Dress Up For Halloween, Bollywood Style

It's that time of the year again when eerie props and creepy faces are a sign of revelry.

Wondering how to make heads turn and jaws drop at the Halloween party near you? Once again, Sukanya Verma assembles samples of Bollywood style kitsch for inspiration.

Junoon

Go the feral way like Rahul Roy in the so bad, it's good.

Happy New Year

Guests might have an instant cataract, but it'll be an entry nobody will ever forget nor those hues of ghastly gold.

Ghajini

Tonsured hair, tons of tattoos, amnesia, Aamir Khan’s Ghajini look is tailor made for wild 'n' weird Halloween parties.

Agneepath

How's ferocious Kancha Cheena, bald and browless in stark black avatar and silver earring for a beastly alternative?

Stree

Show up in Stree's reddish pink costume holding a placard that reads, 'O Stree Kal Aana' and you're sure to be the life (or dread) of the party.

Brahmastra

Mouni Roy's red-eyed Junoon in an all-black costume is still giving us the heebie-jeebies. Now you can too.

Andaz Apna Apna

Ever wondered what it feels like to play 'aankhen nikal ke gotiyan'?Crimemaster Gogo's black and red cape, boots supervillain combo at your service.

Krrish

Hollywood superheroes are a popular pick for Halloween costumes.

Desi folk can always channel Krrish, our local masked hero in trench coats inspired by Hollywood heroes for dress up.

2.0

In the mood for something elaborate? Give wings to your imagination, a la Akshay Kumar as Pakshi Raja.

Ranveer Singh

Who needs fictional characters when you have Ranveer Singh's outrageous fashion for inspiration?

Every day is Halloween for the star.

Borrow any look of his and you are guaranteed to grab all eyeballs at the party.