Janhvi To Aishwarya: 10 Bollywood Actresses Who Wowed South Cinema

From Aishwarya Rai's magnetic Nandini to Mrunal Thakur's heartbreaking Sita, these Bollywood actresses proved they could do far more than just play glamorous imports in South cinema.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi.

Key Points Janhvi Kapoor is set to return to Telugu cinema in a glamorous role in Peddi, starring opposite Ram Charan.

While many Hindi actresses were reduced to 'flowerpot' roles in South films, some performers broke through with impactful characters.

The feature explores Bollywood actresses who delivered memorable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada cinema over the past decade.

After Devara: Part 1, Janhvi Kapoor returns to Telugu cinema with yet another glamorous role in Peddi. If she was paired opposite Jr NTR in her Telugu debut, this time it is the turn of his RRR co-star Ram Charan to romance her on screen.

Their pairing feels interesting with a historical context since Janhvi's late mother Sridevi and Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi acted together in several films.

Going by the trailer of Peddi, Janhvi's role appears to be a glamorous part that exists largely as the hero's romantic interest, with little meaningful contribution to the plot. Here's hoping that our expectations are broken when the film releases in theatres on June 4.

In the past few years, several Bollywood actresses have ventured into South Indian cinema, but quite a few of them have found themselves trapped in similar glam territory.

Actresses like Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday and Rakul Singh have done their share of Telugu and Tamil films, yet many of those performances failed to leave a lasting impression.

That said, there have also been several Bollywood actresses who truly stood out when they headed South.

Sreeju Sudhakaran picks his 10 favourite performances by Bollywood actresses in South Indian films from the past decade and ranks them from good to most impactful.

10. Alia Bhatt: RRR

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt in RRR.

Sure, Alia Bhatt's Telugu debut is among the least discussed aspects of S S Rajamouli's internationally acclaimed magnum opus. And yes, in the context of her finest performances, RRR would probably not make her personal top 10 either.

Yet, as Ram Charan's quietly devoted love interest, Alia brings a restrained dignity to the role.

The character may be restricted by screen time and overshadowed by the thunderous bromance between the two male leads, but Alia still lends the part emotional warmth and grace that makes Sita an endearing character.

9. Raveena Tandon: KGF Chapter 2

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon in KGF: Chapter 2.

Both the KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 films are gigantic playgrounds for Yash to dominate, making it difficult for supporting actors to leave a mark.

Yet, Raveena Tandon manages to do the exact opposite in KGF: Chapter 2. Playing the prime minister, loosely modelled on Indira Gandhi, she brings gravitas to the role, exploding particularly in her confrontational scenes with Yash.

It is not a character blessed with extensive screen time, but Raveena ensures she remains memorable whenever she appears.

8. Radhika Apte: Kabali

IMAGE: Radhika Apte in Kabali.

The brilliant Radhika Apte has worked across several South Indian films in her carefully chosen career, but her most impactful performance from the past decade came in Pa Ranjith's Kabali.

Playing the wife of Rajinikanth's ageing gangster, Apte is far more than the archetypal supportive spouse.

While the role does demand vulnerability and suffering, it also gives her enough room to display resilience and spew fire, all of which she delivers with striking conviction. Too bad, her role wasn't bigger, otherwise she would have risen the ranks here.

7. Deepika Padukone: Kalki 2898 AD

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD.

It is unfortunate that Deepika Padukone will not return for the under-production sequel, considering how crucial her character was in shaping the narrative of Kalki 2898 AD (she is reportedly being replaced by Sai Pallavi).

Nag Ashwin's futuristic sci-fi spectacle may primarily revolve around Prabhas and his drunken antics, but Deepika leaves a strong impact as the pregnant woman destined to give birth to Kalki.

It is an emotionally fragile role, and the actress slips into the character with effortless sincerity, while even getting her own 'Mother of Dragons' moment in the film.

6. Tabu: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

IMAGE: Tabu in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo works wonderfully not just because of Allu Arjun's magnetic screen presence, but also due to its engaging family drama.

The versatile Tabu plays the hero's mother, unaware that her son was switched at birth.

As the wealthy matriarch running the family business empire, Tabu brings both poise and authority to the role, while also excelling in moments that demand emotional vulnerability.

She won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2022.

5. Wamiqa Gabbi: Godha

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi in Godha.

The immensely talented Wamiqa Gabbi, recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, has acted in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, but her finest South Indian performance remains her Malayalam debut, Godha.

Basil Joseph's delightful sports entertainer casts her as a Punjabi wrestling aspirant escaping her controlling brother to pursue her dreams in Kerala.

Allowed to speak in her native tongue and in Hindi, Wamiqa fits seamlessly into the role, charming audiences with an infectiously spirited performance, while also shining in the godha sequences.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari: Kaatru Veliyidai

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi in Kaatru Veliyidai.

Like Wamiqa, Aditi Rao Hydari has built a solid body of work across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Her standout South Indian performance remains in Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai opposite Karthi.

As the beautiful doctor Leela, Aditi captivates with her luminous screen presence and deeply expressive performance, with Ratnam using her melancholy eyes to striking effect.

Even if the film itself is often considered one of the director's weaker efforts, there is hardly anything to fault in Hydari's work here.

3. Vidya Balan: NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu

IMAGE: Vidya Balan and Nandamuri Balakrishna in NTR: Kathanayakudu.

The choosy Vidya Balan made her Telugu debut with the two-part biopic based on legendary actor-politician N T Rama Rao's life.

While Nandamuri Balakrishna dominates the films playing his father NTR, Vidya quietly shines as NTR's wife Basavatarakam.

In narratives overloaded with celebrity cameos and political grandeur, she brings sincerity, warmth and emotional grounding to their relationship scenes.

2. Mrunal Thakur: Sita Ramam

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam.

Is it even fair anymore to call Mrunal Thakur a Bollywood heroine?

Sure, she began in Hindi cinema and continues to work there (see her upcoming Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai), but her true breakthrough came through Telugu films.

And it was Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam that transformed her into one of the most sought after actresses in South cinema.

Beautifully photographed throughout the tragic romance, Mrunal radiates elegance in every frame, while her chemistry with Dulquer Salmaan is absolutely electric. She particularly excels in the film's emotional stretches, conveying fragility, longing and helpless desperation with affecting sincerity.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Ponniyin Selvan Part I & Part II

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan Part I.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began her acting career with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, and delivered one of her finest performances in his most ambitious saga, the two-part Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Playing the morally-layered Nandini, Aishwarya is mesmerising in the way she channels the character's cunningness and bitterness. She shines especially in the second part during her scenes opposite Vikram.

The actress also appears in a second role as the old, mute and mysterious Oomai Rani, and is effective there as well.

If the Ponniyin Selvan films feel most emotionally charged whenever Vikram and Aishwarya share screen space, it is because their characters' tragic relationship is simply the beating heart of the sprawling historical drama.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff