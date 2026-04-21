'Asha Bhosle Helped Us Get Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

'She was the last of the diggaj kalakaars after Lataji, Kishoreda, Rafi saab and Mannada and with her demise, the golden era of Hindi film music has truly ended.'

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle and Lalit Pandit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Pandit

Key Points Lalit Pandit recalls singing as a child in the chorus with Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar during the recording of Parichay, highlighting both the pressure and magic of live recording.

Asha Bhosle guided Lalit and his brother as composers, contributed to their success, and even helped them get a breakthrough opportunity with Yash Chopra that led to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Lalit emphasizes that her craftsmanship and dedication made her one of the last icons of the golden era of Hindi film music.

He sang with her as part of the chorus when he was a knee-high moppet and couldn't even reach the mike. Growing up, Lalit Pandit, with brother Jatin, went on to compose chartbusters like Dekha Teri Mast Nigahoan Mein, Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein and Ajnabi Mujhe Tu Itna Bata for Asha Bhosle, songs that she added her magic to and made her own.

Remembering the late legend, the music director tells Rediff Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya, "In Dekha Teri Mast Nigahoan Mein, for instance, there's a line that goes Tune mujhe yun chhu liya, aamp utha mera badan. The delicate way in which Ashaji says chhu and the shiver she brings into the word kamp made us literally shiver I our toes as we listened to her."

One of my earliest memories of Ashaji was recording with Kishoreda and her at Mumbai's Film Centre.

The song was Sare Ke Sare Gama Ko Lekar Chale Gaya for Gulzar saab's Parichay.

The 1972 musical drama was partially inspired by Julie Andrews' 1965 film, The Sound of Music, and Sare Ke Sare was the Hindi version of Do Re Me.

The long (six minutes), complicated song, composed by Panchamda (Rahul Dev Burman), was being recorded live, and what upped the challenge was that we had just four hours to wrap it up.

The producer (V K Sobti) had allotted a modest budget for the song recording and if it got extended, the musicians would have to be paid extra.

To ensure this did not happen, all the kids who were singing in the chorus -- and that included my brother Jatin and me -- were told that we had to finish the song in one go; if anyone made even one small mistake, we would have to start afresh and that would mean waste of time and money.

The minor blips in Sare Ke Sare went largely unnoticed...

IMAGE: Jeetendra and Jaya Bachchan in the song Saare Ke Saare Gama Ko Lekar Gaate Chale from Parichay.

We were well rehearsed, but nervous and scared because a one-take recording requires perfect coordination.

Kishoreda and Ashaji were in the recording cabin while we were a little way away, in the orchestra section, with the musicians.

At one point, we were a little confused about when we had to go La la la la la in chorus.

Since Ashaji and Kishoreda were a little distance away, we could not hear him clearly. Only one of the young singers, Sushma Shrestha, picked up the cue, the rest of us following her lead, but a beat late.

And that wasn't all, even in the Didi Ke Saath Hai Sare line, one of us went a little besura (off key).

Knowing we had erred, we were all terrified, expecting a scolding, more so because Ashaji and Kishoreda had sung with so much josh (energy) and feeling.

They were superb and he was beaming with satisfaction at the end of the recording, 'Gana bahut achcha ho gaya, na? (The song has turned out really well, right?)'

Panchamda acknowledged the effort, but sighed, "But bachchon se galti ho gayi (But the kids tripped up) and you will have to sing it again."

Looking surprised, Kishoreda asked for the song to be played back to him.

Listening intently, he instantly noted the blips, but pointed out that from what Gulzar saab had told him, except for the eldest sister, Jaya Bhaduri's Rama, who had learnt singing from her father, none of the younger kids were accomplished or even training singers.

'Since they are just learning to sing from their home tutor Ravi, it would be natural for them to falter,' he reasoned.

Insisting we retain the flawed take because it would be more believable, he drove off.

With Kishoreda gone, there was no question of a second recording and we were relieved for this unexpected reprieve.

Surprisingly, over the years, the minor blips in Sare Ke Sare have gone largely unnoticed.

Maybe now you can listen to the song again and pinpoint them.

'We looked forward to choco bars when Ashaji was around'

IMAGE: Rajesh Khanna in the song Rona Kabhi Nahin Rona from Apna Desh.

Since we were a part of Panchamda's children's choir, Jatin and I sang several other songs with Kishoreda and Ashaji, including the evergreen Rona Kabhi Nahin Rona from Apna Desh.

I was the youngest of the singers, but I have an excellent memory and a good grasp of music, so I learnt quickly.

But because I was also the shortest kid, I found it difficult to reach the mike.

Ashaji would pick me up and stand me up on the table.

She was always warm and affectionate with the kids and would call for ice cream at the end of the recording.

We look forward to the choco bars we knew were coming whenever she was around.

The excitement never faded, but in later years, the anticipation was for the music, energy and masti (fun) she brought into the studio with her.

In the '80s, my two older brothers, Mandheer and Jatin, teamed up to compose music independently.

One of the films they collaborated on was Dil Hi Dil Mein.

When they were recording one of their compositions with Ashaji and Rafi saab (Mohammad Rafi), she spotted me.

Recognition was instant and she smiled, "Yeh bhi gaata tha na bachpan mein? Ab bada ho raha hai (He would also sing as a child, right? Now, he's growing up)."

'Our father would teach music to Ashaji's= brother Hridaynath'

IMAGE: Kajol and Ajay Devgn in the song Ajnabi Mujkho Itna Bata from Pyar To Hona Hi Tha.

Exactly a decade later, in 1992, she was singing for Jatin and me.

The film, whose music we composed, was Khiladi.

Ashaji sang three songs -- Dekha Teri Mast Nigahon Mein, Kya Khabar Thi Jaana and Hoke Mann Aaj Magan.

We were upcoming composers and she was very helpful, guiding us during recordings.

We were the bachchas who had sung with her and she was very happy for us when the film was a blockbuster, all the songs chartbusters!

We went on to do a lot of work together, Ashaji singing for us in films in Pyar To Hona Hi Tha (Ajnabi Mujkho Itna Bata, Aashiq Hoon Main, Jo Hona Hai) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein).

There were also less remembered films like Bhookamp (Tan Man Mile The Kya) and Dev (Anand) saab's Return of Jewel Thief (Shaher Mein Shor, O Jaan Jaan Jaani).

We come from a musical family; our father Pandit Pratap Narayan would teach music to Ashaji's brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, so she had literally seen us grow up in front of her eyes and was very fond us.

'The shiver she brings into kamp made us literally shiver'

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka in the song Dekha Teri Mast Nigahon Mein from Khiladi.

For us, there was no one with her kind of style and stature, she took our songs to a different level with her kalakari (craftsmanship).

In Dekha Teri Mast Nigahon Mein, for instance, there's a line that goes Tune Mujhe Yun Chhu Liya, Kaamp Utha Mera Badan.

The delicate way in which Ashaji says chhu and the shiver she brings into the word kamp made us literally shiver I our toes as we listened to her.

What set Lata (Mangeshkar) Didi and Ashaji apart was that they read the lyrics carefully, understood each word, figured which ones needed a particular expression and inflection, and in the process, brought the kind of romance and seduction into a song like Dekha Teri Mast Nigahon Mein, which even we as its creators had not imagined.

It was something we learnt from then and practised later with other singers.

Even in Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein, Ashaji's voice intoxicates you in the way she says jhoom.

She was always adding to a song, making it her own.

'But have you worked with Yash Chopra yet?'

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the song Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Talking of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, we owe the film to her.

I still remember Ashaji sitting with Gulzar saab in Panchamda's music room on the day of his demise, silently receiving visitors who came to pay their respects and left quietly after offering their condolences.

Jatin and I stayed on, too distraught to leave because Panchamda had been such an integral part of our lives and it was hard to accept that he was gone.

Eventually, only the four of us remained, still grieving his loss.

After a while, Ashaji beckoned Jatin and me over, "Kaam kaise chal raha hai? (How's working coming along)?"

We were happy to report that our career was on the upswing, Yaara Dildare and its chart-topper, Bin Tere Sanam, having put us on the road to success.

Khiladi had helped us consolidate while Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander had got us our first Filmfare Award nomination for 'Best Music Director'.

Even Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa with Shah Rukh (Khan) had worked.

"But have you worked with Yash Chopra yet?" Ashaji prodded, and we had to admit, we hadn't even met the filmmaker yet.

Without another word, she called up Yashji and after some small talk, asked him if he had heard of two young composers called Jatin and Lalit.

He acknowledged that he had, "The boys are doing good work."

She immediately urged him for an opportunity to play him some of our compositions.

Soon after, we were invited over for a grand music sitting at which, along with Yashji, Pamji (Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra), Adi (Aditya) and Uday (his sons) and Deven Verma were present.

It went off well, but soon after, when Yashji announced his next film, to our disappointment, we were not a part of it.

However, a couple of months later, Aditya Chopra's debut film as a director, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was launched, with Jatin-Lalit as the music directors.

DDLJ changed the course of our lives and career, and we got it only because of that one phone call from Ashaji.

True greatness lies in not only doing great work, but in helping others achieve their goals.

'She would call and invite herself over for rehearsals'

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle with Lalit Pandit at a recording. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Pandit

As a singer, she was every composer's dream because thanks to all the riyaaz (practise) she had done, her sur was pucca.

While you have to constantly correct today's singers, Lataji and Ashaji were always perfectly in tune.

Yet, they never missed rehearsals.

It's hard to believe, but she would actually call and invite herself over for rehearsals, telling us not to schedule any other appointment that day.

She would arrive in the afternoon, and for the next three-four hours, the studio would be buzzing with her infectious energy.

She would sit with Jatin and me, learn the song, pondering each word, expression and inflection, the conversations punctuated with fond reminiscences of our father and amusing anecdotes from past recordings.

Then lunch would be ordered from Gaylord's and finally, at around 4 pm, woh mike pe jaati thee (she would start recording) and leave us all jhooming, intoxicated by the magic of Asha Bhosle's golden voice.

'She loved our music, even songs she didn't sing, like Pehla Nasha'

IMAGE: Aamir Khan in Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.

She was a legend. and Jatin and I who had grown up listening to her, were among her biggest fans.

But when she sang for us, she never made us feel we were working with a legend.

Yes, we were nervous the first time, but she made us so comfortable and we quickly shed our diffidence and Ashaji became a friend, philosopher and guide for life.

She loved our music, even the songs she didn't sing, like Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.

In fact, she loved the overall colour and feel of the score.

She was the last of the diggaj kalakaars (great performers) after Lataji, Kishoreda, Rafi saab and Mannada (Dey) and with her demise, the golden era of Hindi film music has truly ended.

Legends like her come once in a lifetime, and I feel privileged I got a chance to sing with and compose for her.

'She was on the speaker, I'm glad my sons heard her'

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle and Lalit Pandit's sons Rohansh and Abeer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Pandit

The last time we interacted was a couple of years ago, for a cultural function for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Around three weeks ago, when I learnt that she was not keeping well, I called her.

She came on the line and admitted she had been under the weather for a while and I told her that when she was better, I would drop by with my sons, Rohansh and Abeer.

The boys are all set to venture forth independently and I promised to take her to see their film.

She had met them earlier and agreed immediately, asserting that like Jatin and me, my sons would always have her blessings.

I was on the speaker and am glad my sons heard her because now they will never be able to meet her again.

But I know her blessings will always remain with us.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff