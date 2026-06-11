From Queen to Manikarnika: Revisiting Kangana Ranaut's Top 10 Performances

Explore Kangana Ranaut's remarkable cinematic journey from her impactful debut in Gangster to her career-defining role in Queen.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut in a scene from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Key Points Kangana Ranaut's career saw a significant turning point with Queen in 2013, establishing her as a solo star.

Her double role in Tanu Weds Manu Returns showcased her exceptional ability to create distinct characters.

Even in her debut film Gangster, Kangana impressed critics with her portrayal of an alcoholic caught in a complex relationship.

Twenty years ago, when Kangana Ranaut made her debut in Anurag Basu's Gangster, nobody knew what the then 20-year-old actor from Himachal was truly capable of.

But there was a surefootedness about her, even in roles one doesn't normally associate with a newcomer, which made her characters come to life.

Despite a promising start, Kangana's stardom remained on the horizon until Queen in 2013, which proved a turning point in the actor's life. Its critical and commercial success as a seminal take on feminism paved the path for her solo star career when she passed up offers in superstar vehicles in favour of author-backed parts.

Just when the world appeared to be at her feet, Kangana's penchant for shooting from the hip took the spotlight. Even those rooting for the actress couldn't conceal their disappointment as politics and propaganda became her calling card.

In her latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, she embodies the courage shown by the city's nurses during Mumbai's 26/11 terror attacks.

Sukanya Verma lists 10 Kangana Ranaut performances even her worst critics will give thumbs up to.

Queen

Shattering the lovey-dovey imagery of a honeymoon in Europe to embark on a solo vacation by a woman left at the altar, Kangana turns heartbreak into healing across her earnest yet hilarious experiences in travel, friendship and what it means to be your own person.

Her gentle evolution never loses sight of the innocence that makes Rani so endearing, vulnerable and open to the possibilities that lie ahead.

What our review says: A flawless Kangana!

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Two women sharing nothing in common save for their strong attraction to the same man find an expression in Kangana's double role delivery that leaves no stone unturned to create a striking distinction between each other.

Things get out of hand to an amusing effect when she pits one's sass against another's spunk in the clash between Reebok and Reebuk.

What our review says: Kangana is a double delight in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Tanu Weds Manu

Giving a shuddh desi spin to the Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope in her own inimitable, uninhibited way, Kangana elevates an opposites attract premise into a slice of small town rebellion.

What our review says: There's a thin line between silly and stupid but Kangana Ranaut makes Tanu work with her chirpy appeal and energy.

Panga

Saddled by domestic duties yet wanting more out of life than play house or a job that undermines her worth, a former athlete tries to reclaim her spot in professional kabaddi. It's easier said than done but always inspiring in Kangana's faultless understanding of a gentle family woman and unwavering sportsperson.

What our review says: Ranaut is remarkably radiant in her portrayal.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Historical characters are prone to receive larger-than-life bravado in Hindi films. Brimming with bejewelled charisma and bombastic magnificence, Kangana's Rani of Jhansi is no different but the sheer vigour she packs in as the 19th century action heroine is impossible to look away.

What our review says: Kangana Ranaut exudes toughness. There is a wallop in her daredevilry.

Judgementall Hai Kya

Unhinged characters are a Kangana speciality but the duality she lends Judgementall Hai Kya, as someone whose history of trauma and potential for humour is not too different from her reality, is one of its kind.

What our review says: You cannot miss Kangana Ranaut in Judgementall Hai Kya.

Fashion

Capturing a supermodel's rise and fall over stereotypical scenes of glamour, glory, scandal and suicidal tendencies with much nuance and complete abandon is what gives Fashion its depth and darkness.

What our review says: Kangana brings the right amount of derangement to her character of a girl on the edge.

Gangster

Playing an alcoholic in your very first film is not an easy task. But Kangana's moods and melancholy, as a broken soul caught between her ties to two men, more than rose to the challenge.

What our review says: Kangana is a remarkable find, the actress coming across with great conviction.

Life In A... Metro

At a time when leading ladies resisted straying from conventional heroine imagery and morality, Kangana's portrayal of an ambitious woman having an affair with her boss to advance her career said volumes about her adventurous artistry.

What our review says: This is an unconventionally talented actress moving up steadily, and her straight-hair-n-specs look will win her even more fans.

Woh Lamhe

In a role modelled around Parveen Babi's perceived hysteria and anxieties, Kangana's raw, real instincts provide an impressive glimpse into a turbulent life and tragic persona.

What our review says: If there is one reason you need to watch Woh Lamhe, it is Kangana Ranaut. She is a brilliant, outstanding actress.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff