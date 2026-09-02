Dulquer Salmaan's 10 Best Malayalam Movies

From Ustad Hotel to Salute, these Dulquer Salmaan Malayalam films prove why his homecoming with I'm Game is worth celebrating.

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan in I'm Game.

Key Points Dulquer Salmaan is making a significant return to Malayalam cinema in a lead role with I'm Game after a three-year focus on other-language projects.

His filmography includes critically acclaimed and commercially successful Malayalam films like Ustad Hotel, Bangalore Days, and Charlie.

Films like ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi and Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi showcased his versatility in comedy and road-trip genres.

I'm Game almost feels like a homecoming for Dulquer Salmaan.

Following the underperformance of the much-hyped King Of Kotha in 2023, Dulquer is returning to play the lead role in a Malayalam film after three years, starring in this action entertainer directed by Nahas Hidhayath (RDX). The movie is releasing in theatres on September 3.

It is not as if Dulquer was completely absent from Malayalam cinema. He was producing movies and even made a cameo appearance in his production, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, carrying a promise that he would lead a future instalment.

But for the past three years, Dulquer has been highly occupied with his other language assignments, finding both critical commercial success and awards with the Telugu film Lucky Baskhar and earning high praise for his performance in the Tamil period drama Kaantha. Not to mention his prominent cameos in Kalki 2898 AD and Champion.

The thing about DQ is that he is a very choosy actor, and therefore whenever he announces a film, it has to be special. Even his 'failures' are more interesting than several of the money-spinners, like the anthology Solo where he played the lead in all four segments that convey different moods. Even King Of Kotha that felt like an ambitious gangster drama that didn't live up to its potential.

With the homeboy finally returning to lead a Malayalam film, Sreeju Sudhakaran looks at the Malayalam movies Dulquer Salmaan has led since his debut in 2012's Second Show and picks his 10 favourites.

Ustad Hotel (2012)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan and Thilakan in Ustad Hotel.

If a movie could be comfort food, this would be my top pick in Malayalam cinema.

Directed by Anwar Rasheed from a delectable coming-of-age screenplay by Anjali Menon, Ustad Hotel perfectly blends two of my favourite things: A warm, feel-good story and food.

At its core is the heartwarming bond between a grandson and his grandfather, ultimately dealing with the idea of legacy, but in the sweetest way possible.

The chemistry between Dulquer Salmaan and the late Thilakan is so incredibly natural that you crave to sit with them on that Kozhikode beach, sipping a hot cup of Suleimani and hoping for a plate of Kareem Ikka's famous biryani afterwards.

Also, it has the most hilarious Asif Ali cameo!

ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi (2013)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan and Jacob Gregory in ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi.

A delightful satire, ABCD is the second directorial outing for Martin Prakkat, who previously directed Best Actor with Dulquer's father Mammootty.

In this comedy, Dulquer and Jacob Gregory play spoilt NRI brats who are tricked into returning to Kerala to study there and be taught a lesson in humility. But since these two are the human equivalents of a dog's crooked tail, they refuse to conform, constantly finding sneaky ways to escape back to the US.

Their chaotic efforts inadvertently create a huge political furore in the state, and even a revolution that they use to achieve their means. ABCD, in that aspect, breaks conventions about making its pretty flawed protagonists stay unapologetically selfish and self-centred till the very end, even if they become catalysts for turning things better for people around them.

It is a wildly fun movie that also served as the breakout film for Tovino Thomas, who played the main antagonist, a rising nepo-politician.

Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (2013)

Where To Watch: Manorama MAX

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan in Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi.

Ask any Malayali cinephile to name a road trip Malayalam movie, and Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi will almost certainly be the first title mentioned. Perhaps the only one.

Directed by Sameer Thahir, NPCB reunites Dulquer Salmaan with his Second Show co-debutant Sunny Wayne. They play two best friends who embark on an eventful bike trip from Kerala all the way to Nagaland, simply so one of them can reunite with his Naga girlfriend.

Along the way, they meet new people, face unexpected adventures, and gain a much better perspective on life and their own personal objectives. It is a beautifully crafted coming-of-age film with stunning cinematography, delivering an experience that was unusual for the ordinary Malayali viewer at the time.

Bangalore Days (2014)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan in Bangalore Days.

I am not sure what more I can say about Bangalore Days other than it might just be the most rewatched Malayalam movie of this century. Anjali Menon's highly enjoyable, slice-of-life dramedy essentially turned Bangalore (okay, fine, Bengaluru) into a dream destination for urban Malayali youth at the time.

It sweetly captured how three cousins found a sudden awakening of freedom, identity, love and purpose in the city, things they could never achieve back in their hometown.

Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, and Nazriya Nazim are delightful as the central trio, while Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy sparkle in strong supporting roles. And yes, Gopi Sundar's iconic soundtrack still rules, even if a few tracks faced inevitable accusations of being 'inspired'.

Vikramadithyan (2014)

Where To Watch: Z5

IMAGE: Unni Mukundan and Dulquer Salmaan in Vikramadithyan.

If you want to see the most incredibly motivational, fist-pumping climax in recent memory, watch this Lal Jose movie.

It serves as the perfect textbook example of a good build-up leading to an excellent payoff. It is not that the rest of the movie is bad; it is just that the third act is entirely what people still remember Vikramadithyan for.

Dulquer Salmaan and Unni Mukundan play fiercely competitive childhood friends. Dulquer carries the burden of being a notorious thief's son while Unni holds the privilege of being a respected cop's son. They share a soft corner for another childhood friend, played by Namitha Pramod.

All the actors are genuinely good, particularly Dulquer. Anoop Menon is fabulous as Unni Mukundan's haughty father (and the movie's antagonist), and Nivin Pauly drops in for a winsome extended cameo.

Charlie (2015)

Where To Watch: SunNXT

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan in Charlie.

Martin Prakkat reunited with Dulquer Salmaan to deliver a classic, one that almost made an entire generation want to instantly embrace a Bohemian lifestyle, creating one of the most interesting characters in Malayalam cinema.

Charlie follows a woman's desperate search for the deeply mysterious previous occupant of her rental house, a man who fundamentally touched and changed the lives of everyone he ever met, including a thief who tried to rob him.

The wistful screenplay maintains a wholesome, magical quality for the most part, but occasionally dips into dark and saddening territory, like the heartbreaking boat sequence featuring Kalpana (marking one of the beloved actress' final on-screen appearances).

Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy Thiruvothu are terrific in the leads, backed by a good supporting ensemble that includes Nedumudi Venu, KPAC Lalitha, Soubin Shahir, Aparna Gopinath, Neeraj Madhav, Chemban Vinod, Nassar and Tovino Thomas.

Kali (2016)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar, Prime Video

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi in Kali.

Following NPCB, director Sameer Thahir teamed up with Dulquer again for this taut romantic thriller, pairing him opposite Sai Pallavi, who was fresh off the success of Premam.

Their crackling chemistry and character dynamics form the soul of the movie, which shifts from an volatile relationship drama into a gripping thriller (carrying shades of Steven Spielberg's Duel).

Dulquer is pure fire as a young man struggling with anger management issues, while Sai Pallavi gives an strong account of herself as his tolerant partner. Chemban Vinod and Vinayakan amp up the tension with intimidating performances once the film shifts into thriller territory.

Kammatipaadam (2016)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan in Kammatipaadam.

Cinematographer-turned-director Rajeev Ravi took inspiration from Sergio Leone's classic Once Upon A Time In America, crafting his own tragic crime saga set in the heart of Kochi.

The movie meticulously charts the journey of three childhood friends as they violently rise through the criminal ranks, suffering heartbreaks and brutal betrayals in the process while the city rapidly develops and changes around them.

While Dulquer is genuinely good in the lead role, the standout performances come from Vinayakan and Manikandan R Achari, who play his best friends.

One small grouse: We were promised a longer Director's Cut featuring unseen footage. It has been 10 years now. Where exactly is it?

Varane Avashyamund (2020)

Where To Watch: SunNXT

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan in Varane Avashyamund.

Varane Avashyamund proves that even as a producer, Dulquer is happy taking a step back and blending into an ensemble where the primary focus remains heavily on his co-stars: Shobana, Suresh Gopi and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

It is also a film that should serve as a stark reminder to him that star-driven, feel-good family entertainers are currently the massive rage, and he should start working on another one soon.

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad's son Anoop Sathyan (in his debut), the light-hearted romcom functions adeptly as both a mature romance between a single mother and a retired army loner, and a sweet mother-daughter drama.

Dulquer is more than content playing their jovial neighbour who constantly squabbles with his younger brother, while hiding a painful past behind his carefree exterior.

Salute (2022)

Where To Watch: Sony LIV

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan in Salute.

Salute is easily one of the most under-rated cop thrillers made in Malayalam cinema, and it is rarely discussed with the same reverence as recent heavy hitters like Kannur Squad, Nayattu and Officer On Duty.

Even its director Rosshan Andrrews' earlier cop outing Mumbai Police dominates the conversation far more often (especially after its recent Hindi remake, Deva, completely bombed).

Perhaps this has everything to do with Salute deliberately refusing to offer a neat, tidy conclusion, instead leaving the investigation hanging on a bleak open ending.

Otherwise, it is an arresting thriller with Dulquer looks solid as a police officer relentlessly chasing a serial killer, a hunt that devolves into a toxic obsession, eventually costing him his entire career.

You can easily compare it to David Fincher's Zodiac, and I mean that as a compliment. Even if the ending did not work for everyone, it was an appreciatively bold and uncompromising swing.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff