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A R Rahman's 10 Unforgettable Item Numbers

By SUKANYA VERMA
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 10:39 IST

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Explore the infectious allure of A R Rahman's timeless item numbers, from the classic Rukmani Rukmani to his latest hit Hellallallo.

Shruti Haasan, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the song Hellallallo from Peddi

IMAGE: Shruti Haasan, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the song Hellallallo from Peddi.

Key Points

  • A R Rahman's latest item number, Hellallallo, features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shruti Haasan.
  • Despite his reputation for sophisticated music, Rahman has an impressive track record with infectious and timeless item songs.
  • His iconic numbers like Rukmani Rukmani, Chaiya Chaiya and Mukkala Mukkabala have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.
  • Songs like Param Sundari and Raawadi demonstrate his continued success in creating crowd-pleasing dance tracks.

A R Rahman's back with a banger in Peddi's Hellallallo, the bawdy dance track that has its leads Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor along with star attraction Shruti Haasan shaking a leg like there's no tomorrow.

Hailed for his sophisticated sounds and eclectic range, the master composer's success with item songs is no less impressive. It doesn't matter if they were made in a language you speak fluently or don't know a word of, there's just no escaping the infectious lure of his timeless treats.

Sukanya Verma lists 10 of A R Rahman's catchiest, chartbuster item numbers.

 

Rukmani Rukmanifrom Roja

Rukmani Rukmani from Roja

The teasing, tantalising imagery of naughty relatives serenading newlyweds on their marriage night comes alive in Rahman's sensational beats and mercurial momentum.

 

Chikku Bukku Rayile from Gentleman

Chikku Bukku Rayile from Gentleman

The instantly hip, loony, atmospheric and MTV-meets-Madras vibe colouring this Rahman chill pill never fails to burn the dance floor.

 

Mukkala Mukkabala from Kadhalan

Mukkala Mukkabala from Kadhalan

There was a time when Rahman's rhythm and Prabhudeva's hotstepper felt inseparable from one another. Mukkala Mukkabala's wildly western air grooving to its own undefinable energy is a reminder of that glorious era.

 

Hamma Hamma from Bombay

Hamma Hamma from Bombay

Rahman could give a masterclass on how to dress up a melody yet keep it simple while citing Hamma Hamma's mix of style and sizzle.

 

Chandralekha from Thiruda Thiruda

Chandralekha from Thiruda Thiruda

The sexy tension and oomph building up Chandralekha's classic crescendo reveals Rahman's love for imbuing aura and authority in his music.

 

Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se..

Chaiya Chaiyya from Dil Se..

Gulzar's breathtaking lyrics, Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing atop a moving train and Director Mani Ratnam's gusto come together rather brilliantly in Rahman's ode to cinema's larger-than-life thrills.

 

Kay Sera Sera from Pukar

Kay Sera Sera from Pukar

Rahman pulls no punches for the pep and power packed event that's Madhuri Dixit and Prabhudeva's dance off.

 

Mayya Mayya from Guru

Mayya Mayya from Guru

The middle-eastern flavour imprinting this slithering, slinky Mallika Sherawat item ditty is all sorts of attractive.

 

Param Sundari from Mimi

Param Sundari from Mimi

Rahman channels his frontbencher crowd pleaser to lock in the playful earworm chants of Param Sundari's flirtations and frolic.

 

Raawadi from Pathu Thala

Raawadi from Pathu Thala

Sayyesha Saigal makes her post-baby cameo comeback against the high energy dance moves and thundering tempo of Rahman's crowd-pleaser offering.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com

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