Hayden Panettiere Dies At 36: 7 Roles To Remember Her By

From a child star to a superhero icon and horror favourite, Hayden Panettiere left behind a memorable body of work far beyond her years.

IMAGE: Hayden Panettiere in Scream 6.

Key Points Actress Hayden Panettiere passed away on August 17 at the age of 36, with her family confirming the tragic news.

Panettiere rose to global fame for her role as Claire Bennet in the hit superhero series Heroes and was also known for playing Kirby Reed in the Scream franchise.

Her career began as a child star, including voice work in A Bug's Life and a significant role in Ally McBeal.

Marking a devastating start to the week, actress Hayden Panettiere passed away on August 17. She was just 36.

As reported by ABC News, her family confirmed the heartbreaking news, with her father, Skip Panettiere, releasing an official statement to the press: 'It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her, and to the millions who watched her onscreen.'

At the time of writing this article, the exact cause of her shocking demise remains undisclosed to the public.

Born in New York on August 21, 1989, Panettiere kicked off her acting journey as a child star in commercials before landing recurring roles in classic daytime soaps like One Life to Live and Guiding Light.

She made her feature film debut voicing Princess Dot in Disney's animated hit A Bug's Life, soon followed by her first live-action appearance in The Object of My Affection.

She smoothly transitioned into teen roles, notably starring in Ice Princess alongside the late Michelle Trachtenberg, who tragically passed away in 2025. However, Panettiere's massive global breakthrough arrived with the smash-hit superhero series Heroes, where she played one of the main leads across the show's four seasons.

Horror fans will also fiercely remember her as the scene-stealing Kirby Reed in Scream 4, a role she reprised in Scream 6.

Her final onscreen performance came in the thriller Sleepwalker, released in January 2026.

As Hollywood and fans worldwide mourn the sudden loss of such a vibrant talent, Sreeju Sudhakaran looks back at her career and picks out seven memorable roles.

A Bug's Life (1998)

IMAGE: A Bug's Life.

While A Bug's Life might not be among many cinephiles' lists of favourite Pixar movies, it remains an enjoyable spin on The Magnificent Seven that was once known for its box office rivalry with Antz, a similarly themed animated movie.

A young Panettiere lent her voice to Princess Dot, the loyal younger sister of the queen-in-waiting, Princess Atta, and the biggest supporter of the underdog protagonist, the inventor ant Flik.

Her lively vocal performance earned her a nomination for Best Young Actress in a Voice-Over at the 1999 Young Artist Awards.

Ally McBeal (1997-2002)

IMAGE: Hayden Panettiere in Ally McBeal.

One of her standout performances as a child actor, Panettiere joined the fifth and final season of the hit legal dramedy Ally McBeal.

Her arrival threw a huge, narrative-altering curveball as her character, Maddie, turned out to be the daughter Ally (Calista Flockhart) never knew she had, thanks to a quirky twist that can only happen to the protagonist.

This becomes one of the main recurring themes of the last season, as Ally and Maddie awkwardly but sweetly figure out their complicated mother-daughter dynamic.

Malcolm In The Middle (2000-2006)

IMAGE: Hayden Panettiere in Malcolm In The Middle.

She may not have been a series regular on this wildly popular sitcom, but Panettiere left a massive impression with her limited screen time.

She played Jessica, a shrewd and manipulative babysitter hired by Hal and Lois, who hilariously fail to realise she is the exact same age as Malcolm (and younger than Reese).

Jessica effortlessly runs circles around the boys, twisting them to her will with her cunningness and ability to emotionally manipulate them. Despite his best efforts, Malcolm begrudgingly forms a genuine friendship with her, even developing a crush on her later on.

Panettiere only appeared in four episodes, but her scene-stealing performance easily deserved a much larger story arc.

Heroes (2006-2010)

IMAGE: Hayden Panettiere in Heroes.

No tribute list for the actress would be complete without mentioning the defining role that cemented her status in pop culture. Heroes, this massive superhero phenomenon, followed a disparate group of ordinary humans discovering their extraordinary abilities.

Panettiere played Claire Bennet, a high school cheerleader who discovers she possesses the power of spontaneous cellular regeneration. While the universally acclaimed first season remains a television milestone, subsequent seasons admittedly suffered a dip in both ratings and critical favour.

She didn't reprise her role in the continuation series Heroes Reborn, with Claire being revealed to have tragically passed away during childbirth, leaving behind her superpowered twins, Tommy and Malina.

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

IMAGE: Paul Rust and Hayden Panettiere in I Love You, Beth Cooper.

I Love You, Beth Cooper landed right in the middle of Hollywood's post-American Pie and Superbad teen comedy boom. While it was critically panned and struggled at the box office upon release, it has since carved out a cult following and stands as one of Panettiere's most recognisable movie roles.

She shines as the titular Beth Cooper, the popular head cheerleader who drags a besotted, virginal geek, Denis, into a chaotic night of adventures while dodging her violently jealous boyfriend.

Beneath all the standard high-school hijinks, the film finds a surprisingly sweet heart in its classic opposites-attract formula.

Scream 4 (2011)

IMAGE: Hayden Panettiere and Emma Roberts in Scream 4.

In Scream 4, Panettiere got the chance to flex her own geek muscles as a horror-obsessed movie trivia aficionado, Kirby Reed.

Positioned as a 'requel' to the original trilogy, late director Wes Craven unleashed the iconic Ghostface on a new generation of Woodsboro teens, forcing the legacy characters to step up once again.

Kirby Reed was the fiercely loyal best friend of Sidney Prescott's cousin, Jill Roberts. After seemingly falling victim to a brutal Ghostface stabbing in the finale, her fate was infamously left ambiguous.

Fans were thrilled when she made a return in Scream 6 as an FBI special agent, briefly suspected of the new killings before proving her innocence and helping the new heroes save the day.

Nashville (2012-2018)

IMAGE: Hayden Panettiere in Nashville.

Showcasing her real-life vocal talents, Panettiere delivered an incredible performance as one of the two central leads in this beloved musical drama. She played Juliette Barnes, an ambitious teen country-pop idol.

On the surface, Juliette appeared vain, conceited and ruthless in her ambitions. However, Panettiere peeled back those prickly layers to reveal a deeply damaged artist who has her own intense personal demons to battle.

It was a complex, commanding portrayal that rightfully earned her two Golden Globe nominations.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff