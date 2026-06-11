Bharathiraja's 10 Tamil Classics

Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja has passed away at 84, leaving an indelible mark on Tamil cinema with masterpieces like 16 Vayathinile, Oru Kaidhiyin Diary and Karuththamma, among others.

IMAGE: Bharathiraja in Rocky.

Key Points Legendary filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, celebrated for his contributions to Tamil cinema, passed away at the age of 84.

Bharathiraja's filmography includes socially significant works like Vedham Pudhithu (1987), which fearlessly confronted caste discrimination, and Karuthamma (1994), which tackled female infanticide.

Beyond rural dramas, he explored genres such as psychological thrillers (Sigappu Rojakkal) and murder mysteries, and also enjoyed a successful second innings as an actor in the 21st century.

Just a few days ago, Malayalam cinema suffered a great loss with the passing of beloved comedian and National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar.

On June 10, it was Tamil Nadu's turn to mourn. Legendary filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, who gave Indian cinema masterpieces such as 16 Vayathinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, and Karuthamma, passed away at the age of 84 following age-related ailments.

It has been a particularly gruelling period for the Bharathiraja family, as his son actor Manoj Bharathiraja also passed away unexpectedly in 2025 at age 48.

For connoisseurs of Tamil cinema, Bharathiraja has always remained an icon when it comes to crafting rural dramas. His films are often seeped in melodrama that connects with the common man, while most of his dramas have tragic conclusions as if to starkly remind us that real life is often without rainbows. The tragic endings often leave a long-lasting impression on the viewer's mind.

But rural dramas were not the only genre that interested him.

Bharathiraja also ventured into psychological thrillers with Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), mainstream thrillers with Tik Tik Tik (1981) and murder mysteries with Bommalattam (2008). He also directed films in Hindi and Telugu, often remaking his own Tamil successes for wider audiences.

Though he was less prolific as a filmmaker in the 21st century, and the quality of his later directorial ventures often struggled to match his peak years, Bharathiraja enjoyed a successful second innings as an actor. He delivered notable performances in films such as Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), Rocky (2021), Thiruchitrambalam (2022), Maharaja (2024), Niram Marum Ulagil (2025) and the Malayalam film Thudarum (2025).

As we mourn the loss of this cinematic giant, Sreeju Sudhakaran looks back at 10 Bharathiraja-directed films that continue to be cherished by Tamil movie lovers.

16 Vayathinile (1977)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Sridevi and Kamal Haasan in 16 Vayathinile.

Bharathiraja created a sensation with this rural drama about a 16-year-old girl whose reputation is torn apart by village gossip after a failed romance, and her physically challenged orphan friend who loves her unconditionally while enduring relentless humiliation from the villagers, especially the local ruffian.

Sridevi delivers a remarkable performance at such a young age, while Kamal Haasan is outstanding as her faithful companion.

Then there is Rajinikanth, revealing his formidable screen presence in one of the iconic negative roles that marked his early career.

The film remains a deeply moving drama with a poignant climax and inspired several remakes and reinterpretations across languages (Vinayan's Malayalam hit Karumadikuttan was loosely inspired by it).

Bharathiraja himself later remade 16 Vayathinile in Hindi as Solva Sawan (1979), again casting Sridevi in the lead.

Sigappu Rojakkal (1978)

Where to Watch: YouTube

IMAGE: Sridevi and Kamal Haasan in Sigappu Rojakkal.

Kamal Haasan stars in this daring psychological thriller as a traumatised serial killer who seduces and murders women. His murderous cycle is disrupted when he falls for an innocent young woman played by Sridevi, and marries her.

The film felt startlingly bold for its time, with Kamal delivering a layered and unsettling performance.

While some aspects of its treatment of women feel problematic today, and the ending softens what could have been a far darker conclusion, Sigappu Rojakkal remains a landmark thriller.

Bharathiraja later remade it in Hindi as Red Rose (1980), starring Rajesh Khanna and Poonam Dhillon, with Khanna also having received praise for his chilling performance.

Nizhalgal (1980)

Where to Watch: YouTube

IMAGE: Raadhu in Nizhalgal.

Nizhalgal is not an easy film to watch. Despite revolving around music and aspiring musicians, it remains relentlessly bleak, heartbreaking and nihilistic right till the end.

Starring Ravi (who would forever carry the film's title as a prefix to his name), Raadhu (Rohini), Rajasekharan and Chandrasekhar, the story follows three young friends in the city trying to carve out a place for themselves in the world of music, only to encounter setbacks at every turn.

Through their struggles, he paints a poignant portrait of social inequality, unemployment and shattered dreams, making Nizhalgal one of his most emotionally devastating works.

Alaigal Oivathillai (1981)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Radha and Karthik in Alaigal Oivathillai.

Shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, where it was released as Seethakoka Chilaka (1981), Alaigal Oivathillai tells the story of two teenagers from different religious backgrounds, a Hindu boy and a Christian girl, who fall passionately in love despite fierce opposition.

Karthik and Radha made impressive debuts as the star-crossed lovers, while Thiagarajan is memorably hateful as the girl's brother. The film combines emotional intensity with some beautiful music from Ilaiyaraaja, including Aayiram Thaamarai and Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

Bharathiraja later remade the film in Hindi as Lovers (1983), with Kumar Gaurav and Padmini Kolhapure in the lead.

Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (1985)

Where to Watch: Eros Now

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in Oru Kaidhiyin Diary.

Aakhree Raasta, the Hindi remake of this film, recently resurfaced on social media thanks to a funny scandal involving the AI Impact Summit that reminded netizens of a scene where Amitabh Bachchan, in a double role, tells his son: 'Vahan se tumhe yeh chhe (6) dikh raha hoga, lekin yahan se mujhe yeh nau (9) dikhta hai.'

Interestingly, the Hindi version was directed not by Bharathiraja but by fellow Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj (who wrote the story for the original).

While Amitabh was superb in the remake, Kamal Haasan was equally compelling in the Tamil original.

The movie follows a wronged father and his lookalike son who find themselves on opposite sides of the law after the former embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance against those responsible for his wife's death.

Powered by Kamal's commanding dual performance and Bharathiraja's emotionally charged storytelling, Oru Kaidhiyin Diary remains a gripping revenge drama.

Muthal Mariyathai (1985)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Radha and Sivaji Ganesan in Muthal Mariyathai.

In one of his finest performances of his illustrious career, the late Sivaji Ganesan is extraordinary as an ageing village chief who forms an unlikely bond with a boatwoman, played with equal grace and depth by Radha.

The veteran Vadivukkarasi is equally effective as the chief's bitter and hostile wife, whose resentment adds to his loneliness.

The film was widely praised for its mature and sensitive portrayal of the relationship between the chief and the boatwoman, a bond viewed with suspicion and contempt by the villagers.

Like many of Bharathiraja's best dramas, Muthal Mariyathai is steeped in melancholy and culminates in a heartbreaking finale that is bound to move the viewer to tears.

Kadalora Kavithaigal (1986)

Where to Watch: YouTube

IMAGE: Sathyaraj and Rekha in Kadalora Kavithaigal.

After a memorable supporting role in Muthal Mariyathai, Sathyaraj stepped into the lead in this tender romantic drama opposite Rekha.

The film explores how education and love can transform a person's life. Sathyaraj plays a rough-edged criminal who slowly embraces learning under the guidance and affection of a compassionate schoolteacher, eventually falling in love with her.

Bharathiraja handles the emotional journey with warmth and sincerity, while Ilaiyaraaja's exquisite soundtrack elevates the drama further with gems such as Adi Aathadi, Kodiyile Malliyapoo and Poguthae Poguthae.

Vedham Pudhithu (1987)

Where to Watch: YouTube

IMAGE: Raja and Amala in Vedham Pudhithu.

Few Tamil films have confronted caste discrimination as directly and fearlessly as Vedham Pudhithu.

The story features several strands including a love story that defies caste conventions and drama about a family that shelters an orphaned Brahmin child after he is ostracised by his own community for no fault of his.

Vedham Pudhithu questions not only caste oppression but also the hypocrisies of those who claim to reject caste identities while continuing to benefit from them.

One particularly powerful scene in the film sees a young Brahmin boy challenge his atheist benefactor for retaining his caste surname (Thevar) despite criticising caste practices.

Powered by outstanding performances from Sathyaraj, Saritha, Amala and Charuhasan, Vedham Pudhithu remains one of Tamil cinema's most significant social dramas.

Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993)

Where to Watch: Not Available On OTT Yet

IMAGE: Radikaa Sarathkumar in Kizhakku Cheemayile.

A moving family drama about misunderstandings that drive a wedge between two loving siblings and ultimately affect the next generation, Kizhakku Cheemayile is among Bharathiraja's most emotionally charged films.

Vijayakumar delivers one of the best performances of his career while Radikaa Sarathkumar is equally compelling as his devoted but maritally estranged sister.

The film poignantly illustrates how the ego battles of men often leave women bearing the deepest scars.

This theme reaches its emotional peak in the tragic climax, where the sister makes a devastating sacrifice to reconcile with her beloved brother and escape the turmoil created by her husband, played impressively by Napoleon.

Kizhakku Cheemayile also marked the first collaboration between Bharathiraja and A R Rahman, whose soundtrack features memorable songs such as Aathangara Marame and Then Kizhakku Cheemayile.

Karuthamma (1994)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Rajashree in Karuthamma.

Another socially significant work from Bharathiraja, Karuthamma boldly tackled the horrifying practice of female infanticide at a time when the subject was rarely discussed in mainstream cinema.

Rather than filtering the issue through a male saviour figure, Bharathiraja places a woman at the centre of the narrative. Rajashree delivers a powerful performance as Karuthamma, a courageous young woman who refuses to accept the injustices being meted out against her family.

Karuthamma condemns not only the killing of newborn girls but also the patriarchal traditions that continue to oppress women.

Among the practices it questions is the expectation that a woman should marry her deceased sister's husband in order to care for the children (Hello, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun!).

Combining social commentary with strong emotional storytelling, Karuthamma remains one of Bharathiraja's most important contributions to the social movement within Indian Cinema. A R Rahman's impressive soundtrack, featuring songs such as the title track and Thenmerku Paruva Kaatru, further enriches the experience.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff