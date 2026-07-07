From Ramayana to King: 20 Most Anticipated Indian Films Of 2026

From Ramayana Part 1 and Alpha to King and Toxic, here's why the next six months could be one of Indian cinema's most exciting line-ups in years.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in King.

Key Points IMDb has unveiled its list of the 20 most anticipated Indian films for the remainder of 2026, showcasing a diverse range of projects from various regional cinemas.

The countdown includes major franchise entries like Dhamaal 4, Drishyam 3 and Mirzapur: The Movie, alongside ambitious originals such as Toxic, Ranabaali and Arasan.

Topping the list is Ramayana Part 1, India's most expensive film to date, ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's King.

It has been quite the 'Dhurandhar' year for Indian cinema, hasn't it? There has been one mammoth record breaking monster (Dhurandhar 2), an industry hit (Vaazha 2), career-reviving hits (Bhooth Bangla, Peddi and Karuppu) and even word-of-mouth hits (Main Vaapas Aaunga).

And we are only halfway through, with plenty more madness still to come.

IMDb released its list of the 20 most anticipated Indian films of the second half of 2026. Bollywood dominates the list, which comes as no surprise, but there are many more exciting projects from Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam cinema.

What's more, one of them is India's costliest film to date. Whether it has what it takes to break Dhurandhar: The Revenge's records despite its international ambitions remains to be seen.

Sreeju Sudhakaran looks at these upcoming films, ranked by IMDb, and why they are arriving with exciting prospects for fans.

Please note, the release dates mentioned are subject to change.

20. Vvan: Force of the Forest

Language: Hindi

Release Date: August 28

IMAGE: Tamannaah and Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan - Force of the Forest.

A dark fantasy horror film with nature at its core, the plot of Vvan: Force of the Forest remains tightly under wraps.

The fresh pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia has certainly caught our attention.

Even more interestingly, the film marks TVF's (The Viral Fever) first major big-screen Bollywood venture. The studio has already won audiences over on OTT with beloved shows like Permanent Roommates, Pitchers, Kota Factory, Aspirants and Panchayat. Let's see why this subject has enticed them to go the big screen way.

19. Sigma

Language: Tamil

Release Date: July 31

IMAGE: Sundeep Kishan in Sigma.

A treasure hunt adventure starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead, Sigma is reportedly mounted on a huge budget.

But more than the leading man (sorry, no offense, Mr Kishan), it is the director who has grabbed everyone's attention.

Jason Sanjay, superstar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's son, is taking a path different from his prolific father and is going behind the camera with his directorial debut.

Wonder what the Ilayathalapathy has cooked up with his first film!

18. Idhayam Murali

Language: Tamil

Release Date: July 10

IMAGE: Preity Mukundhan and Atharvaa Murali in Idhayam Murali.

Idhayam Murali marks Producer Aakash Baskaran's directorial debut.

Reportedly a coming-of-age romantic drama, it stars Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundan and Kayadu Lohar in the lead.

Another exciting aspect is an extended cameo by Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

17. Shakti Shalini

Language: Hindi

Release Date: December 24

IMAGE: Shakti Shalini.

Shakti Shalini marks Aneet Padda's first film after her blockbuster big screen debut in Saiyaara.

Naturally, expectations are soaring. All eyes are on whether she can shoulder a supernatural entertainer on her own, especially after reportedly replacing Kiara Advani in the lead. No pressure there, Ms Padda!

Shakti Shalini is also the next chapter in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, so expect a few surprise cameos. Just give Varun Dhawan's werewolf cameo spree a break this time.

16. Ranabaali

Language: Telugu

Release Date: September 11

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali.

Vijay Deverakonda has been choosing ambitious projects in recent years, even if they haven't translated into box office success. Hopefully, that changes with Ranabaali, a period action drama in which he plays a 19th century warrior who rebels against the British.

Making things even more exciting, the film reunites him with his wife Rashmika Mandanna after memorable outings in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

To wrap up the casting excitements, The Mummy star Arnold Vosloo makes his Indian debut here.

15. I'm Game

Language: Malayalam

Release Date: August 20

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan in I'm Game.

I'm Game marks Dulquer Salmaan's return to Malayalam cinema as a leading man after the misfire of King of Kotha (2023).

His last Malayalam appearance was a cameo in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. I'm Game is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who has shown a flair for placing thrilling action blocks as seen in his breakout success, RDX.

While we don't know much about the plot, Dulquer is playing a gambler in what is touted to be a stylish action entertainer. Samyuktha Viswanathan and Kayadu Lohar are the female leads.

14. Khalifa

Language: Malayalam

Release Date: August 20

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran in Khalifa.

Khalifa, or Khalifa: The Bloodline, reunites Prithviraj Sukumaran with his Pokkiriraja director Vyshakh for a slick action entertainer inspired by real life events and personalities.

The teaser, released a few months ago, became viral among the fans for its sleek action and polished production values, with a dashing Prithviraj unleashing bloody hell on his enemies.

But what fans are most excited about is Mohanlal's cameo, with his character expected to headline the next chapter of the saga.

13. Arasan

Language: Tamil

Release Date: November 6

IMAGE: Silambarasan in Arasan.

Whenever Vetrimaaran makes a film, you expect a powerful, hard-hitting social drama filled with potentially National Award-worthy performances. Think Aadukalam, Visaranai, Vada Chennai, Asuran and Viduthalai.

Now he teams up with Silambarasan for the first time, and we all know how explosive Silambarasan can be when paired with the right director.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

12. Ikka

Language: Hindi

Release Date: July 10 (On Netflix)

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Ikka.

Come on, tell me, who isn't excited to see Sunny Deol back in court roaring powerful defence arguments before 'My Lord'?

Only this time, unlike Damini, where he fought for justice, Ikka sees him defending a potential criminal, played by Akshaye Khanna, fresh off the the cult admiration he has received for Dhurandhar.

We are still surprised it has taken this long for Sunny and Akshaye to share screen space since Border (not counting Khanna's AI-like cameo in this year's Border 2). Expect fireworks in every scene they are facing off, even if it is on Netflix.

11. Awarapan 2

Language: Hindi

Release Date: August 14

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2.

Awarapan, the remake of the Korean film A Bittersweet Life, had failed at the box office in 2007 despite earning good reviews and boasting a terrific soundtrack.

Its reputation has only grown over the years, which explains why we are now getting a sequel to a commercial flop, with Emraan Hashmi returning to continue his character's journey.

If that isn't enough to pique your curiosity, the great Shabana Azmi plays one of the antagonists. Let's just hope the sequel doesn't rely too heavily on songs from the first film and delivers a memorable soundtrack of its own. Disha Patani plays the female lead.

10. Eetha

Language: Hindi

Release Date: August 28

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor in Eetha.

Can Eetha finally change public perception about Shraddha Kapoor's acting abilities?

She would certainly be hoping so, as the actress portrays legendary Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who famously gave birth just before stepping on stage for a performance. Make of that what you will, but the teaser confirms the film is dramatising exactly that remarkable incident.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, fresh from the blockbuster success of Chhaava, Eetha also marks quite a radical departure from his previous outing.

9. Haiwaan

Language: Hindi

Release Date: September 11

IMAGE: Haiwaan.

Priyadarshan, fresh from delivering a hit with Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla, reunites with the actor for a thriller where Akshay plays the antagonist. So that's exciting, eh?

Akshay, in turn, reunites with Saif Ali Khan, his co-star from films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Keemat and Tashan, with Saif playing a blind man.

Haiwaan is a remake of Priyadarshan's Malayalam hit Oppam, which starred Mohanlal. Oh, and Mohanlal himself reportedly makes a cameo here.

8. Mirzapur: The Movie

Language: Hindi

Release Date: September 4

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Movie.

This isn't the first time a small-screen property has made the jump to the big screen. Khichdi and Office Office did it years ago.

What makes Mirzapur: The Movie unique is its revisionist approach to the show's first season, bringing back dead fan-favourite characters like Munna, Bablu (albeit with Jitendra Kumar replacing Vikrant Massey), Compounder, Sweety and Bauji.

So it would be enticing to see Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda reuniting with Alia Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Pankaj Tripathi. To add to the visceral fun, the film also introduces new faces into the chaos like Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh.

We're eager to see what Excel Entertainment has cooked up with Mirzapur: The Movie while fans continue waiting for Season 4.

7. Vishwanath & Sons

Language: Tamil

Release Date: August 14

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IMAGE: Mamitha Baiju and Suriya in Vishwanath & Sons.

Fresh from the success of Karuppu, Suriya headlines this family entertainer, playing an international shooter.

Its biggest talking point is his unconventional pairing with a much younger Mamitha Baiju, with the film openly acknowledging their age gap while exploring their will-they-won't-they dynamic.

Directed by Venky Atluri, whose credits include hits like Tholi Prema, Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar, the film promises a fresh take on a light-hearted relationship drama.

6. Drishyam 3

Language: Hindi

Release Date: October 2

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 3.

Yes, Malayalam's Drishyam 3, released in May, became a huge hit, but also left many viewers disappointed.

The previous Hindi remakes remained largely faithful to the originals while making a few changes to suit Hindi audiences. This time, however, the makers have hinted at taking a different route altogether. Having watched the original, we are not surprised.

It will be interesting to see whether those changes make the Hindi version stronger than its Malayalam counterpart. Can Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar devise a better plan to protect his family than Mohanlal's Georgekutty? We have to wait and watch.

Sadly, Akshaye Khanna isn't returning, but Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat are exciting additions to the cast.

5. Dhamaal 4

Language: Hindi

Release Date: July 10

IMAGE: Jaaved Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh in Dhamaal 4.

The madcap treasure hunt continues as the Dhamaal gang returns with a few new faces and a few exits.

Indra Kumar's comedies may never appeal to sophisticated tastes, but somehow they continue to click with audiences.

The biggest attraction remains Jaaved Jaaferi's wonderfully silly performance as the man-child Maanav, though we're equally excited to see Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Mishra.

The Dhamaal franchise may not be Nolanesque, but it has never pretended to be. It is happy entertaining audiences in its own chaotic space. Let's just hope the film is funnier than the trailer.

4. King

Language: Hindi

Release Date: December 24

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in King.

King is a Shah Rukh Khan movie.

King is a Shah Rukh Khan action entertainer.

King is a Shah Rukh Khan action entertainer directed by his Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand, with no expenses spared.

King is a Shah Rukh Khan action entertainer that also stars Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal and Jackie Shroff.

Should we say more?

3. Toxic

Language: Kannada

Release Date: August 26

IMAGE: Yash in Toxic.

Yash's first film after the blockbuster KGF films is turning heads, though perhaps not in the way anyone expected.

Despite being directed by Geetu Mohandas, a filmmaker known for her fiercely feminist voice, every promotional glimpse of Toxic suggests something entirely different.

It promises ultra-violent scenes, ultra-glamorous visuals, five heroines (Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria) and Yash in a double role, with promotional material that reeks of misogyny.

If the marketing is designed to provoke audiences, it has certainly succeeded. Whether Toxic is exactly what the promos to be, or is hiding something more subversive beneath the surface, the intrigue has definitely earned our curiosity.

2. Alpha

Language: Hindi

Release Date: July 3

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in Alpha.

Alpha was set to determine the future of the YRF Spy Universe after the underwhelming performances of Tiger 3 and War 2, and came away with decent collections.

It is refreshing to see a female-led action thriller take centre stage in what has largely been a testosterone-driven franchise, even if Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have already left memorable impressions in earlier entries.

1. Ramayana Part 1

Language: Hindi

Release Date: November 8

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana Part 1.

If the wife's film takes second place, then the husband's claims the top spot.

Hardly surprising, considering Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is not only the most expensive Indian film on this list but arguably the costliest Indian film ever made, something Producer Namit Malhotra proudly reminds everyone of.

The ambition is nothing less than taking the Ramayana to a global audience through world-class visual effects and a dream musical collaboration between Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman.

Then there is the cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol, with more casting surprises still under wraps.

Whether this becomes Indian cinema's proudest global achievement or another Adipurush-style catastrophe, one thing is certain: We'll be watching.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff