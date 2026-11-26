From Bollywood's lost Godzilla to Malayalam cinema's sleazy robot, Indian filmmakers have unleashed their own giant monsters over the years, proving that imagination can sometimes compensate for a lack of VFX budgets.

IMAGE: A scene from Kartik Aaryan's Kaaliya.

Key Points Kartik Aaryan's new film Kaaliya is a rare monster movie for Bollywood, based on the mythological serpent, and follows his other Dharma Production film Naagzilla.

Historically, Indian cinema has rarely produced kaiju films due to budget constraints and a star-driven industry, making it difficult to fund VFX-heavy projects without major star salaries eating into the budget.

With studios now investing more in VFX, there's hope for more sophisticated kaiju movies in Indian cinema, with rumours of upcoming films like S S Rajamouli's Varanasi and Atlee's Raaka featuring giant monsters.

Kartik Aaryan's birthday on November 22 came with a surprise announcement, as Dharma Productions revealed a new movie with the actor in the lead, Kaaliya. The actor is already doing a movie with them called Naagzilla, where he is reportedly playing a character with snake-like powers.

Interestingly, the snake connection persists in their third collaboration as well (the first being the annoyingly longish titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri), if you know the mythological tale of Kaaliya, which the announcement teaser refers to as a fairytale a mother is telling her son.

WATCH: Kaaliya Announcement Teaser

Kaaliya was a many-headed serpent that poisoned the river it inhabited, forcing young Lord Krishna to end its reign by dancing on its heads (which inspired the classical dance piece Kaliyamardanam).

Humbled, Kaaliya left the river with his wives. But according to this upcoming movie, humans have prompted its return in the modern day. While the teaser doesn't offer a proper glimpse of the creature, apart from revealing that it likes to eat dogs, it has somehow sprouted clawed legs.

Indian Cinema's Rare Forays into Monster Territory

Kaaliya feels like a nice change from the usual action stuff Bollywood keeps producing, a rare foray into monster territory for Indian cinema. Giant monsters like Godzilla (who recently appeared onscreen in Godzilla Minus Zero) and King Kong have their fair share of fans in India.

Yet, despite their popularity, Indian cinema has rarely made a kaiju movie of its own. Of course, a major reason for that isn't just monetary (the regular excuse that our cinema lacks the budget to back its VFX department), but also that both the industry and its audience are very star-driven.

Very rarely would a producer back a film that is high on visual effects but doesn't involve a major star. But when stars end up taking huge pay cheques, those salaries eat into the movie's budget. So, producers find themselves in a Catch-22 situation.

Thankfully, studios are now opening their purses much wider for VFX-laden films, even with major stars involved. Hopefully, there will come a time when we get more kaiju movies in Indian cinema, with our fave actors attempting to stop these monsters.

Apart from Kaaliya, the hot rumours doing the rounds are that S S Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, and Atlee's Raaka, starring Allu Arjun, may feature giant monsters.

But that's for the future.

For now, Sreeju Sudhakaran looks back at the past, when filmmakers decided to give world-class visual effects a break and create their own kaijus and giant monsters. Because imagination doesn't need millions of bucks, right? Though in the case of some movies mentioned here, it certainly needed some 'inspiration' from elsewhere.

Like, did you know Bollywood has its own Godzilla and King Kong movies?

The 'Man'-Ape: Shikari (1963)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Shikari.

Shikari is a 1963 sci-fi fantasy film about a giant ape harassing an entire tribe. Which, of course, is clearly a man in a giant gorilla suit.

But even that seemed quite expensive, so the desi Kong remained offscreen for large stretches as Shikari delved into drama, action and romance.

The movie was notable for lovely melodies like Baaje Ghunghroo and Agar Main Poochhun Jawab Doge, and starred Ajit (known for his famous 'Lion' role in Kalicharan) and Ragini (of the Travancore sisters) in the lead roles.

The Lost Godzilla: Gogola (1966)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Gogola.

If we have a King Kong, will Godzilla be far behind?

While the Japanese have been making kaiju films since the 1950s (as a sort of cultural response to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atom bombs), Hindi cinema thought, why not make one about Godzilla here as well?

And so, a man in a rubber suit ended up terrorising Bombay. While Gogola was considered Indian cinema's first-ever kaiju movie, sadly, the film was never archived and is now considered lost.

What The Fish!: Aadi Velli (1990)

Language: Tamil

IMAGE: Aadi Velli.

Well, Japan also has King Ghidorah. We have King Kattari!

This fish-like monster appears in the last act of the Tamil mytho-fantasy film, created by an evil genius using his computer (at a time when people overestimated what these devices could do), before going on to destroy clearly miniature buildings.

And since this is a devotional film, the goddess has to take the form of a giant snake to destroy this evil menace.

Big B's Biggest Villain (Literally): Ajooba (1991)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Ajooba.

Amitabh Bachchan played the lead in Shashi Kapoor's ambitious Indo-Russian-produced fantasy saga, where he becomes a mask-wearing, Zorro-like vigilante in a magical kingdom, with a dolphin as his foster parent.

No, seriously!

The finale sees the villain, played by Amrish Puri, unleash his most malevolent creation, Fauladi Shaitan, an ugly monster with tentacles on its head, to bring down the hero and his forces.

That thing did terrify us in our childhoods. Well, now you wonder how that 'clay' thing even gave anyone hiccups.

Pervy Mecha-Godzilla: Agni Nilavu (1991)

Language: Malayalam

IMAGE: Agni Nilavu.

We spoke about Godzilla earlier. Now let's talk about the desi cousin of one of Godzilla's rivals, Mechagodzilla.

This monster appeared in the B-grade Malayalam film, where it goes about killing young girls in a forest while tearing off their clothes for some reason.

The monster is revealed to be a robot created by the heroine's supposedly dead father (played by Sharat Saxena), who hates women because his wife cheated on him.

The Mallu Hulk - Athisayan (2007)

Language: Malayalam

IMAGE: Athisayan.

Malayalam filmmaker Vinayan loves to let his imagination run wild, even if the budget keeps putting a ceiling on his creative pursuits, almost making them laughably entertaining (even if that is almost never the intention).

He brought Count Dracula to Kerala, made a film about an island of vertically challenged men, and then, in Athisayan, had a young boy injected with a serum that transforms him into a cartoonishly animated giant who goes on a rampage in Kochi to chase after villains.

Athisayan had gained such a cult status that fans are actually demanding a sequel for this cheesy guilty pleasure movie.

The Birdman: 2.0 (2018)

Language: Tamil

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in 2.0.

Technically speaking, Akshay Kumar's Pakshi Rajan in Shankar's ambitious VFX spectacle isn't a monster but rather a supernatural force, the spirit of a once-benevolent scientist.

But Pakshi Rajan does like to take on gigantic forms, including that of a giant bird, forcing Chitti and his triple avatar to assume similarly huge forms to take him down.

In the predecessor, Enthiran (Robot), the evil Chitti also takes on a giant form to destroy the cops sent to take him down.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff