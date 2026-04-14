Asha Bhosle: Songs To Remember Her By

From sultry cabaret numbers to soul-stirring ghazals, Asha Bhosle crafted a sonic universe where boldness met beauty and mischief mingled with melancholy.

Her voice didn't just soundtrack cinema, it liberated expression, challenged norms and gave generations permission to feel, flirt, ache and celebrate without restraint.

Sukanya Verma salutes the legend.

Key Points Asha Bhosle redefined what a female playback voice could embody, sensual, playful, rebellious and unapologetically expressive. Whether in Helen's electrifying performances or Zeenat Aman's bold screen presence, her vocals became a medium of liberation.

From the smoky allure of Aaiye Meherbaan to the haunting depth of Umrao Jaan's ghazals, Ashatai navigated genres with astonishing ease.

Beyond rhythm and tune, Ashatai's voice carried emotional intelligence, be it the carefree abandon of dance numbers or the quiet devastation of songs like Khaali Haath Shaam. She didn't just sing songs; she inhabited them.

IMAGE: Helen in the song Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja from Caravan.

Cries of Dekho Woh Aa Gaya followed by Helen's heaving in Caravan, Zeenat Aman's Lal Kapdonwali Memsaab quivering Na Baba Darr Lagta Hai in Yaadon Ki Baarat, Aruna Irani teasing toy boy Kumar Gaurav with her tut-tuts to Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji in Love Story or Padmini Kolhapure's spontaneous Haiya Haiya-Huh-Uh's prefacing Bolo Bolo Kuch Toh Bolo in Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai...

Asha Bhosle's sparkly, seductive touches could turn any song into a mood, a banger in Gen Z speak. The unmistakable abandon in her expressions and energy set her apart from her peers as she stepped out of her illustrious sister Lata Mangeshkar's giant shadow to emerge as a legend comfortable in her own sur, sukoon and sensuality.

Asha Bhosle's feminine and fearless voice quietly empowered me, helped me open up and embrace womanhood in all its desirous, daredevil avatars.

Every time she shed her inhibitions, she opened a door, stepped outside the norm and crossed out the limits set by moral gatekeepers.

Every time I hummed Ashatai's impishly uttered lyrics to myself, I experienced a sense of freedom. It's remarkable what her voice could do for shy, nervous temperaments.

IMAGE: Tanuja in the song Raat Akeli Hai from the film Jewel Thief.

Many of her so-called naughty songs not just highlight her chutzpah but also a profound skill in terms of tune and timing.

Howrah Bridge's Aaiye Meherban, Mere Sanam's Yeh Reshmi Zulfon, Jewel Thief's Raat Akeli Hai, Zanjeer's Diljalon Ka, Hare Rama Hare Krishna's Dum Maaro Dum, Kaalia's Sanam Tum Jahan, >em.The Great Gambler's Tum Kitne Din Baad Mile, Gardish's Rang Rangeeli Raat, Company's Khallas, the diverse nature of her oomph, through the years, is awe-inspiring to say the least.

As it so happens, her most 'bindaas' numbers enjoy the longest shelf life and speak to a generation with a mind of its own.

Asha Bhosle's gehrayee hit me as hard as her groovy.

She was my introduction to melancholy.

As a young girl, I spent hours dwelling in the agony of Umrao Jaan's Justuju Jiski Thi and Yeh Kya Jagah Hai, Ijaazat's Khaali Haath Shaam, Sitara's Yeh Duniya Hai, Kaash's Chhoti Si Hai Baat until their pain, poetry and philosophy had fully shaped my impressionable being.

IMAGE: Zeenat Aman in the song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

Reams can be written about Asha Bhosle's verve and versatility.

Eena Meena Deeka's fizzy frolic, Kahe Tarsaye Jiyara's classical ardour,Paan Khaye Saiyan's rustic charms, Nigahen Milane Ko's infectious ada, Duniya Mein Logon Ko's riotous revelry, Ab Jo Mile Hain Toh's smouldering temptress, Aur Kya Ehde Wafa's pleasing thairav, Disco Station's floor burning antics, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko's dreamy romance, Tanha Tanha's dripping sensualism, Le Gayi Le Gayi's playful beats, Asha Bhosle's genius knows no bounds.

There's a silk meets spring quality about her vocals all through her vivacious chartbusters while the sombre songs lay focus on the rich, caramel tone of her singing.

The way she played with lyrics, her signature interjections, something her significant other and serial collaborator Rahul Dev Burman used to charismatic effect by using her voice for fun responses and few dialogues.

IMAGE: Aradhana and Rekha in the song Sun Sun Sun Didi from the film Khubsoorat.

Aaja Aaja Main Hoon (Teesri Manzil), Sun Sun Kasam Se (Kala Sona), Sapna Mera Toot Gaya (Khel Khel Mein), Ghar Jayegi Tar Jayegi (Khushboo), Jawan Janeman (Namak Halal), Sun Sun Sun Didi (Khubsoorat), Haye Re Haye Tera Ghoongta (Dhongee), Khatouba (Ali Baba Aur 40 Chor), Jaane Jaan Dhoondta Phir Raha (Jawani Diwani), Jhukake Sar Ko Poocho (Satte Pe Satta), O Maria (Saagar) -- just a handful instances how Asha's musical soul understood RD's mercurial magic all too well.

But her partnerships with others too -- Madan Mohan, Jaidev, S D Burman, O P Nayyar, Roshan, Shankar-Jaikishan, Khayyam, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Kalyanji-Anandji, Rajesh Roshan, Bappi Lahiri, A R Rahman, Colonial Cousins bore fruitful results decade after decade, unlocking new levels of an inimitable Asha.

There are singers who own a song and ones who challenge them. Asha excelled at both -- always throwing in an element of surprise and spunk to her singing.

Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi), Acha Ji Main Haari (Kala Pani), Khullam Khulla Pyaar (Khel Khel Mein), Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye (Kal Aaj Aur Kal), Main Tum Ko Kya Kahoon (The Great Gambler), Kya Naam Hai Tera (Naukar Biwi Ka) -- Asha Bhosle's conversational duets with Kishoreda or Rafisaab are a genre by itself.

IMAGE: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the song Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Asha Bhosle's ability to embody the actor she lent her voice to isn't hailed enough. When Dimple Kapadia does her sexy angdai move on screen in Jaane Do Na, the singer's smooth drawling asserts the action off it.

Be it the extended Aaiye-ye-ye-ye-ye-ye preceding Madhubala's Meherbaan, a simple emphasis on the 'Bas' to Rekha's Bas Ek Baar Mera Kaha Maan Lijiye, the endless aaas and pitch experiment lacing Jaane Jaan Dhoondta, that slightly accented Thandi Thandi Pavan in Kajol's Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main or Sadhana's lilting chants of Nahi, Nahi, Nahi, Nahi in Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar -- it's all Asha Bhosle.

Ashatai's emotional zeal behind the mic is why her songs speak to listeners and transport them to another realm. An all-rounder in every sense, her command over various languages, genres and singing styles spread her appeal beyond usual for nearly a century.

The singer's personal life was far from the exuberance she exuded in her public persona or professional stream. But her youthful impulses and uncomplicated world view saw life's transient nature for what it is and chose to celebrate it anyway, warts and all.

Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, after all. Forever words. Forever Asha.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff