran also playing key roles.

6. Dhurandhar (2025)

Worldwide Box Office: Rs 1,307 crore/Rs 13.07 billion

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt in Dhurandhar.

Aditya Dhar's sprawling and uber-violent spy saga got off to a relatively slow start before finishing on a spectacular high, becoming a sensation almost everywhere it was released.

Even though it received an Adults Only certificate, that didn't stop the audiences from thronging in and making Dhurandhar the biggest hit of 2025.

The film also revived Ranveer Singh's box office prospects, while bringing out strong performances from Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

5. Ramayana: Part 1 (2026)

Worldwide Box Office: Rs 1,437 crore/ Rs 14.37 billion (still running in theatres)

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey in Ramayana: Part 1.

The good news is that Ramayana: Part 1 is performing exceptionally well in India and some overseas markets, even managing to trump the better reviewed Godzilla Minus Zero in some countries like the UK.

The worrying news, however, is that it may still not be enough to recover the film's enormous budget through theatrical business alone.

Nitesh Tiwari's VFX-heavy adaptation of the Hindu epic has been praised for its ambition, some of its action sequences and Yash's performance as Ravan.

However, it has also faced criticism for its slow screenplay, inconsistent visual quality and Ranbir Kapoor's stiff performance as Lord Ram.

4. Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 (2024)

Worldwide Box Office: Rs 1,742 crore/Rs 17.42 billion

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.

The first Pushpa became an unexpected pan-India sensation when it arrived in 2021, thanks to Allu Arjun's scintillating performance and a familiar story told in a well-packaged manner.

Like KGF: Chapter 2, the sequel benefited from the first film's massive fandom and became a monster hit, particularly in North Indian and overseas markets.

But it also attracted more criticism for its meandering screenplay, over-the-top violence and sleazy picturisation of its songs.

3. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

Worldwide Box Office: Rs 1,788 crore/Rs 17.88 billion

IMAGE: Anushka Shetty and Prabhas in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Easily the best of the sequels on this list, S S Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion brought his epic saga to a grand finish, with commanding performances from lead stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.

Even though the film struggled to tie up the first instalment with the prequel chapter that forms a significant part of its narrative, its exuberantly shot climax gives the film the high it needs.

We are now waiting for Rajamouli to break all sorts of records with Varanasi, which could potentially beat Ramayana: Part 1 in terms of budget!

2. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (2026)

Worldwide Box Office: Rs 1,813 crore/Rs 18.13 billion

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

Released just months after the first Dhurandhar, the sequel missed the presence of Akshaye Khanna and received more mixed reviews, particularly for dropping any pretense of not being propaganda for the ruling party.

However, that did not stop Dhurandhar 2 from becoming an even bigger blockbuster at the box office as Ranveer Singh's performance and Aditya Dhar's much-discussed 'peak detailing' continued to win over fans.

1. Dangal (2016)

Worldwide Box Office: Rs 2,070 crore/Rs 20.7 billion

IMAGE: Aamir Khan in Dangal.

Despite releasing a decade ago, nothing has managed to dislodge Aamir Khan's wrestling biopic, also directed by Nitesh Tiwari, from the top spot.

Sure, you can credit the Chinese market for its tremendous global box office business and claim other films performed less because they couldn't score a release slot in the notoriously stingy theatrical circuit of China.

But isn't it a remarkable achievement that Dangal not only managed to secure a release there but also did fabulous business in a country whose cinematic tastes are quite different from ours?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff