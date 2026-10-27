Watch Sai Pallavi's Best Movies Before Ramayana Part 1

From stealing hearts as Malar in Premam to delivering a powerhouse performance in Gargi, Sai Pallavi has built a career that proves there's far more to stardom than glamour and conventional beauty.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana Part 1.

Key Points Sai Pallavi is poised for a significant Bollywood re-entry, starring as Sita in the highly anticipated Ramayana Part 1 alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Sai Pallavi rose to prominence with the Malayalam film Premam and has since conquered Tamil and Telugu cinema, earning acclaim for her acting and dancing skills.

Premam, Kali, Fidaa, Gargi, Virata Parvam showcase her versatility.

Before the Malayalam hit Premam came out in 2015, most of its promotions revolved around the song Aluva Puzha and the girl-next-door charm of the long-tressed, curly-haired Anupama Parameswaran.

But when the movie released in June that year, nearly every Malayali audience member fell in love with one lady: Malar. Or rather, the actress who played her: Sai Pallavi.

Despite speaking only Tamil in the movie, and not conforming to the conventional standards of beauty that mainstream cinema demands of its heroines (something Premam itself pointed out), Sai Pallavi became the crush of many boys at the time.

She also showed herself to be a terrific dancer. The moment she displayed those moves in the Rockaankuthu song, our mouths were left as wide open as those of the characters in the movie. A star was truly born.

Cut to 2026, and Sai Pallavi has already conquered three cinema industries: Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Now, she has her eyes set on reigning over Bollywood, an industry unfortunately still stubborn in its superficial notions of beauty.

She will soon be seen playing Sita in Indian cinema's most expensive film to date, Ramayana: Part 1, opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Her casting has generated the expected negative reactions from some sections of the audience holding preconceived notions of how the mythological character should look onscreen.

Fingers crossed that Sai Pallavi silences them with a terrific performance.

Ramayana, of course, is not Sai Pallavi's Hindi debut. That credit goes to Aamir Khan's recent production Ek Din, a romantic drama that had his son Junaid playing the male lead. Sai Pallavi was easily the most bearable part of this remake of the Thai film One Day. Also, Japan, where the film was shot.

Ek Din's dismal box office performance ensured that not many in the North have seen her act.

So, if you're new to Sai Pallavi's career and wondering what the fuss is about and why she has earned such admiration from South Indian fans, Sreeju Sudhakaran recommends a few movies you shouldn't miss.

PS: If you want a taste of her brilliant dancing skills, check out the catchy Rowdy Baby song from Maari 2 on YouTube, where she and Dhanush simply burn up the dance floor!

Premam (2015)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly in Premam.

She waltzed in unassumingly, smiled plentifully and conquered all our hearts. And in doing so, Malayalam cinema had found one of its iconic heroines of this century, with the beautiful Malare adding to the magic.

Alphonse Puthren's coming-of-age entertainer follows George and the three women he falls in love with at different stages of his life. The middle section, in which he falls for Malar, his young college teacher, is easily the highlight, that is both charming and heartbreaking.

A decade later, we are still waiting for that onscreen magic Nivin and Sai brought to the screen to repeat. Is anyone listening?

Kali (2016)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar and Prime Video

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi and Dulquer Salmaan in Kali.

After romancing one Malayalam heartthrob, Sai Pallavi moved on to charming the next in this darker romantic thriller. Dulquer Salmaan plays a young banker with anger management issues, while Sai Pallavi is his patient partner, hoping he will change.

Their brittle marital dynamic takes a dangerous turn during a road trip when they encounter a couple of creepy truckers. Both leads hold their own, but Chemban Vinod and Vinayakan ratchet up the tension, turning Kali into an edge-of-the-seat thriller partly influenced by Steven Spielberg's Duel.

Fidaa (2017)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar and Prime Video

IMAGE: Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi in Fidaa.

Sai Pallavi scored a banger of a Telugu debut with Sekhar Kammula's romantic entertainer, earning her first Filmfare Award (South) for Best Actress (she had earlier won Best Debut for Premam.)

Also starring Varun Tej, Fidaa follows the romance between a shy NRI and a village belle with a strong sense of individuality. Misunderstandings and ego clashes keep getting in the way, but both leads make the romance a pleasure to watch.

It was also nice to see a Telugu film give its female protagonist such a strong sense of agency.

Athiran (2019)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in Athiran.

Unfortunately, Athiran remains Sai Pallavi's last Malayalam film, as she grew busier with Tamil and Telugu cinema. She plays a young woman with severe childhood trauma, confined to a mental asylum under mysterious circumstances.

Fahadh Faasil's doctor arrives to study her case, only for the film to spring a shocking twist about his intentions. The reliance on twists occasionally comes at the expense of character development, but the film sustains enough intrigue, with its performances and the ethereal love track Pavizha Mazha adding to its appeal.

Paava Kadhaigal (2020)

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi and Prakash Raj in Paava Kadhaigal.

This Netflix anthology tackles dark societal themes, including sexual assault, transphobia and honour killings, through four shorts directed by Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivn, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetrimaaran.

The anthology is uneven, occasionally veering into over-dramatisation and rage-baiting, but Vetrimaaran's segment hits hardest because of its two lead actors. Sai Pallavi and Prakash Raj play an estranged daughter and father, seemingly on the path to reconciliation when he arrives to bring her home after she becomes pregnant.

Without spoiling too much, this is no Hum Saath Saath Hain. It is a disturbing portrait of families that place their honour above their children's happiness, with the two performances lending the tragedy a strong, gut-wrenching emotional force.

Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi in Shyam Singha Roy.

Rahul Sankrityan's Shyam Singha Roy bridges two timelines, but the pre-Independence portions set in the Bengal Presidency are easily its strongest.

Sai Pallavi looks ethereal as a devadasi determined to break free from cruel confinement, while Nani brings fire to the role of a socialist revolutionary whose ideals extend to his love story.

The modern-day portions lack the period drama's intensity and narrative depth, but the mystery connecting the two timelines gives the film a compelling through-line.

Virata Parvam (2022)

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in Virata Parvam.

Virata Parvam is a sad case of a good movie failing to break out at the box office.

At a time when 'Naxal' is often thrown around as a slur against critics of a political system, Venu Udugula's film deserves credit for exploring both the appeal and the failings of the Naxalite movement.

Set during the Naxal insurgency in Telangana in the 1990s, it follows a young woman who becomes enamoured with the writings of Naxal leader Comrade Ravanna and joins his outfit.

Rana Daggubati sheds the trappings of mainstream heroism to deliver a compelling performance, but Sai Pallavi commands the screen, making her character's devotion and tribulations the film's emotional centre.

Gargi (2022)

Where To Watch: Sony LIV

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi in Gargi.

Gautham Ramachandran's Gargi is, hands down, Sai Pallavi's best performance to date. You can argue with me on that, but it is also possibly her finest film as a lead.

She plays a woman determined to secure justice for a father she believes has been wrongly accused of sexually assaulting a minor. Pallavi delivers a defiant performance, as a character braving humiliation over her father's alleged crimes.

The gripping courtroom drama, that dominates the middle act, exposes the justice system's failings in handling sexual assault cases, anchored by incisive writing that makes Gargi's determination to stand by the truth all the more compelling.

Amaran (2024)

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in Amaran.

Amaran is a well-made biopic of Ashok Chakra recipient Major Mukund Varadarajan, tracing his journey from his early life and Army induction to his romance with Indhu Rebecca Varghese and his martyrdom during an operation in Kashmir.

Sivakarthikeyan brings conviction to the lead role, while Sai Pallavi supplies much of the film's emotional weight. I do have mixed feelings about her performance, though.

She struggles to pass herself off as a Malayali, particularly in the delivery of her Malayalam lines. Overlook that aspect, and Amaran should appeal to those who enjoy Army-based films that celebrate their heroes without becoming needlessly jingoistic.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff