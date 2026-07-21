Dinesh Hingoo: 'Johnny Lever Considers Me His Mentor'

'I was very close to Kader Khan. Whenever he wrote dialogues and scenes, he would often write my name next to certain roles. He would personally recommend me to directors. Such was his stature that directors would immediately pay attention to his suggestions.'

IMAGE: Dinesh Hingoo. Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

Key Points 'Dilip Kumar was always very affectionate towards me. Whenever we met, he would put his hand on my shoulder, hold my hand and chat with me warmly.'

'I never discussed money with Rajshri Productions. They have always been like family to me and are wonderful people. Even today, whenever I visit them, they are very happy to see me.'

'Vinod Khanna lived at Nepean Sea Road. In those days, when I did not own a car, he would often tell me, "You wait, I'll drop you." He was a very kind and generous person.'

From performing mimicry on stage as a teenager in Baroda to becoming one of Hindi cinema's most loved comedians, Dinesh Hingoo's journey is a happy script, with several heartwarming moments.

For over five decades, Hingoo has made audiences laugh. Surprisingly, he made his debut as a villain!

Known for films like Qurbani, Baazigar, Judwaa and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Hingoo looks back at his long career and tells Patcy N/Rediff, "After Qurbani became a success, I started getting a lot of work as a comedian. From then on, I no longer had to go from office to office looking for roles. Offers started coming to me."

'I started working at my father's tailoring shop'

IMAGE: Dinesh Hingoo in Taqdeer.

My father was a tailor and my mother was a housewife. I am the second child in the family, with seven brothers and two sisters.

I loved acting since my school days. I would buy booklets containing film dialogues, and memorise them, I would perform mimicry on stage...

By the time I was 18-19, I had started doing mimicry shows with orchestras.

I failed the second year of college, so my father did not allow me to continue my studies. I started working at his tailoring shop.

One day, my father came to watch my performance in a theatre. He saw that I had talent and sent me to Mumbai. He arranged for me to stay at a friend's flat in Tardeo (south central Mumbai). After three-four months, I was asked to vacate it, so I found a place in Kalbadevi (south Mumbai).

The rent was Rs 20 a month, and I shared the flat with 10-12 boys.

I would meet directors, act in a few plays... I would earn Rs 20 to Rs 25 per play, and earn about Rs 100 per month.

As I became more popular as a comedian, my fees increased. I started getting Rs 100 per play. Later, I was paid Rs 200 for the Gujarati play Mari Baidi, Mari Saali, which was a remake of a Marathi superhit drama.

'For my first film Taqdeer, I got paid Rs 2,500'

IMAGE: Farida Jalal and Dinesh Hingoo in Taqdeer.

My father came to Mumbai and watched one of my plays. He was very happy to see that I was doing well.

I would often invite directors from the Hindi film industry to watch my plays. That is how I started getting film offers.

Mehboob Khan knew me from my Baroda days. Whenever I had free time, he would let me visit Mehboob Studio and watch film shootings.

My first film role was as a villain in Rajshri Productions' Taqdeer. I played a man who flirts with Farida Jalal, and later gets beaten up by Bharat Bhushan.

I was paid Rs 2,500 for the film.

I never discussed money with Rajshri Productions. They have been like family to me.

My first film as a comedian was Devi Sharma's Hamara Adhikar. The film starred Aruna Irani. I even had a song in it. I played a comic role, while Bhisham Kohli, Dev Anand's nephew, was the hero.

'After Qurbani, I started getting a lot of work'

IMAGE: Dinesh Hingoo in Qurbani.

Mushtaq Merchant was known for playing Parsi characters in Hindi films. However, after doing similar roles for many years, he got bored and decided to stop.

At that time, Feroz Khan was looking for someone to play a Parsi character in Qurbani.

During my theatre days, I used to perform a comedy act in which a Parsi man is standing at a bus stop, waiting for a bus while people tease him. The act became very popular.

One of Feroz Khan's associates liked it, and that is how I was offered the role in Qurbani.

During the making of the film, I became friends with Aruna Irani, Shakti Kapoor, Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna. We shared a wonderful bond.

After Qurbani became a success, I started getting a lot of work as a comedian. From then on, I no longer had to go from office to office looking for roles. Offers started coming to me.

I bought my first house after I got married.

'Producers told me that if I had been taller, I could have become a leading man'

IMAGE: Dinesh Hingoo in Hera Pheri.

I participated in a mimicry competition and finished second.

After that, Manna Dey invited me to be a part of his stage shows. Mahendra Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar would call me regularly for their programmes.

I would do eight to ten shows a month with Kishore Kumar. He would pay me Rs 1,000 for outstation shows and Rs 500 for shows in Mumbai, which was a large amount in those days.

I never thought of becoming a hero because I was not tall. Many producers told me that if I had been taller, I could have become a leading man.

At that time, I did not have a telephone at home. So I would go to a nearby shop everyday, and sit there for two to three hours. People in the industry knew that number, and would call whenever they had work.

A few days before Feroz Khan passed away, he called me for a dubbing assignment. By then, I had started earning around Rs 25,000 a day for my work.

'Kader Khan loved improvising, and so did I'

IMAGE: Dinesh Hingoo and Kader Khan in Akhiyon Se Goli Maare.

Mehmood and Johnny Walker were some of the greatest comedians of their times. I used to imitate Mehmood a lot and often visited his house. He was very fond of me.

One of my popular acts was performing the same dialogue in the voices of different actors, like Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Mehmood and Johnny Walker.

I was very close to Kader Khan. Whenever he wrote dialogues and scenes, he would often write my name next to certain roles. He would personally recommend me to directors. Such was his stature that directors would immediately pay attention to his suggestions.

Kader Khan loved improvising, and so did I. We often added our own touch to scenes.

I worked with Sanjeev Kumar in stage plays. Once, while shooting for Itni Si Baat in Hyderabad, the comedian working on the film left midway. Sanjeev Kumar called me and asked if I could come to Hyderabad urgently. I immediately travelled there, auditioned for the role, got selected, and completed the shoot.

'When I did not own a car, Vinod Khanna would drop me'

IMAGE: Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, and Dinesh Hingoo in Qurbani.

Rajshri was one of the few production houses that gave opportunities to newcomers, so I used to visit them regularly.

Sooraj Barjatya is a wonderful director. In Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, there is a scene where my character coughs, making a peculiar sound. That idea came from Sooraj himself.

Dilip Kumar was always affectionate towards me. Whenever we met, he would put his hand on my shoulder, and chat warmly.

I have worked with Amitabh Bachchan in three or four films. Over the years, we became good friends.

On film sets, I would keep everyone entertained. There was always a fun and lively atmosphere when I was around.

In those days, when I did not own a car, Vinod Khanna would drop me.

Johnny Lever would watch my stage performances, and closely observe my acts. Watching my performances inspired him greatly. Even today, he considers me as his mentor.

'Today's generation does not recognise me'

IMAGE: Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo in Baazigar.

Today's generation does not recognise me. Times have changed.

Many directors avoid meeting me these days. Perhaps they feel they will have to offer me work.

I do not get many opportunities anymore.

But many young actors are respectful. They often come to me for advice and feedback.

Even today, when I get a small role, I enjoy it immensely. Acting has been my passion.

Nowadays, I spend most of my time at home. Honestly, I would much be in a studio, making people laugh.

'Rajesh Khanna did not believe in treating people differently based on their status'

IMAGE: Shakti Kapoor, Dinesh Hingoo, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in Judwaa.

Actors had remarkable personalities in the old days.

I worked in two films, directed by Dev Anand.

I remember once, I was shooting at Mehboob Studio and had a stage show at 6 pm.

I told Devsaab, 'I have a show at 6 pm. Can I leave by 5.30?'

He was filming a scene from a trolley positioned high above the set. Exactly at 5.30 pm, he called out loudly, 'Hingoo! It's 5.30 now, you can go!'

He understood how important stage shows were for me. In those days, I would earn Rs 500 for a show, and that amount was enough to cover my expenses for almost a month because life was cheaper then.

Rajesh Khanna was very kind to me and would insist on inviting me home and feeding me. He would even send a car to pick me up.

He was not only a great actor but also a wonderful human being. He did not believe in treating people differently based on their status, that you are a comedian and I am a hero. He treated everyone with the same respect.

My wife Jamuna was also an actress. My older son studied in America and returned to India to work in a company. My younger son acted in a few Hindi films but did not enjoy it. So he chose a different path.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff