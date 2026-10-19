Decoding All The Jailer 2 Cameos

Jailer 2 brings back familiar allies, adds a couple of surprise faces and sets the stage for another showdown, but not every cameo gets the moment it deserves.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

Key Points Hrithik Roshan makes his Tamil cinema debut in Jailer 2 as ganglord Roddy, who helps Muthuvel Pandian escape jail and later rescues his family.

Vijay Sethupathi's surprise cameo as a police officer at the end of Jailer 2 sets him up as a potential new antagonist for Jailer 3, possibly aiding Kantha's revenge.

Shiva Rajkumar's character, Narasimha, has a substantial role, exacting revenge on the Kalpak family after they injure him and kidnap his family.

Now that Jailer 2 is out and is doing tremendously well at the box office, can we talk openly about those starry cameos?

If you haven't watched the movie yet but plan to, consider this your spoiler warning. This feature reveals not just who makes surprise appearances, but also how Nelson's film sets up Jailer 3.

The Jailer 2 trailer had already confirmed the return of Malayalam and Kannada superstars Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, respectively, alongside Jackie Shroff. They play protagonist Tiger Muthuvel Pandian's powerful allies, ready to come to his aid whenever the need arises.

But the sequel goes a step further with its cameos. Hrithik Roshan makes his Tamil cinema debut, while a surprise appearance near the end teases the next instalment, Jailer 3.

Yes, apparently, more is on the way, even though Nelson's schedule is packed with the Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth project with other rumoured projects involving the likes of Jr NTR, Suriya and Dhanush. Not to mention, the speculated discussions on Doctor 2.

Returning to Jailer 2, Sreeju Sudhakaran breaks down each cameo, explaining what the characters bring to the film and how one of them sets up a new rivalry for Jailer 3.

The Haunting Spectre: Vinayakan as Varman

IMAGE: Vinayakan in Jailer.

The scene-stealing antagonist of Jailer returns in the sequel, albeit only in a dream sequence.

Varman's death and the missing statues remain key plot points, with his close friend Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu), a gangster working for the Kalpak cartel, hunting for the man responsible. We, of course, know that man is Muthuvel.

Unable to track him down, Dileep dreams of Varman dancing with his two dead acolytes at his house before taunting him about cuddling with his wife instead of trying to catch his killer. Varman then attacks Dileep with his hammer, waking him up in fright.

Even in this brief appearance, Vinayakan reminds us what a show-stealer he is. We genuinely missed him in a sequel hampered by half-baked villains.

Interestingly, Bodhi Kalpak (S J Suryah) later mentions having nightmares about Varman chasing him with a hammer, too. He wonders why Varman isn't haunting Muthuvel, considering he was the one who killed him.

We agree. This would have been the perfect opportunity for Varman to deliver his famous dialogue: 'Manasilaayo saare''

The Collateral Damage: Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha

IMAGE: Shiva Rajkumar in Jailer 2.

Of the returning cameos, Narasimha has the most substantial role in the plot, though it comes at a cost to the character's badassery.

He makes a suitably massy entrance alongside Mathew and Kamdev, after they have taken care of the men sent by Dileep to attack Muthuvel's family. The trio are then casually seen eating food prepared by Muthuvel's wife.

Narasimha's role expands when Bodhi Kalpak, keen to demonstrate his family's power, sends his younger brother Sharva (Hakim Shahjahan) and his men to attack Narasimha in Karnataka. They grievously injure him and kidnap his wife (Meghana Raj) and son.

With Narasimha hospitalised and unconscious, Muthuvel retaliates by kidnapping Bodhi's father, Chakri Kalpak (Mithun Chakraborty), and using him as a bargaining chip to secure their release.

The payoff for Narasimha's insult actually comes in the climax. When Bodhi threatens to kill the hospitalised Narasimha, Muthuvel reveals that his ally is no longer there. Why would Narasimha be in hospital when his attackers are right here?

Cue a terrific re-entry as Narasimha walks into the Kalpak dining room and exacts revenge on a terrified Sharva. The killing happens offscreen, but the horrified reactions of the remaining family members and the sound design convey the brutality effectively.

Narasimha later joins Muthuvel, Mathew and Kamdev in the airfield sequence, giving the quartet their Avengers-style moment.

The Underused Charisma: Mohanlal As Mathew

IMAGE: Mohanlal in Jailer 2.

Mohanlal's cameo is one of the sequel's biggest missed opportunities. The Malayalam superstar gets a thrilling action moment in the climax, driving a car into the wheels of the plane Bodhi is trying to escape in and causing it to crash. He also delivers a neat one-liner praising Muthuvel before tossing him a lighter.

Yet, compared with his role in the first Jailer, he has precious little to do. It feels as though some of his scenes were removed in the final edit. A still from the trailer showing him looking particularly intense, for instance, is absent from the film.

I suspect it may have been connected to Bodhi's retaliation against Mathew's men, but that remains my assumption.

The speculation that footage was cut gained further traction when Mohanlal's stylist, Jishad Shamsudeen, claimed in a scathing Instagram post that three different looks for the actor had been removed, calling the decision 'unnecessary'. He also declared that he would refuse to be part of Jailer 3, whenever it happens.

Mohanlal still gets his moments to shine, but the cameo feels more like a contractual obligation than a meaningful continuation of Mathew's character.

The Pointless Cameo: Jackie Shroff as Kamdev

IMAGE: Jackie Shroff in Jailer 2.

Jackie Shroff's cameo is, hands down, the most pointless.

In the first Jailer, he played a gang leader who once feared Muthuvel during his Tihar jail warden days and has since become one of his closest allies. Even then, he was reduced to a glorified sidekick, with his most memorable moment involving a JCB in the climax.

At least he had a JCB then.

In Jailer 2, Kamdev is little more than a token presence in two group elevation sequences. His only individual scene involves calling Muthuvel to warn him that Kalpak's men are following them.

His gang helps Muthuvel throughout, including by bombing a couple of buildings, but Kamdev himself gets no memorable dialogue or solo moment.

Like Mohanlal, Jackie may have suffered from scenes being cut, as even his still from the trailer does not appear in the final film. Whatever the reason, his return adds little beyond another familiar face to the superstar's entourage.

The Hotshot New Saviour: Hrithik Roshan as Roddy

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in Alpha.

Hrithik Roshan's Tamil cinema debut is staged as a major event, and Nelson knows exactly how to milk the superstar's screen presence.

Playing Roddy, a ganglord who owes Muthuvel a mysterious favour from 20 years ago, Hrithik gets an elaborate introduction that makes the most of his charisma.

The first appearance comes when Muthuvel is briefly jailed after his wife has him arrested for holding the family against their will. Muthuvel calls Roddy for help, and the latter responds by smashing his machine-gun-fitted car into the police station to break him out.

After mentioning (without detailing) the debt he owes Muthuvel, the two stroll back to the car before Roddy drives it through the opposite wall. It is an unabashed aura-farming sequence, although the framing hilariously seems determined to make Hrithik and Rajinikanth appear almost the same height.

The cameo also carries a nostalgic connection: Hrithik and Rajinikanth last appeared onscreen together in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada, when Hrithik was a child actor playing Rajinikanth's adopted son.

Roddy returns during the Kalpak residence climax, this time commanding his gang of sultry female assassins. They tie one of Chakri's sons to a bed and shoot him dead in front of his family before incapacitating the others.

Roddy then stops Bodhi from killing Muthuvel and leaves with Muthuvel's family. The cameo delivers the star power it promises, but Roddy's function is largely to rescue the hero when needed.

His absence from the later Avengers-style group shot is particularly baffling. That moment would have looked a hell of a lot cooler with him in it.

The Promised Villain: Vijay Sethupathi As Unnamed Police Officer

IMAGE: Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi in Petta.

While Hrithik's appearance was hardly a surprise, the final cameo from Vijay Sethupathi may be a genuine reveal for many who haven't been following the rumours.

The National Award-winning Tamil star appears in the closing scene, set two weeks after Muthuvel destroys the Kalpak family. Sethupathi plays a police officer who arrests Muthuvel after he confesses to killing his son as a form of penance.

We initially hear only his voice as he hands the arrested Muthuvel a phone. A 'Good Morning' message from Kantha (Vidya Balan) reveals that she survived her father's suicide bombing, although she is now crippled and wheelchair-bound, like him.

When Muthuvel returns the phone, the camera finally reveals Sethupathi's face. His apparent ties to the Kalpak family suggest that he could become the next antagonist, helping Kantha exact revenge on Muthuvel in Jailer 3, making it his second outing as a villain opposite Rajinikanth, following Karthik Subbaraj's Petta.

The worried look on Muthuvel's face hints that he realises his family may not be safe after all. He confessed to his crime believing that the danger had passed, but the new threat changes everything.

Knowing Muthuvel, he probably has a backup plan. If not, he can always call on his squad of walking deus ex machina: Narasimha, Mathew, Kamdev and Roddy. And given the franchise's ever-expanding roster of cameos, perhaps the next film will bring in a Telugu superstar. Chiranjeevi? Venkatesh? At this rate, anything seems possible.

By Jailer 4, who knows... they may even flow in Sylvester Stallone! I mean if Sly could make that ridiculous cameo in Kambakkht Ishq, why not here?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff