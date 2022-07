Anup Jalota pays tribute to the late Bhupinder Singh.

IMAGE: Bhupinder Singh left, with Gulzar, who wrote the lyrics for many of his unforgettable songs for Hindi films. Photograph: ANI Photo

With Bhupinder Singh's passing on Monday, July 18, 2022, the music industry has lost yet another shining star.

Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota has some beautiful memories to share about the late singer, including the fact that he played the guitar beautifully in some of Bollywood's superhit songs.