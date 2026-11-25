'When I was about to face the Rs 1 crore question, I kept thinking this was the amount my family might earn over 30 to 35 years.'

IMAGE: Bhushan Thakare with Amitabh Bachchan on the KBC show.

Key Points 'Big B's personality, his height, the people cheering around him...I was overwhelmed. My legs were trembling and my heart was racing.'

'I would see four or five buildings and feel that they probably had more people living in them than my entire village.'

'I want to continue my studies and pursue a PhD.'

Bhushan Thakare arrived in Mumbai with a meagre Rs 24 in his pocket.

His village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district has barely 2,000 people, and the tall buildings, overwhelming city crowds in Mumbai were unlike anything he had seen before.

At 28, the KBC contestant finally made it to the hot seat, answering questions in front of Amitabh Bachchan and taking home Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million), and thus, becoming the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18.

But there was more to that moment than the prize money. For someone whose father earned around Rs 20,000 a month as a daily wager, Rs 1 crore represented something far bigger than a television game show jackpot.

The moment he won Rs 1 crore is still difficult for him to put into words.

"When I was about to face the Rs 1 crore question, I was under tremendous pressure. I kept thinking that this was the amount my family might earn over 30 to 35 years. I cannot really put into words what was going through my mind. I remembered my family and prayed to God It was unbelievable, very emotional moment for me," he recalls.

'My legs were trembling and my heart was racing'

Bhushan's KBC journey began in 2016, when he first registered for the show as a 18 year old. He kept registering between 2016 and 2020, but the audition calls never came.

Things changed in 2021. He attended the audition call, but getting through the next stages proved difficult. Year after year, he appeared for the process but could not make it to the final selection.

"I never lost hope. I knew there was something missing in my preparation, so I started working on myself and improving my knowledge," he says.

Finally, in 2026, the effort paid off and he made it to the KBC stage.

For someone who had spent so long imagining this moment, meeting Amitabh Bachchan was another experience altogether.

"When he came in front of me, I was very shy. His personality, his height, the people cheering around him...I was overwhelmed. My legs were trembling and my heart was racing," he says with a laugh.

It was also the first time he had been in front of a camera, let alone opposite one of the country's biggest film stars!

But Bachchan put him at ease.

"Once I sat on the hot seat and started talking to him, I realised how easily he connects with people. He created such a comfortable atmosphere that I gradually became more confident and started speaking freely."

The conversation also gave him a glimpse of Bachchan beyond the superstar persona. This is something, as Bhushan says, he will forever cherish this side of the superstar.

"What I learnt is that Amitabh sir understands the ground realities of ordinary people. He really knows the financial difficulties some families go through very well. He also spoke to me and understood my situation completely. That made me very happy."

Bhushan also remembers telling Bachchan about his parents and receiving a piece of advice that stayed with him.

"He told me that I should never send my father to work in future. That inspired me to work harder."

'KBC has definitely changed my life'

IMAGE: Bhushan Thakare with Amitabh Bachchan.

Mumbai was a different landscape for the young contestant.

The first time he arrived in the city, the sheer scale of it left him astonished. He tells his village has a population of around 2,000, while Mumbai seemed to have those many people in just one apartment!

"The buildings were so tall. When I travelled to the studio, I would keep looking at them. I would see four or five buildings and feel that they probably had more people living in them than my entire village!" he says with a laugh.

At a time when he was trying to prepare for competitive examinations, his decision to stay away from home and study did not always find support. There was also the pressure of living up to his parents' expectations.

"I used to worry that I was getting older, my father was still going to work and I wasn't able to do enough for my family. People would taunt me behind my back, and I would feel bad because of what my family had to hear. But my father never let those taunts come near me," he says.

Those memories make the response to his TV appearance even more special. Now, people from his village and relatives are calling to congratulate him after watching him on national television.

"I am seeing a change now. I get so many calls from people who are happy for me and have supported me. I still cannot believe how much KBC can change someone's life. It has definitely changed my life," he says.

'I want to continue my studies'

A graduate in history, Bhushan has no intention of letting the prize money become the end of his ambitions. He wants to pursue a PhD and is currently in his second year of studies. His bigger goal is to prepare for the UPSC examinations.

“I want to continue my studies and pursue a PhD. Preparing for UPSC is also my priority,” he says.

Bhushan hasn't returned home yet, but the visit is something he is looking forward to. He had made a promise to his mother that he would return one day after achieving something.

Bhushan also hopes his success will help his younger brother, who has a dream of becoming a doctor.

"My younger brother will be watching the telecast, and everyone in the village will watch it too. I had promised my mother that I would come back to the village, and I feel like I have fulfilled that promise,” he says.