HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Exciting News for Andaz Apna Apna Fans!

Exciting News for Andaz Apna Apna Fans!

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2025 17:52 IST

x

IMAGE: Shakti Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna.

Raj Kumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna, featuring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, has acquired a cult status over the years.

Buoyed by the retro-success of Sanam Teri Kasam, Santoshi's laugh riot is now returning to movie theatres in April.

The film's producers Vinay Pictures, helmed by Namrata, Priti and Amod Sinha, children of Vinay Kumar Sinha who had originally produced the film, are committed to bringing the film back on the big screen.

"We want to re-release the film on a grand scale. We have restored and remastered the film in 4K and Dolby 5.1 sound. It's our tribute to our father who stood against all odds to make this film and we are tremendously proud of this legacy," Priti tells Subhash K Jha.

 

IMAGE: Rajkumar Santoshi directs Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

"It was my father's dream during his lifetime to re-release Andaz Apna Apna. It is finally happening in a re-mastered form. I wish we had preserved the 45 minutes of edited footage," she adds.

"Raj Kumar Santoshi is completely committed to the project. We hope Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor will come forward to promote and market this film. I am sure Andaz Apna Apna is as important for us as it is for them."

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What Makes Andaz Apna Apna Such Fun
What Makes Andaz Apna Apna Such Fun
The Andaz Apna Apna cast: THEN and NOW!
The Andaz Apna Apna cast: THEN and NOW!
Why I like Andaz Apna Apna
Why I like Andaz Apna Apna
'I Have Ideas For Two Sequels For Andaz Apna Apna'
'I Have Ideas For Two Sequels For Andaz Apna Apna'
Readers' Pick: 20 Things We LOVE About Andaz Apna Apna
Readers' Pick: 20 Things We LOVE About Andaz Apna Apna

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Check Out Champions Trophy Teams!

webstory image 2

8 Romantic Films To Binge-Watch On V-Day

webstory image 3

Trips For Two! 11 Valentine's Day Getaways

VIDEOS

'Don't kill film industry': Jaya Bachchan's passionate appeal to govt in Parliament12:38

'Don't kill film industry': Jaya Bachchan's passionate...

Modi and Macron pay tribute to Indian soldiers who died in France during WWI1:59

Modi and Macron pay tribute to Indian soldiers who died...

Sonal Chauhan returns from Maha Kumbh0:46

Sonal Chauhan returns from Maha Kumbh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD