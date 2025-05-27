Bollywood's Ladies Who Went The JLo Way

Back in 2000, when Jennifer Lopez wore a sexy jungle print Versace gown to the Grammys, she raised eyebrows and how!

The navel baring, high slit gown became iconic and has since inspired many celebs to go the bold and beautiful way.

Namrata Thakker looks at B-town ladies who went the JLo way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Soni/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor tries out her version of the jungle print Versace gown and looks like a style goddess.

Photograph: Rich Fury/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzles in a sparkly sheer gold gown with a plunging neckline and a daringly high slit while attending 2021 Billboard Music awards.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

She tries out the style in yet another way, in this slinky Ralph & Russo dress, on a day out with Nick Jonas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wendell Rodricks/Instagram

Malaika Arora is a vision in this flirty green kaftan dress designed by the late Wendell Rodricks in collaboration with Amit Aggarwal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda's jungle print maxi dress is just as sassy and sexy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

In 2023, Esha Gupta made her Cannes red carpet debut wearing this seductively stunning floaty dress with thigh-high slit and sultry neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

We love Janhvi Kapoor's chic avatar in this metallic gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha slays this Swapnil Shinde creation like a pro.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani shows us what fashion dreams are made of in this gold body-hugging gown.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff