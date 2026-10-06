Is Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Girish AD's Best Film?

As Bethlehem Kudumba Unit reaches JioHotstar and Premalu remake reaches theatres, we rank Girish A D's films from good to awesome.

IMAGE: Nivin Pauly, Girish A D and Mamitha Baiju on the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit set. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nivin Pauly/X

Key Points Girish A D's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

His film Premalu received a Hindi remake titled Prem Keetanu, highlighting its widespread appeal.

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal is lauded as a highly appealing debut that authentically captures high school dynamics and teenage romance.

This year's Gandhi Jayanti had been special for Girish AD. 2026 was already spectacular for the Malayalam movie director as his latest film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time, surpassing last year's blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

After its theatre run, the light-hearted romantic entertainer, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, premiered on JioHotstar on October 2.

On that very same day, the first-ever Hindi remake of one of his hit movies Premalu released in theatres. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu stars Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Syed, Aparshakti Khurana, Nikhil Vijay, and Rakesh Bedi.

As BKU continues to make waves in the OTT space and Prem Keetanu invites inevitable comparisons to Premalu, Sreeju Sudhakaran looks back at Girish AD's filmography, ranking his feature-length directorials from decent to 'Poliiii'.

5. Super Sharanya (2022)

Where To Watch: Z5

IMAGE: Anaswara Rajan and Arjun Ashokan in Super Sharanya.

It is unfortunate that a movie with 'Super' in the title is not consistently 'super' as intended, something even the director himself admitted. It's a travesty because I absolutely loved the first half of Super Sharanya.

It shines when showing the protagonist dealing with the pressures of college life, patriarchal bindings, and toxic creeps in the form of an Arjun Reddy-inspired senior and a highly inappropriate professor. All this is handled in a wonderfully light-hearted and entertaining manner.

Anaswara Rajan was born to play the role, and Mamitha Baiju found breakout attention as her confident bestie (just watch her twirl that pen in the Ashubhamangalakari song, and you immediately know you are looking at a star in the making).

The major issue is that the central love story between Anaswara and Arjun Ashokan keeps hitting frustrating roadblocks, particularly in the second half.

For a director who usually creates adorable onscreen jodis, failing to build a relatable pair out of his lead couple is a major letdown for the film that doesn't exactly convince why they should even be together.

In the end, we keep getting reminded that this is a female-centric movie that is written and directed by a male.

4. I Am Kathalan (2024)

Where To Watch: ManoramaMAX

IMAGE: Naslen in I Am Kathalan.

I Am Kathalan is the dark horse of Girish AD's filmography. It is an under-rated film that might not be superb enough to reach the big leagues, but has been undermined by the adulation for his other works and deserves to be treated far better.

What is quirky about I Am Kathalan's plight is that the delayed film released right after Premalu's massive blockbuster success. Yet, despite the winning Girish-Naslen combo, it flew under the theatrical radar though it received a better reception on its OTT release.

The movie deviates from the director's feel-good, relatable romance formula, focusing instead on a guy seeking revenge against the people who slighted him.

Naslen does well in the lead role. The movie also does a fine job of reminding you that real-life hackers do not always come covered in tattoos and piercings. They can just be the unassuming boy or girl next door nursing a major grudge.

I Am Kathalan is not as funny as the director's other outings, but give it a chance, and the movie is bound to surprise you with its clever twists and turns.

3. Premalu (2024)

Where To Watch: Aha! (Only Telugu version)

IMAGE: Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in Premalu.

Okay, I am sure some of you might be surprised why what is arguably the director's most rewatchable movie is not taking the top spot. Not even the second.

As a modern romcom, I do not deny Premalu is immensely entertaining. Its comedy scenes have rightfully gained iconic status, be it Sachin and Amal's hilarious reactions during Reenu and Aadhi's dance performance or the chaotic confrontation at Karthika's pre-wedding party (among many others).

The dialogues are exceptionally hilarious, particularly the clever use of social media references, and the characters have achieved true cult status. The sparkling chemistry between Naslen and Mamitha makes them one of the best onscreen pairs in recent Malayalam cinema.

So why am I not completely won over? It has to do with how Premalu engineers its happy ending by guilting Reenu into accepting her feelings for Sachin, while his immature taunts about her feelings are never properly addressed.

The movie also does not explain how Sachin magically secured the funds for his UK studies, seemingly just so the plot could drag the romance to the airport for a bittersweet finale. Those glaring flaws still bother me, even if the film reliably makes me laugh on every single rewatch. Also, the songs absolutely rock!

2. Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019)

Where To Watch: Eros Now, YouTube

IMAGE: Anaswara Rajan and Mathew Thomas in Thanneer Mathan Dinangal.

Girish AD made an appealing debut with a romcom that instantly took us right back to our high school days.

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal does not even need to sail on cheap nostalgia. It is simply a lived-in film that works well because it gets its aesthetics so right. The kids are superbly entertaining and witty, and its depiction of teenage crushes, petty rivalries, and classroom dynamics feel incredibly natural and lively.

The film is largely responsible for putting rising stars like Mathew Thomas, Anaswara Rajan, and Naslen on the map. Vineeth Sreenivasan is hilarious as the school's favourite teacher (well, favourite to everyone except one student).

The central romance is nicely developed through enjoyable performances from Mathew and Anaswara, and also because the film genuinely understands how these messy teen equations function.

The Jaathikkathottam song, where the lead couple's love story truly blossoms, is an absolute chef's kiss.

1. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (2026)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Mamitha Baiju and Nivin Pauly in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

This is not just my recency bias talking. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is the director getting highly proficient at his own game and firing on all cylinders, even if that game feels very familiar by now.

It is a tricky film to make in these times, especially with its exploration of the age-gap dynamics between the lead couple. But the movie smartly supersedes that hurdle by presenting the story through its female protagonist's POV, firmly making her the driving force of the relationship.

More than anything, you end up loving the pairing of Ashley and Justin because Mamitha Baiju and Nivin Pauly defy expectations to create a wonderful onscreen jodi. Their scenes share an innate charm that makes the central romance tick, beautifully photographed with plenty of heartwarming moments.

BKU almost perfectly balances both the 'rom' and the 'com' aspects, armed with a quirky set of characters, adorable performances and solid jokes that make the movie feel more rewarding with every single watch.

It is certainly not perfect. The second half could have been edited tighter, and the templated nature of the script becomes much more evident in those portions.

Yet, this is a film that overcomes its minor flaws to become the most delightful and heartwarming movie in recent times, leaving the audience craving even more of these feel-good sagas.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff