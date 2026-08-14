10 Sequels That Came With Longest Gaps

From Metro... In Dino to Sadak 2, not every sequel that takes decades to arrive is worth the wait. Can Awarapan 2 change the tide in its favour?

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2.

Key Points Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, is set for release 19 years after the original, attempting to revive a film that was a critical success but a box office failure.

The trend of long-delayed sequels in Bollywood has seen mixed results, with some like Gadar 2 achieving massive commercial success, while others like Hungama 2 and Sadak 2 were critical disasters.

Sequels often struggle to replicate the original's quality, with many relying on nostalgia or recycling plot points, as seen with Gadar 2 and Border 2, which lacked the emotional depth of their predecessors.

Awarapan 2 is the interesting case of a sequel materialising years after the original stumbled at the box office, 19 years to be exact.

Despite boasting a widely loved soundtrack and securing good reviews during its release, the first Awarapan failed to set the cash registers ringing in 2007. Yet, inspired by the passionate fan base it has built over time and the recent phenomenal success of delayed continuations like Gadar 2 and Border 2, a second chapter is arriving in theatres on August 14.

Emraan Hashmi's fans are hoping that Awarapan 2 could finally hand him his first solo commercial triumph in 14 years, ending a drought that goes back to Raaz 3 in 2012.

But do all legacy sequels guarantee box office gold? Does every late-arrival follow-up successfully crack the nostalgia formula and pull crowds into theatres or impress them when it drops, occasionally, straight to OTT? The short answer is, not always.

Sreeju Sudhakaran ranks the 10 Hindi cinema legacy sequels released this century with the widest time gaps between instalments, counting down from the shortest wait to the absolute longest. And yes, whether they were worth that long wait.

10. Metro... In Dino (2025)

The Original: Life In A... Metro (2007)

How Long It Took To Arrive: 18 Years

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in Metro... In Dino.

With Life In A... Metro, Anurag Basu familiarised the Indian audiences of the 2000s to hyperlink cinema: Multiple storylines co-existing in the same cinematic world with characters crossing into each other's arcs. The film earned praise from both critics and fans for its mature take on relationships, a brilliant ensemble cast and a highly memorable soundtrack.

18 years later, Basu revisited this formula with Metro... In Dino, expanding the canvas to different cities with a completely fresh set of characters. Konkona Sensharma was the sole returning cast member, though she stepped into an entirely new role.

While Metro... In Dino didn't capture the adoration received by the original, it was fairly received by the critics and fans and delivered another winning soundtrack.

9. Hungama 2 (2021)

The Original: Hungama (2003)

How Long It Took To Arrive: 18 Years

IMAGE: Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in Hungama 2.

Once upon a time, Priyadarshan famously refused to direct sequels to his own blockbuster hits, a strict rule that kept him away from helming Phir Hera Pheri. He eventually backtracked on his own rule to make Hungama 2.

Operating as a sequel in name only, the film featured a completely unrelated storyline, tied to the original merely through returning actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and a brief cameo from Akshaye Khanna, albeit in different roles.

Both movies were Hindi remakes of the director's Malayalam releases. While the first Hungama adapted Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), its spiritual successor borrowed from Minnaram (1994), that itself inspired by the 1967 Tamil film Penne Nee Vaazhga.

The original Hungama remains a beloved classic, remembered fondly for its crowd-pleasing comedy of errors and enjoyable ensemble performances. In stark contrast, Hungama 2 was... how do I put this unoffensively... an absolute disaster.

Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash delivered forgettable performances, and the humour felt painfully dated. Shilpa Shetty was utterly wasted, and even the usually reliable Paresh Rawal seemed completely out of his element. The dreary mess limped to a quiet demise as a direct OTT release on JioHotstar.

8. Judwaa 2 (2017)

The Original: Judwaa (1997)

How Long It Took To Arrive: 20 Years

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2.

Judwaa 2 operates as a reboot and spiritual sequel that seemingly exists in the same universe as David DhawaN's 1990s blockbuster, cemented by a double Salman Khan cameo in the epilogue.

Otherwise, the film is essentially a glossier rehash of the original, with son Varun Dhawan stepping into the dual lead roles. The director clearly wanted his son to replicate the vintage 1990s aura of Govinda and Salman Khan as in the presentation and the actor's performance.

To an extent, the gamble paid off, as Judwaa 2 delivered a solid box office performance. However, subsequent attempts to milk this formula in the Coolie No 1 remake and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai were met with a cold response from audiences, proving that fans have firmly moved on from this dated brand of comedy.

7. Ishq Vishk Rebound (2024)

The Original: Ishq Vishk (2003)

How Long It Took To Arrive: 21 Years

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan and Rohit Saraf in Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Again, a sequel that just splashed a hit film's name into its title to connect with a larger fan base, Ishq Vishk Rebound failed to secure a single original cast member, not even for a fleeting cameo.

It feels as though the 2003 team sensed the impending disaster and smartly kept their distance. That includes original director Ken Ghosh, who was replaced by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed Marathi drama Mee Vasantrao. Sadly, he felt completely out of place trying to bring about the intended frothy youth spirit of the sequel.

The first Ishq Vishk successfully launched lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao into the spotlight, with the former still commanding massive clout today.

The terribly-directed requel (reboot+sequel), however, threatened to derail the careers of its fresh young cast right out of the gate, including Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina.

6. Gadar 2 (2023)

The Original: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

How Long It Took To Arrive: 22 Years

IMAGE: Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 was a monster box office hit, netting over Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) in India. But did it actually surpass the original quality-wise?

While the sequel brought back Sunny Deol's Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel's Sakeena, the plot simply recycled what worked best for the front-seaters back in 2001: Sunny Deol unleashing absolute carnage in Pakistan.

Missing entirely, however, was the sensitive emotional drama and meticulous production design of the first instalment.

Instead, Director Anil Sharma knew exactly how to cater to a fanbase that was thirsting for cross-border carnage and gave them just that. It doubled down on over-the-top action, showing Deol once again wreaking senseless havoc on the neighbouring state, this time to rescue his adult son (played by the director's son, Utkarsh Sharma).

The glaring issue is Gadar 2's cultural staying power. Once its theatrical run ended, the conversation around the sequel practically vanished, failing to leave the kind of lasting legacy the original Gadar enjoys today.

This problem plagues two other Sunny Deol legacy sequels that we will look at shortly in this list.

5. Aashiqui 2 (2013)

The Original: Aashiqui (1990)

How Long It Took To Arrive: 23 Years

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2.

Aashiqui 2 is perhaps the only (spiritual) sequel on this list that remains as culturally relevant as its predecessor, if not more so. The original 1990 film is primarily remembered for just two things: that iconic jacket-draped final scene of the lead couple, Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal, and Nadeem-Shravan's phenomenal soundtrack.

The 2013 follow-up functioned as an unofficial remake of A Star Is Born (from the older iterations long before the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga update), and delivered a poignant narrative.

Its tragic climax struck a major chord with audiences, backed by an enchanting soundtrack that struck absolute gold. Chartbusters like Tum Hi Ho and Sun Raha Hai Na Tu continue to dominate playlists today.

Aashiqui 2 was a huge commercial success, remaining Aditya Roy Kapur's one and only box office hit as a solo leading man.

4. Ghayal: Once Again (2016)

The Original: Ghayal (1990)

How Long It Took To Arrive: 26 Years

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Ghayal: Once Again.

Ghayal proved to be a major milestone for both Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi (in his directorial debut). This powerhouse duo went on to create two more massive, critically acclaimed hits with Damini and Ghatak.

However, they reportedly suffered a bitter falling out after helming competing biopics about the revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

So when Deol finally chose to revive his 1990 classic, he took the directorial reins himself. Huge mistake!

The blunt truth, no offense Sunny paaji, is that he is simply not a strong filmmaker. When his iconic character Ajay Mehra returned to the cinemas, he was saddled with a toothless screenplay, topped with unmemorable characters and tepid treatment.

Aside from a handful of decent action sequences, the execution was so lacklustre that most viewers have forgotten Ghayal ever received a direct follow-up. On a separate note, fortunately, Deol and Santoshi have reunited for Batwara 1947 after 29 years that's clashing with Awarapan 2.

3. Sadak 2 (2020)

The Original: Sadak (1991)

How Long It Took To Arrive: 29 Years

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in Sadak 2.

With Sadak 2, you cannot blame a change in directors for the resulting trainwreck. Mahesh Bhatt himself stepped out of a two-decade retirement to direct the follow-up, marking his first film since 1999's Kartoos and his debut collaboration with his younger daughter, Alia Bhatt.

Sanjay Dutt returned to the fold, but Pooja Bhatt's character was unceremoniously killed and reduced to a handful of fleeting glimpses. The narrative offered absolutely no justification for bringing back Dutt's character, trapping the veteran actor in a sluggish, weakly written script devoid of any good plot conflict or tension.

Sadak 2 missed an iconic antagonist, as Sadashiv Amrapurkar's terrifying Maharani was a tough act to follow, while Jisshu Sengupta and Makarand Deshpande just couldn't bring the same menace.

To make matters worse, Alia Bhatt delivered one of the poorest performances of her career. Fortunately for the producers, the movie bypassed a theatrical release and dropped directly on JioHotstar during the initial COVID-19 lockdown.

Skipping theatres spared it the brutal humiliation of a box office wash-out though it still had to endure a barrage of poor reviews.

2. Border 2 (2026)

The Original: Border (1997)

How Long It Took To Arrive: 29 Years

IMAGE: Mona Singh and Sunny Deol in Border 2.

Unlike Ghayal Once Again, Border 2 functions more as a spiritual sequel.

Set against the exact same 1971 War as the 1997 original, it features a returning Sunny Deol playing an entirely different Sikh officer, this time based on real-life war hero Brigadier Hardev Singh Kler.

He is joined by new recruits Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Border 2 does acknowledge the events of the first instalment and even sneaks in veteran cast members for a tribute cameo in the finale.

But as a standalone feature, Border 2, with Anurag Singh replacing J P Dutta as director, prioritises making the battlefield sequences as 'massy' as possible. The action leans heavily on Deol's resurgent stardom following Gadar 2, explicitly catering to the segment of viewers eager for jingoistic cross-border bashing.

Where the project genuinely falters is in its emotional core. The first Border poignantly established a brotherhood among its soldiers. Here, the screenplay keeps its main leads largely isolated from one another during the major action set pieces.

As a result, when key characters inevitably fall in combat, their deaths carry almost zero emotional weight. Border 2 certainly pulled in good theatrical numbers, but like Gadar 2, it failed to leave any meaningful footprint on its fandom.

1. Jaana Pehchana (2011)

The Original: Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978)

How Long It Took To Arrive: 33 Years

IMAGE: Ranjeeta Kaur, Mehmood Jr and Sachin Pilgaonkar in Jaana Pehchana.

I need to wipe off the musty cobwebs of the Internet to validate this, but Jaana Pehchana likely holds the record for the longest gap between a Hindi original and its sequel. Sadly, the fact that the 2011 release has been entirely scrubbed from public memory proves that this statistic is its only real achievement.

Released in 1978, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se was a sleeper hit for Rajshri Films. Inspired by Erich Segal's iconic novel Love Story, the romance thrived largely on Ravindra Jain's magnificent soundtrack, which boasted timeless gems like the title track, Jaate Huye Yeh Pal Chin and Ek Din Tum Bahut Bade Banoge.

A staggering 33 years later, the sequel reunited lead stars Sachin Pilgaonkar and Ranjeeta Kaur, with Sachin himself taking over the directorial reins. However, he vastly overestimated the lingering cultural footprint of the original among modern audiences.

Worse still, he failed to craft a compelling script to bridge that massive generational divide, while lazily reusing plenty of footage from the previous film to bridge that gap. The result was a major commercial and critical misfire that ensured Jaana Pehchana quickly faded into obscurity.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff