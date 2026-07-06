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Bollywood's 10 Must Have Monsoon Accessories

By SUKANYA VERMA July 06, 2026 09:14 IST 3 Minutes Read
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It's that time of the year when the pitter patter of rains is music to our ears. Nature's gifts can be tormenting too if one steps out in the monsoon unprepared. Sukanya Verma lists all the must-have accessories of the season.

Key Points

  • 3 Idiot's umbrella dance and Rani Mukerji's raincoat dance in Aiyya are essential for protection against monsoon showers.
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bright yellow rainwear and Shah Rukh Khan's windcheaters offer both visibility and protection, as seen in various films.
  • Shraddha Kapoor's waterproof makeup and Akshaye Khanna's rainproof bags are crucial to protect personal belongings and maintain appearance during heavy rains.
 

Essential Rain Protection

Umbrella

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in a scene from 3 Idiots

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in a scene from 3 Idiots.

Saviour from the skies, the umbrella is where everyone takes refuge when the rain Gods decide to bless us.

 

Raincoat

Rani Mukerji in a scene from Aiyyaa

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji in a scene from Aiyyaa.

Raincoats are as cute as they are protective.

Remember the time Rani Mukerji recreated Sridevi's transparent raincoat moment from Chaalbaaz, one of the coolest one of its kind to ever grace the silver screen?

 

Yellow Rainwear

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a scene from Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a scene from Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.

Stand out in a crowd or serial killer movie, the bright yellow multipurpose windbreaker does its job mighty well.

 

Windcheaters

Suresh Menon, Shah Rukh Khan and Balvinder Singh Suri in a scene from Dil To Pagal Hai

IMAGE: Suresh Menon, Shah Rukh Khan and Balvinder Singh Suri in a scene from Dil To Pagal Hai.

Dil To Pagal Hai makes a case for hip and happening rainwear and parasols.

 

Staying Glamorous and Organised

Waterproof makeup

Shraddha Kapoor in a scene from Baaghi

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor in a scene from Baaghi.

Makeup that can stand the test of torrential rains is the real deal. Shraddha Kapoor shows you why.

 

Rainproof bags

Akshaye Khanna in a scene from Taal

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna in a scene from Taal.

You don't want romance of the rains to ruin your expensive gizmos. Akshaye Khanna's mackintosh avatar plays it smart and safe, storing his fancy camera in a waterproof bag.

 

Specialised Monsoon Gear

Toutacoo

Sanjay Dutt in a scene from Safari

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt in a scene from Safari.

If you thought wide rimmed headgear is all about protection from the sun, meet toutacoo, a rain hat designed to dodge the deluge.

 

Gumboots

Alia Bhatt in a scene from Dear Zindagi

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt in a scene from Dear Zindagi.

Alia Bhatt's wellies are a perfect fit for anyone, both tempted by or terrified of muddy puddles.

 

Practicalities for the Rainy Season

Towels

Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan in a scene from Biwi No 1

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan in a scene from Biwi No 1.

The humble towel can come in handy and save many a drenched souls from potential pneumonia.

 

Torch

Akshay Kumar in a scene from Khiladi

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in a scene from Khiladi.

Better to keep a working torch nearby lest the rainstorm-triggered power cut leaves you dealing with darkness and downpour.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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