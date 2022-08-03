News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Jaidevji was a perfectionist'

'Jaidevji was a perfectionist'

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 03, 2022 19:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'His music compositions were like a canvas painting.'
'The flow of notes, its juxtaposition with the rhythm gave a visual movement to the songs.'

IMAGE: Composer Jaidev Verma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hariharan/Instagram

"Jaidevji was my friend, philosopher and guide. I have spent many memorable days watching him record songs with some of the greatest singers we have had," Hariharan says about legendary composer Jaidev on his birthday anniversary on August 3.

"His music compositions were like a canvas painting. The flow of notes, its juxtaposition with the rhythm gave a visual movement to the songs. The most intricate of lyrics simply said in the most beautiful musical phrases... that was Jaidev. He was like a sadhu, his religion was music."

Hariharan sang his first Hindi song for Jaidev.

"It was the ghazal Ajeeb Saneha Mujh Par for Muzaffar Ali's film Gaman. The Urdu lyrics by Shahryar were complex. Jaidevji made me learn Urdu for one full year. My Urdu coach's name was Chand Bala. It was that year of coaching which made me a professional ghazal singer."

IMAGE: Farooque Shaikh in the Ajeeb Saneha Mujh Par sequence from Gaman.

Recalling his experience of singing the song, Hariharan says, "Jaidevji had spotted me at the Sur Singar Samsad function, where he was one of the judges. He wanted to use new voices in Gaman, so he asked me to sing Ajeeb Saneha. Luckily, Producer Vilas Sawant and Lyricist Shahryar also liked my voice."

Everything fell into place for Hariharan during the recording.

"With God's grace, the song was recorded in the first take. I still remember Jaidevji's happiness when it was done. The music of Gaman was very special. Great songs and new singers, it bagged two National Awards!"

IMAGE: Hariharan and his wife Lalitha with Jaidev. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hariharan/Instagram

Hariharan remembers spending many unforgettable afternoons in Jaidev's company.

"I used to be his in-house singer, picking up his compositions. I have been a firsthand witness to the rehearsals Jaidevji used to have with the greatest singers. I would be at the recordings, listening, learning and imbibing.

"He gave me so much love and I learnt a lot from him about composition, how we should approach lyrics in order to get out its essence and meaning.

"Singing for him was always an examination. I had to rehearse rigorously for Jaidevji's recordings. He was a perfectionist."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
The Ultimate Lata Mangeshkar Playlist
The Ultimate Lata Mangeshkar Playlist
A Playlist Everyone Must Listen To!
A Playlist Everyone Must Listen To!
The 10 Best Kishore Kumar Songs
The 10 Best Kishore Kumar Songs
RBI may raise interest rate on Friday
RBI may raise interest rate on Friday
What PT Usha said in her maiden speech in Rajya Sabha
What PT Usha said in her maiden speech in Rajya Sabha
Will do what we said, says China as Pelosi flies out
Will do what we said, says China as Pelosi flies out
New survey gives Liz Truss wider lead over Sunak
New survey gives Liz Truss wider lead over Sunak

More like this

Bhupinder: Voice of Dreams And Desire

Bhupinder: Voice of Dreams And Desire

Special: The 30 Best Songs Of R D Burman

Special: The 30 Best Songs Of R D Burman

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances