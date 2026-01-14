The Golden Globes 2026 Watchlist On OTT

Missed any of the 2026 Golden Globe-winning movies or series?

Namrata Thakker has you covered, as she lists where you can watch the winners.

KPop Demon Hunters

Golden Globe: Best Animated Motion Picture, Best Song (Motion Picture)

Where to watch: Netflix

Three K-pop stars -- Rumi, Mira, and Zoey -- form a group called Huntrix and secretly fight demons while performing for their fans on stage through their magical voices.

One Battle After Another

Golden Globe: Best Film Musical Or Comedy, Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video (On Rent)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, this action thriller follows a former revolutionary activist (Leonardo DiCaprio) who tries to protect his teen daughter when enemies from his past return.

Adolescence

Golden Globe: Best Limited Series, Best Actor for Stephen Graham, Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Owen Cooper and Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Erin Doherty.

Where to watch: Netflix

This British thriller is about a 13-year-old boy who gets arrested for brutally murdering his female classmate, and the repercussions are felt by his family and society. A must watch.

Sinners

Golden Globe: Best Score, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video (On Rent)

Leaving behind their criminal lives, twin brothers Smoke and Stack return to Mississippi and open a juke joint. But chaos ensues when Vampires make a smashing entry in their community.

The Pitt

Golden Globe: Best Performance Male Actor in TV Series (Drama), Best TV Drama Series

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Starring Noah Wyle, The Pitt is a medical drama about the challenges faced by doctors and nurses in a busy emergency room.

The Studio

Golden Globe: Best TV Comedy Series, Best Performance Male Actor In A Comedy Series

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video (On Rent)

Seth Rogan stars in this satirical comedy showing the inner workings of a Hollywood movie studio trying to stay afloat and relevant.

Hacks

Golden Globe: Best Performance Female Actor In a Comedy or Musical TV Series

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

After losing her job, a young writer is forced to work with an old stand-up comedian in order to revive her career.

Pluribus

Golden Globe: Best Performance Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

An interesting sci-fi series about a novelist, who is immune to an alien virus along with 12 other people.

Dying for Sex

Golden Globe: Best Female Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Based on the true story of Molly Kochan, this mini series is about a woman, who leaves her unhappy marriage behind in order to explore her sexuality after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Golden Globe: Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Where to watch: Netflix

Comedian Ricky Gervais delivers knock-out punches while poking fun at celebrity culture, cancel culture, free speech, death, aging and all sorts of human flaws.

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

Golden Globe: Best Podcast

Where to watch: YouTube

In this podcast hosted by actress and comedian Amy Poehler, a new celebrity takes the hot seat every week and chats about all things fun.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff