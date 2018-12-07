Jacqueline earns more than Hrithik, Shahid!

December 07, 2018 15:40 IST

The Forbes Celebrity India 2018 list of the highest earning Indian celebrities is out, and it has so many surprises!

For starters, the list has a lady in the top five for the first time since it was created in 2012 while Shah Rukh Khan figures way below in the double digits!

Here's looking at some more top earners from the movies:

31. Amit Trivedi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Coke Studio@MTV Earnings: Rs 25.28 crore The composer is a surprising discovery on this list. Clearly, Amit -- who ususually scores for indie movies -- is on his way up and up!

33. Mahesh Babu

Photograph: Kind courtesy wikimedia.org Earnings: Rs 24.33 crore The Telugu superstar's recent releases Spyder and Bharat Ane Nenu coasted into the Rs 100 crore club, making this a wonderful year for Mahesh.

34. Surya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surya/Instagram Earnings: Rs 23.63 crore A star who straddles the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movie audience worlds with ease, Suriya's Singham series famously inspired a Bollywood spin-off!

30. Vijay Sethupathi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Sethupathi/Instagram Earnings: Rs 23.67 crore The Tamil actor-producer-lyricist-dialogue writer had 13 -- that's right, 13! -- releases between 2017 and 2018.

36. Nagarjuna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna/Instagram Earnings: Rs 22.25 crore Nag has been having a bad run at the box office with four consecutive flops. Yet, his star power remains undiminished.

37. Sidharth Malhotra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram Earnings: Rs 21.67 crore Sid hasn't had much luck at the box office lately. Three recent releases -- A Gentleman, Ittefaq and Aiyaary -- flopped. Still, it is good the lad is making money.

39. Kortala Siva

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kortala Siva/facebook Earnings: Rs 20 crore The Telugu director, who made his debut with 2013's Mirchi, is much sought after in the southern movie industry.

40. Jacqueline Fernandez

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram Earnings: Rs 19.95 crore In less than a decade in Bollywood, Jacqueline has acquired a fair share of hits and flops. But she has a mentor in Salman Khan, and these days, that seems to win half the battle.

41. Hrithik Roshan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Facebook Earnings: Rs 19.56 crore Hrithik plunges 9th last year to 41 this year. He has had no release in the Forbes review period under consideration (October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018), and that probably explains it.

42. John Abraham

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar Earnings: Rs 19.3 crore John's Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran was a surprise hit, followed by Satyamev Jayate, and the incredible hunk has suddenly got a full line-up of movies coming up!

43. Vishal-Shekhar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Dadlani/Instagram Earnings: Rs 19.04 crore Composers, we guess, know how to make music as well as money. How else do you explain four composers -- A R Rahman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Amit Trivedi are the others -- and counting on this list?

45. Diljit Dosanjh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram Earnings: Rs 18.5 crore When Diljit got an episode on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, you knew he had truly arrived in Bollywood.

46. Sonu Nigam

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Facebook Earnings: Rs 18.46 crore You don't find Sonu singing many movie songs -- thanks to his fallout with a couple of record labels -- but can you really keep the fabulous singer down?

47. Rajkumar Hirani

Earnings: Rs 18.33 crore Surprised to find Bollywood's finest story teller way down the list? Especially after his last film Sanju entered the Rs 300 crore club? We are.

47. Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Earnings: Rs 18.33 crore Hmmm... SLB won't be too pleased sharing this position with Raju; both magnificent movie talents began their careers with Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

49. Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Brad Barket/Getty Images Earnings: Rs 18 crore From last year's 7th position, PeeCee fell to 49 this year.

49. Mammootty

Earnings: Rs 18 crore And Priyanka -- whose maternal grandmother was a Malayalee -- shares the position with the Malayalam megastar!

51. Mika

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mika/Instagram Earnings: Rs 17.4 crore Mika Singh has been raking the moolah, singing at concerts and parties.

53. Dhanush

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/Instagram Earnings: Rs 17.25 crore We haven't seen Dhanush in a Hindi film in a while, but he has been very busy with Tamil cinema. He also crossed over to international cinema with The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.

54. Shahid Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram Earnings: Rs 17.17 crore After Padmaavat, Shahid turned to a movie with a message in Batti Gul Meter Challu. Only, no one was listening.

56. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Earnings: Rs 16.83 crore The Gorgeous One gives us a movie now and then, and while they may not work at the box office, they certainly remind us that we need to see more of her.

57. Irrfan Khan