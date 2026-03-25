He Makes Tamannaah, Ranbir, Rashmika Look Good

'Ego is a part of the film industry, be it Bollywood or the South Indian movies.'

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

Vicky Kaushal felt he looked like a 'jewellery store' while dressing up in Chhava.

Rashmika Mandanna used to sip water from a bottle cap while shooting for the film, so that her look would not get ruined.

16 blue saris were created for Allu Arjun for the dance sequence in Pushpa 2.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia in the Aaj Ki Raat song in Stree 2.

Costume designer Sheetal Iqbal Sharma has many interesting insights from the movies he designs for, from Animal, Stree 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Manto, Emergency, Saiyaara and Bhul Chuk Maaf.

He also answers the question we often wonder: Just where do these exquisite film costumes go after the movie releases?

In this podcast with Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff, Sheetal says, "I don't like doing item numbers but they keep coming to me."