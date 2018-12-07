rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Jacqueline earns more than Hrithik, Shahid!

Jacqueline earns more than Hrithik, Shahid!

December 07, 2018 15:40 IST

The Forbes Celebrity India 2018 list of the highest earning Indian celebrities is out, and it has so many surprises!

For starters, the list has a lady in the top five for the first time since it was created in 2012 while Shah Rukh Khan figures way below in the double digits!

Part 1: Which actress earns more than SRK, Aamir, Amitabh?

Here's looking at some more top earners from the movies:

 

Please click on the photographs to reveal more

31. Amit Trivedi
Photograph: Kind courtesy Coke Studio@MTV

Earnings: Rs 25.28 crore

The composer is a surprising discovery on this list. Clearly, Amit -- who ususually scores for indie movies -- is on his way up and up!

 
33. Mahesh Babu
Photograph: Kind courtesy wikimedia.org

Earnings: Rs 24.33 crore

The Telugu superstar's recent releases Spyder and Bharat Ane Nenu coasted into the Rs 100 crore club, making this a wonderful year for Mahesh.

 
34. Surya
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surya/Instagram

Earnings: Rs 23.63 crore

A star who straddles the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movie audience worlds with ease, Suriya's Singham series famously inspired a Bollywood spin-off!

 
30. Vijay Sethupathi
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Sethupathi/Instagram

Earnings: Rs 23.67 crore

The Tamil actor-producer-lyricist-dialogue writer had 13 -- that's right, 13! -- releases between 2017 and 2018.

 
36. Nagarjuna
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna/Instagram

Earnings: Rs 22.25 crore

Nag has been having a bad run at the box office with four consecutive flops. Yet, his star power remains undiminished.

 
37. Sidharth Malhotra
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Earnings: Rs 21.67 crore

Sid hasn't had much luck at the box office lately. Three recent releases -- A Gentleman, Ittefaq and Aiyaary -- flopped. Still, it is good the lad is making money.

 
39. Kortala Siva
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kortala Siva/facebook

Earnings: Rs 20 crore

The Telugu director, who made his debut with 2013's Mirchi, is much sought after in the southern movie industry.

 
40. Jacqueline Fernandez
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Earnings: Rs 19.95 crore

In less than a decade in Bollywood, Jacqueline has acquired a fair share of hits and flops. But she has a mentor in Salman Khan, and these days, that seems to win half the battle.

 
41. Hrithik Roshan
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Facebook

Earnings: Rs 19.56 crore

Hrithik plunges 9th last year to 41 this year. He has had no release in the Forbes review period under consideration (October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018), and that probably explains it.

 
42. John Abraham
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Earnings: Rs 19.3 crore

John's Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran was a surprise hit, followed by Satyamev Jayate, and the incredible hunk has suddenly got a full line-up of movies coming up!

 
43. Vishal-Shekhar
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Dadlani/Instagram

Earnings: Rs 19.04 crore

Composers, we guess, know how to make music as well as money. How else do you explain four composers -- A R Rahman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Amit Trivedi are the others -- and counting on this list?

 
45. Diljit Dosanjh
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Earnings: Rs 18.5 crore

When Diljit got an episode on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, you knew he had truly arrived in Bollywood.

 
46. Sonu Nigam
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Facebook

Earnings: Rs 18.46 crore

You don't find Sonu singing many movie songs -- thanks to his fallout with a couple of record labels -- but can you really keep the fabulous singer down?

 
47. Rajkumar Hirani

Earnings: Rs 18.33 crore

Surprised to find Bollywood's finest story teller way down the list? Especially after his last film Sanju entered the Rs 300 crore club? We are.

 
47. Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Earnings: Rs 18.33 crore

Hmmm... SLB won't be too pleased sharing this position with Raju; both magnificent movie talents began their careers with Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

 
49. Priyanka Chopra
Photograph: Brad Barket/Getty Images

Earnings: Rs 18 crore

From last year's 7th position, PeeCee fell to 49 this year.

 
49. Mammootty

Earnings: Rs 18 crore

And Priyanka -- whose maternal grandmother was a Malayalee -- shares the position with the Malayalam megastar!

 
51. Mika
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mika/Instagram

Earnings: Rs 17.4 crore

Mika Singh has been raking the moolah, singing at concerts and parties.

 
53. Dhanush
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/Instagram

Earnings: Rs 17.25 crore

We haven't seen Dhanush in a Hindi film in a while, but he has been very busy with Tamil cinema. He also crossed over to international cinema with The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.

 
54. Shahid Kapoor
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram

Earnings: Rs 17.17 crore

After Padmaavat, Shahid turned to a movie with a message in Batti Gul Meter Challu. Only, no one was listening.

 
56. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Earnings: Rs 16.83 crore

The Gorgeous One gives us a movie now and then, and while they may not work at the box office, they certainly remind us that we need to see more of her.

 
57. Irrfan Khan

Earnings: Rs 16.67 crore

Irrfan had been working very hard before he headed to London for cancer treatment, and that work has been releasing for all to see in the year gone by: From Bollywood's Blackmail and Karwaan to Hollywood's Puzzle.

 

 

 
 

Rediff Movies
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use