Jailer 2: Meet The New Players

From Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan to S J Suryah and Hrithik Roshan, Jailer 2 boasts an eclectic new cast.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.



Key Points Jailer 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Jailer, featuring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson.

The film boasts an eclectic supporting cast, including returning members like Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu, and new high-profile additions.

Notable new entrants include National Award winners Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan, along with prominent actors like S J Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jatin Sarna.

Every industry has that one anticipated event film each year. Regardless of the final outcome, the pre-release hype builds purely on star power, scale and news coverage.

In 2026, Bollywood had Dhurandhar: The Revenge and is going to serve Ramayana and King. Hollywood has already delivered The Odyssey, with Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday rounding out the year.

And for Kollywood, it is undoubtedly Jailer 2.

What is not to be hyped about? It is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2023 blockbuster. Director Nelson has a fairly solid track record of making enjoyable action entertainers served with dollops of humour, Beast notwithstanding.

Rajinikanth remains a superstar in a league of his own, perhaps the only actor in his age bracket, who can draw crowds just by his presence. And look at that eclectic supporting cast, which has grown since the previous movie, with both returning and new members.

Also, do not forget, it is scored by the man who knows exactly how to amplify a big-budget movie's blockbuster appeal: Anirudh Ravichander.

For now, let us just focus on the cast.

While Rajinikanth returns as the powerful former jail warden Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, he will be joined by Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu, Master Rithvik and Namo Narayana. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff are also reprising their cameo roles.

If reports are to be believed, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan are also returning for the sequel in smaller roles, even though their characters are dead (spoiler alert if you missed the first film).

We, however, want to talk about the new entrants to the Jailer universe, particularly those revealed or teased in the promotional footage. Sreeju Sudhakaran picks out all the notable new players in Jailer 2, three of them National Award winners, and breaks down where exactly you have seen them before.

Mithun Chakraborty

IMAGE: Mithun Chakraborty in Jailer 2.

India's cinnema legend has the rare distinction of winning the National Award for Best Actor for his debut film. He has featured in over 350 films across Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Telugu and even Bhojpuri cinema.

Mithun has won three National Awards over the years: Best Actor for Mrigayaa (1977) and Tahader Katha (1993), and Best Supporting Actor for Swami Vivekananda (1996). He was also conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2022 and the Padma Bhushan in 2024.

Jailer 2 marks the actor-politician's second Tamil outing after the 2015 film Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka. Here, he plays Kalpak, the wheelchair-bound cartel leader who faces Muthuvel Pandian's crusade.

Vidya Balan

IMAGE: Vidya Balan in Jailer 2.

From one National Award winner to another.

Vidya remains one of the finest actresses in Hindi cinema, while also boasting one of the most successful transitions from television to films.

Her performance as Silk in The Dirty Picture earned her the National Award for Best Actress. Before Jailer 2, Balan had done only one Tamil film, making an extended cameo in the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai.

In Nelson's film, she plays Kantha, a powerful figure within the Kalpak cartel.

S J Suryah

IMAGE: S J Suryah in Jailer 2.

To rephrase that famous Ghostbusters theme: 'If there is a hammy villain in your movie script, who you gonna call? S J Suryah!'

The actor-director has a distinct knack for playing eccentric antagonists who often end up stealing the show. His role as Bodhi, another key member of the Kalpak cartel in Jailer 2, is likely to be no exception.

We have watched him own similar roles in Spyder, Mersal, Maanaadu, Mark Antony, Saripodhaa Sanivaram, Game Changer and this year's Love Insurance Kompany and Sardar 2.

Tamil movie buffs also remain nostalgic about the era when he directed films like Vaalee, Kushi, New, Anbe Aaruyire and Isai.

Suraj Venjaramoodu

IMAGE: Suraj Venjaramoodu in Jailer 2.

Suraj Venjaramoodu seems to have secured the spot as Tamil cinema's favourite new Malayali import for negative roles, as seen in Veera Dheera Sooran and Kara. (He was also fabulous as the alcoholic father in Youth.)

He plays a violent gangster in Jailer 2, and his character's name, Dileep, evokes memories of the time when he regularly played the comic sidekick alongside Malayalam star Dileep, as well as actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty and Jayaram.

His surprise National Award win for the 2015 drama Perariyathavar and a memorable serious cameo in Action Hero Biju made fans realise he was capable of far more than just comic buffoonery.

Suraj has consistently impressed with nuanced performances in acclaimed films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Theevandi, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, Driving Licence, The Great Indian Kitchen, Jana Gana Mana and Narivetta among others.

Hakim Shahjahan

IMAGE: Hakim Shahjahan in Jailer 2.

This wonderfully talented Malayalam actor started his career as an assistant director (did you know he was Dulquer Salmaan's body double in Charlie?) before finding his true groove in front of the camera.

He boasts notable roles in Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu, Nayattu, Dear Friend, Bazooka, Pennu Case and, more recently, I, Nobody. His performance as a broken-hearted lover in Pranaya Vilasam earned him glowing reviews.

While he plays a violent Kalpak cartel member in Jailer 2, this is not actually his Tamil debut. The actor previously appeared in the acclaimed 2021 film Kadaseela Biriyani.

Jatin Sarna

IMAGE: Jatin Sarna in Jailer 2.

The Bollywood actor found his breakout success in Netflix's cult series Sacred Games, famously playing Bunty, a prominent member of Gaitonde's gang. However, Jatin had been working in the industry long before that, having made his debut in the 2011 film Dear Friend Hitler.

Following the recognition he received for Sacred Games, he appeared in films like Sonchiriya, Bamfaad, Sikandar, Maa Behen and Gandhari. In Kabir Khan's cricket biopic '83, he portrayed Yashpal Sharma.

Jailer 2 marks the second time he has co-starred with Rajinikanth, having previously worked alongside the superstar in the 2020 action thriller Darbar.

Ramachandran Durairaj

IMAGE: Ramachandran Durairaj in Jailer 2.

Ramachandran Durairaj, who made his debut in the 2010 film Aval Peyar Thamizharasi, is fast becoming a prominent fixture in Tamil cinema.

He is exactly who filmmakers call when they need a grounded local character with dark shades to portray and something sage to say.

In 2026 alone, he featured in Karuppu, Jana Nayagan, Mandaadi and Dorothy. Looking at the success of those projects, we can't blame the directors if they likely view him as a box office lucky charm.

Kottayam Nazeer

IMAGE: Kottayam Nazeer in Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 clearly aims to be a hit in Kerala, given the sheer number of Malayalam actors packed into its roster.

Kottayam Nazeer started out as a popular mimicry artiste, best known for his flawless imitations of Cochin Haneefa and Narendra Prasad. He was so convincing that, after these actors passed away, he officially dubbed for them in their posthumous releases, most memorably lending his voice to Haneefa in films like Enthiran and Madrasapattinam.

Like many mimicry artistes, Nazeer began his cinema career doing comedy. Recently, however, he has successfully veered towards serious dramatic roles in films like Rorschach, Anweshippin Kandethum, Thalavan, Vaazha, Detective Ujjwalan and Unmadham.

Sujith Shankar

IMAGE: Sujith Shankar in Jailer 2.

Sujith Shankar comes from an esteemed political lineage as the grandson of the late E M S Namboodiripad, Kerala's first Communist chief minister.

A graduate of the National School of Drama, Shankar has consistently stood out in Malayalam films like Njan Steve Lopez, Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Ezra, Moothon, Saudi Vellakka, RDX, Pani and Identity.

He has also made his mark in Bollywood and Tamil cinema. His unsettling performance as the antagonist's perverse friend in Nerkonda Paarvai still gives us chills.

Sunil Sukhada

IMAGE: Sunil Sukhada in Jailer 2.

Sunil Sukhada is a familiar face in Malayalam cinema, having carved out a specific niche playing annoying, irksome uncle figures.

Having made his acting debut in the film Best Actor, Sukhada landed notable roles in Chaappa Kurishu, Molly Aunty Rocks!, Punyalan Agarbattis, Vellimoonga, 7th Day and Su.. Su... Sudhi Vathmeekam.

He is no stranger to Tamil cinema either. His most famous outing across the border remains his turn as the serial killer in the 2023 thriller Por Thozhil.

Apeksha Porwal

IMAGE: Mithun Chakraborty, Hakim Shajahan and Apeksha Porwal in Jailer 2.

When the Jailer 2 trailer dropped, everyone was asking the exact same question: 'Who is that girl doing flips and looking quite the desi Lara Croft?'

That is quite a way for the young Apeksha Porwal to grab the world's attention. A former beauty queen, she won titles like Miss India Delhi 2015 and Miss Teen India International 2009, and was the second runner-up at Miss Diva 2017.

Formally trained in martial arts and Kathak, Apeksha made her acting debut in SonyLIV's popular series Undekhi. She also featured in OTT shows Imperfect, Salt City and Honeymoon Photographer, and made her big-screen debut in the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar film Badhaai Do.

Bagavathi Perumal

IMAGE: Bagavathi Perumal in Jailer 2.

The wonderfully versatile Bagavathi Perumal is mostly known for his light-hearted roles in films like Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Jigarthanda.

But he can also creep you out, as seen in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, where he played a perverse cop. We wonder exactly which shade we will get to see in Jailer 2.

He has also crossed over into Bollywood, earning good reviews for his performances in Monica, O My Darling, The Night Manager, Killer Soup and The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case.

Poorna

IMAGE: Poorna in Jailer 2.

We know her as Poorna. We know her as Shamna Kasim. We also know her as a dynamic dancer capable of stealing the show with her moves, as her recent appearance in the Telugu hit song Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram reminded us.

Active in Malayalam cinema since 2004, Poorna has acted in films like Ali Bhai and Makaramanju, though she ultimately found much wider recognition across Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema.

In Jailer 2, she makes a special appearance in the song Ala Bolelo alongside another familiar Malayalam face.

Rajesh Madhavan

IMAGE: Rajesh Madhavan in Jailer 2.

Need a Malayalam actor who can adeptly portray an eccentric character? Look no further than Rajesh Madhavan.

The actor has carved out a space for himself in beloved films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, Trance, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, Madanolsavam, Maranamass and Mollywood Times.

He turned director earlier this year with the quirky black comedy Pennum Porattum, perhaps best known for having Tovino Thomas voice a dog. In Jailer 2, he plays a singer appearing in the Ala Bolelo track.

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi in Jailer 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia and her viral moves in the song Kaavaalaa will definitely be missed by fans in Jailer 2 (unless Nelson is hiding a surprise).

But there is a glamorous replacement waiting in the wings. Bollywood's go-to dance sensation, Nora Fatehi, will be sizzling onscreen in the special track Bindaas.

The Canadian-born Fatehi made her acting debut in the Bollywood survival thriller Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then, she has carved out a unique niche by delivering chartbusting dance numbers across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi cinema.

Hrithik Roshan

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan (?) in Jailer 2.

Although the makers have not officially released a single image of the Bollywood star in Jailer 2, it is an open secret that Hrithik is making his Tamil debut. The latest trailer teased a mysterious silhouette that fans are certain belongs to him.

The lead star of beloved blockbusters like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi... Mil Gaya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and the Krrish franchise -- also known for his amazing dancing skills and Greek God looks -- is reuniting with Rajinikanth after 40 years.

As a child artistle, he famously played Rajinikanth's adopted son in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada, directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik's last onscreen appearance was also a cameo in Alpha, where he reprised his role of Kabir from the War movies.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff