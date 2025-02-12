Exciting News for Andaz Apna Apna Fans!

IMAGE: Shakti Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna.

Raj Kumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna, featuring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, has acquired a cult status over the years.

Buoyed by the retro-success of Sanam Teri Kasam, Santoshi's laugh riot is now returning to movie theatres in April.

The film's producers Vinay Pictures, helmed by Namrata, Priti and Amod Sinha, children of Vinay Kumar Sinha who had originally produced the film, are committed to bringing the film back on the big screen.

"We want to re-release the film on a grand scale. We have restored and remastered the film in 4K and Dolby 5.1 sound. It's our tribute to our father who stood against all odds to make this film and we are tremendously proud of this legacy," Priti tells Subhash K Jha.

IMAGE: Rajkumar Santoshi directs Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

"It was my father's dream during his lifetime to re-release Andaz Apna Apna. It is finally happening in a re-mastered form. I wish we had preserved the 45 minutes of edited footage," she adds.

"Raj Kumar Santoshi is completely committed to the project. We hope Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor will come forward to promote and market this film. I am sure Andaz Apna Apna is as important for us as it is for them."

