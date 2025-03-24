Beat The Heat, Bollywood Style

It's time to slip into the fun and freshness of summer fashion like Bollywood's super stylish beauties. Sukanya Verma gives you some pointers.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Pick any style but finish it up with Kareena's superstar shades, and the summer is yours!
Wamiqa Gabbi
Soak in the sun but don't forget to dab on some sunscreen and grab a straw hat. It's chic, cute and a total life-saver.
Disha Patani
Get daring with those hemlines. It's the season of hot pants!
Kriti Sanon
Bright hues and floral prints are the pillars of summer styling.
Karishma Tanna
The little white dress is to day what the little black dress is to night.
Janhvi Kapoor
Show off your linen love in its most summery, dreamy, desi avatar: The sari.
Sharvari
Sunny yellow, grassy green, sky blue, the shades on Sharvari’s ombre sari capture the A to Z of summer joy.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Feel free to embrace summer in all its colourful glory.
Ananya Pandey
Golden sun, silver you. Shine on in that metallic slip dress!
Raashii Khanna
Don't call it summer unless you bring out a sundress in the dreamy shades of pastel.
Sanya Malhotra
Deep colours + deep neck= One Hawt human!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com