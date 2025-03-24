HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Beat The Heat, Bollywood Style

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 24, 2025 09:04 IST

It's time to slip into the fun and freshness of summer fashion like Bollywood's super stylish beauties. Sukanya Verma gives you some pointers.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Pick any style but finish it up with Kareena's superstar shades, and the summer is yours!

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Soak in the sun but don't forget to dab on some sunscreen and grab a straw hat. It's chic, cute and a total life-saver.

 

Disha Patani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Get daring with those hemlines. It's the season of hot pants!

 

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Bright hues and floral prints are the pillars of summer styling.

 

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

The little white dress is to day what the little black dress is to night.

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Show off your linen love in its most summery, dreamy, desi avatar: The sari.

 

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sunny yellow, grassy green, sky blue, the shades on Sharvari’s ombre sari capture the A to Z of summer joy.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Feel free to embrace summer in all its colourful glory.

 

Ananya Pandey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Golden sun, silver you. Shine on in that metallic slip dress!

 

Raashii Khanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Don't call it summer unless you bring out a sundress in the dreamy shades of pastel.

 

Sanya Malhotra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Deep colours + deep neck= One Hawt human!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
