Doctors' Day: 7 Bollywood Doctors Who Won Our Hearts

The caring surgeon.

A witty physician.

A determined psychiatrist.

Or a doctor always fighting impossible odds.

Bollywood has given us many memorable Doctor Saab characters over the years. These reel-life doctors offer, when accurate, a little peek into the triumphs and challenges of a medical life in India.

Some of them were very entertaining: Think Boman Irani and his over-the-top portrayal as a dean of a medical college in Munna Bhai MBBS.

In the Manoj Kumar-starrer Clerk, the doctor seemed to have almost divine powers instantly bringing people back to life.

Sharmila Tagore made for a very attractive lady doc in Safar.

Here's a look at 7 unforgettable doctor characters who left their mark.

1. Dr Uday Gupta, Doctor G

Played by Ayushmann Khurrana, Dr Uday Gupta enters the world of gynaecology with reluctance but gradually learns to be a caring gynac.

2. Dr Freddy Ginwala, Freddy

Played by Kartik Aaryan, Freddy Ginwala is a dentist and a klutz socially, whose life takes unexpected turns.

The movie explores darker themes and the character is plagued by loneliness and emotional complexities.

3. Dr Kabir Rajdheer Singh, Kabir Singh

A highly-skilled surgeon who is admired for his talent and confidence, Shahid Kapoor essays a character who must surmount personal issues but his commitment to medicine remains a defining part of his journey.

4. Dr Jagdish Chandra Asthana, Munna Bhai MBBS

Enacted brilliantly by Boman Irani, Dr Jagdish Chandra Asthana is the stern dean who believes discipline and medical ethics come above all else.

His hilarious battles with Munna, that often reveal the softer side he has tucked away, turned him into one of Bollywood's most loved and memorable doctor characters.

5. Dr Jehangir 'Jug' Khan, Dear Zindagi

With effortless charm, Shah Rukh Khan takes on the role of a shrink everyone wishes they had access to.

Warm and insightful, he guides heroine Kaira through life's emotional crossroads with patience and humour.

6. Dr Bhaskar Banerjee, Anand

When he wasn't jumping over walls or swinging about in chain-mail, the Big B also opted for the role of compassionate Dr Bhaskar Banerjee, affectionately called Babu Moshai, who cares for a terminally ill patient.

7. Dr Neha, Deewana Mastana

Juhi Chawla's Dr Neha is kind-hearted and ever-so diligent psychiatrist. She finds herself caught between two eccentric suitors. Her professional approach brings balance to the film's comic chaos.