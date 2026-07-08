The 10 Best Indian Films Of 2026 So Far

From Ikkis to Balan: The Boy, these are the 10 Indian films that truly deserved the loudest applause in the first half of 2026.

IMAGE: Hashir and Angel Maria in Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros.



Key Points Sreeju Sudhakaran's 10 best Indian films from the first half of 2026, showcase a diverse range of genres and themes.

The list celebrates standout films across Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and other industries, highlighting bold storytelling and memorable performances.

From anti-war dramas and black comedies to intimate thrillers and family entertainers, these films herald the finest Indian cinema had to offer in the year's first six months.

Time for the half-yearly report card, folks!

2026 has given us some really good movies, and plenty of bad ones. Some made noise, some made far too much noise, some quietly lingered amid everyone's clamour, and some simply slipped away with a whimper.

There have been massive blockbusters that minted enormous sums, but as cinema history has repeatedly shown us, making big money doesn't automatically make for great cinema. No matter how much 'peak detailing' you can find in those movies. 'Peak Intent' also matters.

Sreeju Sudhakaran picks his 10 best Indian films from the first half of 2026.

Ikkis

Language: Hindi

Where To Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Agastya Nanda in Ikkis.

It is difficult to make a movie like Ikkis in these times. Even the producers seemed taken aback by the message of their own film so much so that they quietly added a disclaimer at the end about how the neighbouring nation cannot be trusted. Ironically, that goes against everything Sriram Raghavan's film had built itself up for till then.

Through the valour of its young protagonist Arun Khetarpal (played by Agastya Nanda), who lost his life during the 1971 War, Ikkis speaks of the futility of war and the lives lost in the pursuit of hatred, leaving families scarred by wounds that refuse to heal. Or perhaps would heal, if only we allowed them to.

The film features two truly fabulous performances, with Jaideep Ahlawat and the late Dharmendra particularly excelling in that heartbreaking finale. As they say, the best war film is an anti-war film, and Ikkis wears that identity proudly, even if it lost audience attention for that very reason.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Language: Tamil

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Jiiva in Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.

Falimy Director Nithish Sahadev shifts languages with his second film, this time in Tamil, but it is a movie that effortlessly transcends linguistic boundaries.

A satirical comedy about how a wedding and a death throw an entire village into chaos, with an earnest panchayat president desperately trying to settle the feud to no avail, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil carries shades of the Malayalam film Jan.E.Man (whose director's new film also makes it to this list).

Yet, it establishes its own identity through its delightfully eccentric characters, their even quirkier squabbles and an unexpectedly tender emotional core. Jiiva and the supporting cast are thoroughly enjoyable, keeping the proceedings lively throughout.

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

Language: Malayalam

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Ajin, Hashir, Vinayak and Alan in Vaazha II: Biopic Of A Billion Bros.

It is always refreshing when a sequel surpasses its predecessor instead of merely existing as a cash grab built on nostalgia. This list has two such films.

Vaazha II: Biopic Of A Billion Bros is a surprisingly superior follow-up with a much stronger screenplay, more authentic emotional moments in the second half and plenty of laugh-out-loud scenes elsewhere.

The lead quartet of Hashir, Alan, Ajin and Vinayak are so natural and assured that it is hard to believe they are all newcomers.

Vaazha II also expands its themes beautifully, moving beyond parental pressure to tackle societal expectations, the education system and the growing obsession with sending children abroad for studies or work.

And yes, there is every chance you'll feel like calling your siblings after watching that poignant climax.

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa

Language: Hindi

Where To Watch: Z5

IMAGE: Vinay Pathak in Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa.

Rajat Kapoor loves tackling ensemble dramas with his favourite collaborators, while layering them with black humour. Like his wonderfully understated Kadakh, Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa borrows similar ingredients: A get-together, a limited timeframe and a death.

Hitchcockian influences are given a Woody Allen flavour as friends and family wonder who killed Sohrab Handa over the course of a night.

The winning aspect of the film is how it treats its titular character: An abrasive man who simply cannot tolerate nonsense from anyone, not even his own father, yet can display remarkable tenderness and affection when it matters.

The entire cast is excellent, with Vinay Pathak particularly outstanding in the title role.

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam

Language: Malayalam

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Sreeja Ravi and Suraj Venjaramoodu in Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam.

Mohiniyattam is not only a superior sequel but one that confidently shifts genres, evolving from the slice-of-life comedy of the first film into a delightful black comedy unafraid to push boundaries.

It is a film that rewards repeat viewings with hidden gags, Easter eggs and clever references. The sharp satire on how some exploit society's religious beliefs, woven into the story of a family trying to cover up an accidental murder, is where this Bharathanatyam sequel truly shines.

The performances are equally terrific, with everyone excelling, from franchise veterans like Saiju Kurup, Kalaranjini and Abhiram Radhakrishnan to newer additions like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Baby Jean, Jagadish and Vinay Forrt. Can't wait for the promised threequel, Rasaleela.

Blast

Language: Tamil

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Arjun Sarja and Abhirami in Blast.

The most entertaining action film from Indian cinema this year also happens to be a 'family' entertainer.

Subhash K Raj's Blast could have been even better, particularly had it avoided a rather conveniently wrapped-up third act, but it remains a thoroughly engaging thriller about a family of karate experts forced to defend themselves after unexpectedly crossing paths with dangerous criminals.

The action choreography is top-notch, the narrative keeps springing surprises and there is enough black humour blended into the proceedings. Better still, it knows exactly when to go full mass. Preity Mukhundhan, in a proper author-backed role, absolutely steals the show, while Arjun and Abhirami are sublime as her parents.

Bandar

Language: Hindi

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming Yet

IMAGE: Sukant Goel and Bobby Deol in Bandar.

Anurag Kashyap returns as a director with a bang in this prison drama that comes with a contentious exploration of the #MeToo movement. Bandar is a gritty, superbly acted drama about a fading middle-aged star whose life spirals after he is wrongly accused of rape by his former girlfriend.

Bobby Deol delivers a career-best performance while the ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Roddur Sen, Saba Azad, Sukant Goel, Jitendra Joshi and Raj B Shetty, is terrific.

The prison sequences are depicted with grim realism that won't be palatable for everyone, yet they reflect the harsh conditions in which many undertrials continue to live.

The movie especially shines in creating a coming-of-age saga borne out of that grimness, as the protagonist breaks himself down mentally and psychologically for a new awakening.

Bandar is certainly flawed in the way it explores the #MeToo angle, but in the second coming of Anurag Kashyap the filmmaker, it is definitely a step in the right direction alongside Nishaanchi and Kennedy.

Mollywood Times

Language: Malayalam

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Naslen in Mollywood Times.

Abhinav Sunder Nayak's satirical take on the inner workings of Malayalam cinema is a bitter pill that won't be easy for everyone to swallow.

Despite what some describe as its nihilistic outlook, Mollywood Times is a brilliantly directed and written comedy that explores how luck and politics often shape careers, talent possibly not so much.

Naslen is superb as the conceited yet gifted aspiring filmmaker, while the supporting cast, including Sharaf U Dheen, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Gopika Ramesh, Manikandan Pattambi, and Vineeth Sreenivasan, is uniformly excellent.

Some viewers may call the film bloated, though this critic disagrees. What cannot be denied is how relentlessly it keeps surprising you with its many twists and biting black humour.

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Language: Hindi

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming Yet

IMAGE: Sharvari and Vedang Raina in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

In divisive times, a film that speaks for love and the pain of people scarred by mindless hatred and violence is always a winner in my book. Imtiaz Ali's latest poetry in frames may not possess his finest rhythm.

The modern-day portions pale considerably beside the Partition-era segments, especially Diljit's relationship track and Imtiaz's recurring tendency to compare present-day romances with love stories from the past.

Yet, those same modern portions also contain a truly great performance from the legendary Naseeruddin Shah, who lifts the film with effortless grace, particularly in that heart-tugging finale.

As for the period sections, Imtiaz treats them with warmth through the lovely chemistry between Vedang Raina and Sharvari before the narrative gradually turns darker and more heartbreaking.

We can also safely say that Imtiaz Ali remains one of the few modern filmmakers who knows exactly how to weave A R Rahman's music organically into his storytelling.

Balan: The Boy

Language: Malayalam

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming Yet

IMAGE: Dolly June, Farzana Palathingal and Adhisheshan in Balan: The Boy.

Jan.e.Man and Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram makes it three out of three as his latest film also wins over critics.

A slow-burn thriller revolving around a mother and her young son who keep changing locations, jobs and identities to protect each other, Balan: The Boy is a beautifully acted and directed film, that breaks conventions with regards to its central relationship.

Newcomers Farzana Palathingal, Adhisheshan K R and Muhammad Zinan deliver performances that would make even seasoned veterans sit up and take notice.

The film scores highly across the technical departments while Sushin Shyam's music elevates almost every sequence.

My only reservations are the Tovino Thomas subplot, which slows the film's momentum to some extent, and that the film leaves some crucial questions unanswered though the climax is bound to leave you pleasantly surprised.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff