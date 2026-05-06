Before Riddhima Kapoor, 10 Actors Who Made Late Debuts

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor's daughter, is making her movie debut at 46. She joins a list of actors who proved age is no barrier to dazzling the arclights.

IMAGE: Riddhima Kapoor, Sadia Khateeb, Neetu Singh and Kapil Sharma in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Key Points Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's debut highlights a trend in Hindi cinema where several performers began their acting careers in their 30s, 40s, or even 50s.

From the late A K Hangal to Boman Irani, meet the 'late bloomers' of Hindi cinema.

Bollywood is getting a new nepo-kid debut. But with a twist!

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor's daughter, is stepping into the family business of acting at 46. While younger bro Ranbir Kapoor already carrying the baton with high pride for almost two decades now, it is now time for the elder sibling to display her mettle.

She makes her debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi, a romantic comedy directed by Ashish R Mohan, where her onscreen mother is played by Neetu Singh herself.

What's more, her daughter Samara also appears in the film, making it a rare instance of a mother and daughter debuting on screen together.

The cast also includes Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb and Tamil star R Sarathkumar. Daadi Ki Shaadi releases in theatres on May 8.

A movie debut at 46 may raise eyebrows, but Hindi cinema has seen this before. Several actors have started late and still carved out memorable careers.

Sreeju Sudhakaran spotlights 10 such late bloomers who prove that age is no barrier to chasing the spotlight.

Boney Kapoor

Acting Debut: 67 years

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor in AK vs AK.

His younger brothers, his late wife, and two of his children had already turned actors before Boney Kapoor finally decided to step in front of the camera.

Until then, he had been occupied with carrying forward his father Surinder Kapoor's legacy as a producer for decades.

The senior Kapoor made his acting debut with a cameo as himself in the 2020 Netflix film AK vs AK. He later appeared as Ranbir Kapoor's father in the 2023 romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

A K Hangal

Acting Debut: 52 years

IMAGE: A K Hangal in Sholay.

A K Hangal is fondly remembered by Hindi cinema audiences for his gentle, wise elder roles in films such as Sholay, Namak Haraam, Naram Garam, Kalyug, Lagaan and Paheli.

Before entering films, the late thespian worked as a tailor and was even imprisoned for two years on allegations of being a Communist.

After nearly two decades in theatre, he made his screen debut with Teesri Kasam(1966) and went on to become a familiar presence in Hindi cinema across the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Bina Kak

Acting Debut: 51 years

IMAGE: Salman Khan, Bina Kak and Sushmita Sen in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

You may remember her as the loud yet endearing mother of Salman Khan's character in 2005's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Before stepping into films, Congresswoman Bina Kak had a long political career who served as a cabinet minister in Rajasthan.

Her close association with Salman Khan's family paved the way for her late entry into cinema. She later appeared in God Tussi Great Ho, Salaam-e-Ishq and Dulha Mil Gaya.

Lillette Dubey

Acting Debut: 47 years

IMAGE: Lillette Dubey and Richard Gere in The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

The 72-year-old actress, who was recently seen playing Medha Shankr's mother in Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, had been a sterling presence in the theatre circuit since the 1970s.

It took Lillette a couple of decades to transition to cinema, making her Bollywood debut with Bawandar (2000). She went on to deliver memorable performances in Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Monsoon Wedding, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Housefull and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (and its sequel). Her daughters, Neha and Ira, didn't wait as long as their mother to make their acting debuts.

PS: Although Bawandar was Dubey's first released film, her actual debut was Love You Hameshaa, made in 1999 but released only in 2022.

Boman Irani

Acting Debut: 42 years

IMAGE: Boman Irani in Darna Mana Hai.

There is a clear pattern among several names on this list: Years spent honing their craft on stage before stepping into cinema.

Boman Irani was a formidable presence in theatre during the 1990s before making his screen debut with the indie film Everybody Says I'm Fine (2001).

His breakout fame through films came with Darna Mana Hai (2002), where he played a deranged hotel receptionist, and, of course, Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), where he portrayed the stern medical dean.

He went on to win hearts with performances in Main Hoon Na, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Three Idiots among others, before recently turning director with The Mehta Boys.

Amrish Puri

Acting Debut: 38 years

IMAGE: Amrish Puri in Mr India.

The legendary Mogambo of Indian cinema was also a late bloomer when it came to making his screen debut.

A seasoned theatre actor, whose eminent relatives included brothers Chaman and Madan Puri and cousin K L Saigal, Amrish Puri had long harboured the ambition of becoming a film star.

Although he made an uncredited appearance in Bhai-Bhai (1959), it was only in the late 1960s that his film career began to gain momentum. He truly came into his own in the late 1980s, establishing himself as one of Hindi cinema's most formidable villains.

He also ventured into international cinema with films such as Gandhi and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Govind Namdev

Acting Debut: 38 years

IMAGE: Govind Namdev in Satya.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Govind Namdev, like many others on this list, honed his craft in theatre before transitioning to films and television.

Before becoming known for his menacing portrayals such as the duplicitous Bhau in Satya and the fugitive bandit Veeran in Sarfarosh, Namdeo had an unfortunate start on screen when his debut role in Subhash Ghai's Saudagar (1991) was edited out.

His first credited onscreen appearance thus came with Shola Aur Shabnam, a year later.

Kader Khan

Acting Debut: 36 years

IMAGE: Govinda and Kader Khan in Dulhe Raja.

It is incredulous to think that the late Kader Khan, who was a ubiquitous presence in Hindi cinema throughout the 1980s and 1990s and also penned numerous hit entertainers, was also a late entrant as an actor.

His first credited screen appearance came in the 1973 film Daag, starring Rajesh Khanna.

From there on, the multifaceted talent went on to act in over 300 films, initially as a villain before reinventing himself as a comedian, particularly excelling in the popular comedies of David Dhawan in the 1990s.

Farhan Akhtar

Acting Debut: 34 years

IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Farhan Akhtar made three cult films in Hindi cinema, Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don, and also established his own production house before deciding it was time to step in front of the camera.

His acting debut came with the 2008 musical hit Rock On, where he also lent his voice to the songs.

Since then, he has largely balanced acting and producing, while returning to direction only once with Don 2.

While we have admired his performances in Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dil Dhadakne Do, one still hopes he returns to direction and delivers another defining film. Bollywood could certainly use it.

Nargis Fakhri

Acting Debut: 32 years

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar.

Typically, leading actresses in mainstream cinema begin their careers in their twenties, if not earlier.

Nargis Fakhri broke that convention when she debuted opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

While the film and Ranbir's performance received widespread acclaim, Nargis' acting drew mixed responses and was often cited as the film's weaker link.

She went on to feature in Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, Housefull 3 and Housefull 5, and also appeared in the Hollywood action-comedy Spy alongside Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham and Jude Law.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff