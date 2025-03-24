Beat The Heat, Bollywood Style

It's time to slip into the fun and freshness of summer fashion like Bollywood's super stylish beauties. Sukanya Verma gives you some pointers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Pick any style but finish it up with Kareena's superstar shades, and the summer is yours!

Wamiqa Gabbi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Soak in the sun but don't forget to dab on some sunscreen and grab a straw hat. It's chic, cute and a total life-saver.

Disha Patani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Get daring with those hemlines. It's the season of hot pants!

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Bright hues and floral prints are the pillars of summer styling.

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

The little white dress is to day what the little black dress is to night.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Show off your linen love in its most summery, dreamy, desi avatar: The sari.

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sunny yellow, grassy green, sky blue, the shades on Sharvari’s ombre sari capture the A to Z of summer joy.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Feel free to embrace summer in all its colourful glory.

Ananya Pandey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Golden sun, silver you. Shine on in that metallic slip dress!

Raashii Khanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Don't call it summer unless you bring out a sundress in the dreamy shades of pastel.

Sanya Malhotra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Deep colours + deep neck= One Hawt human!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com