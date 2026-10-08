Ankush to Natsamrat, Nana Patekar's Unforgettable Roles

No shade or genre was a roadblock for Nana Patekar. In fact, some of his movies only age well because we associate them with his terrific presence.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Welcome.

Key Points Nana Patekar, a recipient of three National Film Awards and the Padma Shri, passed away at 76 in Goa after a cardiac arrest.

Beyond his acting prowess, Nana was known for his philanthropic work, particularly aiding drought-affected villages, and served in the Indian Army.

His career, spanning from 1978, showcased remarkable versatility, allowing him to portray diverse characters from angry young men to complex gangsters and conflicted monks.

Indian cinema lost a true acting legend with the passing of Nana Patekar. The actor breathed his last early on Thursday morning in Goa after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was 76.

Winner of three National Film Awards and the Padma Shri in 2013, Patekar is often hailed as one of the finest thespians in Hindi and Marathi cinema. His contributions extended beyond acting. He was known for his philanthropic activities, particularly helping villages affected by drought in Maharashtra and Bihar. He served in the Indian Army, participating in the 1999 Kargil War and retiring with the title of honorary Lieutenant Colonel.

Of course, we remember him most through the memorable performances he gave us.

Having made his acting debut in 1978 with a supporting role in Muzaffar Ali's Gaman, Nana showcased his impressive range right from his first film. He could be the angry man standing up against the system, the egoistic gangster with no qualms about gunning down two lovebirds mid-coitus, the goofy don who sells potatoes wearing a suit and thinks that is acting, or a hypocritical monk conflicted by his own insecurities.

No shade or genre was a roadblock for this performer. In fact, some of his movies only age well because we associate them with his terrific presence.

As we bid adieu to this legend, Sreeju Sudhakaran selects his favourite 15 movies and performances of Nana Patekar.

Ankush (1986)

Where To Watch: YouTube

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Ankush.

The '80s were the era of the angry young man raging against the system, and Nana delivered one of his most memorable roles of the decade in that mould.

Playing the leader of a group of youngsters frustrated by an ecosystem that refuses to give them employment, Nana channels the mounting irritation of a generation wanting to break free from political and social apathy.

This later transforms into a vendetta when their kind-hearted neighbour is brutally raped and later commits suicide after the court fails to deliver justice. Ankush also features the early examples of what is now seen as Nana's angry rant against the system.

Trishagni (1988)

Where To Watch: NFDC channel (addon available on Prime Video)

IMAGE: Alok Nath and Nana Patekar in Trishagni.

The '80s saw the rise of parallel cinema in Bollywood, with Nabendu Ghosh's Trishagni being an underrated offering from the movement. Nana is fantastic in a grey-shaded role as a Buddhist monk who adopts two children and tries to raise them through the teachings of Buddha in this period drama.

Conflict arises when they grow up and fall in love with each other, much to the consternation of the monk, who has to contend with his own repressed sexual urges for his adopted daughter.

Also starring Alok Nath, Nitish Bharadwaj and Pallavi Joshi, Trishagni is a bold and thought-provoking attempt at challenging religious diktats that refuse to let individuality prosper, while showing contempt for those wanting to espouse ideals without embracing them fully.

Salaam Bombay! (1988)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Salaam Bombay!

India's second film to be nominated at the Oscars, Mira Nair's masterpiece explores the hustling dynamics of one of Mumbai's most infamous landmarks, its red-light streets.

While it views its hard-hitting setting through the eyes of a young street urchin, Chaipau, Nana leaves an indelible impression as Baba, a drug peddler and pimp who reflects the worst of the bleak environs he thrives in.

The movie also features one of Irrfan Khan's earliest screen appearances in a small role as a letter writer.

Parinda (1989)

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Parinda.

Decades may have passed, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently scored an elusive box office hit with 12th Fail, but this gangster noir drama remains his best film to date.

Nana is scintillating as Anna, the ganglord who shows no mercy to his betrayers but retains enough tenderness while taking care of his autistic brother. Also featuring solid performances from Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, the movie is a slow-burn revenge violent thriller with a great R D Burman soundtrack and excellent cinematography from Binod Pradhan.

Parinda also features two of the most chilling death sequences ever picturised in Hindi cinema.

Diksha (1991)

Where To Watch: NFDC channel (addon available on Prime Video)

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Diksha.

This is the second Nana film on this list that questions religious dogmatism over an individual's need to live freely. Diksha, directed by Arun Kaul, is another period drama, this time taking a sharp look at Brahminical practices and traditions.

A movie like this would likely struggle with censors today, so Diksha serves as a reminder of the times when Indian cinema envisioned a progressive society willing to challenge binding religious diktats.

Nana plays a man from a lower caste who wants to learn the scriptures, but his creed prevents him from being taught. In the end, through one of his famous angry rants, he spits on the rigid dogmas that place tradition over self-worth and to standing up to their loved ones.

Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991)

Where To Watch: Eros Now

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Prahaar: The Final Attack.

Directed by Nana himself, Prahaar has him play a rigid military training officer who takes the path of vigilantism when one of his trainees gets killed during a home visit.

He displayed his commitment to method acting here, as he actually trained for the part, which eventually led him to enlist in the Indian Army.

While Prahaar may feel like a standard revenge saga (though well-made with yet another fiery Patekar performance to showboat) that used to be replete in the '80s and '90s, it strikes hard with the tragic thought of a soldier surviving a war only to be killed by enemies within his own society.

Krantiveer (1994)

Where To Watch: Prime Video and Zee5

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Krantiveer.

Mehul Kumar's Krantiveer is not a great movie in hindsight, thanks to its gaudy filmmaking, overly dramatic confrontations and uninteresting romantic subplots, but it has a fiery performance that won Patekar the National Award for Best Actor, earning its place on this list.

Released after the Babri Masjid riots, his angry monologues tearing apart religious bigotry and public helplessness towards an apathetic system still hit hard. His famous dialogue in the climax, 'Aaye ho mera maut ka tamasha dekhne?', still manages to hit the social media platforms every now and then.

However, it must be noted that after this, filmmakers began using Patekar primarily for these angry rants in movies like Yeshwant and Yugpurush.

Khamoshi: The Musical (1996)

Where To Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar

IMAGE: Seema Biswas and Nana Patekar in Khamoshi: The Musical.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut did not crack the box office like his subsequent projects, despite featuring heavyweights like Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala and Salman Khan.

This feels like a failure on the part of the audience, as Khamoshi remains one of the director's best works to date, and it is still my favourite SLB movie.

Nana is splendid as the protagonist's hearing-impaired father who displays a streak of selfishness when he realises his dependency on his daughter may soon end after she falls in love.

He easily moves you to tears in the church scene where he delivers a 'silent speech', and in the hospital scene where he urges his unconscious daughter to wake up. Who says Nana Patekar needs angry words to move you?

Ab Tak Chhappan (2004)

Where To Watch: Prime Video, Sony LIV

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Ab Tak Chhappan.

Inspired by the career of encounter specialist Daya Nayak, Shimit Amin's cop thriller features Nana as an officer famous for his 56 kills. The story tracks the troubles he faces from within his own department and from his enemies thanks to his trigger-happy methods.

Patekar plays the part with stoic restraint, never betraying the character's internal anguish and thereby ensuring his actions in the third act carry the shock value.

With encounter killings now viewed through a more critical lens, Ab Tak Chhappan may not have aged perfectly. Yet, it remains worth a watch for the actor's fabulous performance and for establishing Shimit Amin as a storyteller to look out for.

Bluffmaster! (2005)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and Nana Patekar in Bluffmaster.

Bluffmaster! is an Abhishek Bachchan movie, but the standout performer is Nana Patekar. He steals the show as Chandru Parekh, the supposed villain of the heist comic-thriller, while enjoying all the best lines.

He is intimidating yet funny as the narcissistic gangster with perfectly unpredictable moves. The scene where he worships himself has even earned a cult spot in the meme world.

The biggest surprise regarding his character is revealed in the twist-laden climax, and Nana sells the sudden volte face with hilarious persuasion.

Taxi No 9211 (2006)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and John Abraham in Taxi No 9211.

A remake of the Hollywood film Changing Lanes, Milan Luthria's fun comic thriller features Nana as a taxi driver with anger management issues who locks horns with John Abraham's rich brat over a petty ego clash.

As the two men try to upstage and harass each other throughout the day, they eventually realise that, owing to their prickly natures, they are essentially the same.

Both actors make this brittle dynamic work, with Nana also successfully selling the softer side of his character during the family portions.

Welcome (2007)

Where To Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome.

It is heartbreaking for fans of Bollywood comedy to know we may never get Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai together again, despite the disappointment of Welcome Back and other reunion promises.

Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor were hilarious as the gangster duo. Their antics to get their sister married into a respectable family, while getting caught in an unwitting love triangle, never fail to make us laugh.

It is a brilliant quality of Nana as an actor that he can maintain a menacing screen presence while still leaving us in splits with his deadpan comedy and trademark dialogues.

Raajneeti (2010)

Where To Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar and Ranbir Kapoor in Raajneeti.

Mahabharata meets The Godfather in Prakash Jha's multi-starrer saga, which features a stacked cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Nana Patekar, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Katrina Kaif.

Nana becomes the representation of both Lord Krishna and Tom Hagen here. He plays the conniving mentor and adviser to Kapoor's Arjuna-meets-Michael Corleone character, focusing entirely on the big picture to ensure his protégé claims victory, never mind the casualties that come by.

Raajneeti is filled with grey characters, and its star power and thrilling drama make it an engaging watch.

Natsamrat (2016)

Where To Watch: Z5

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Natsamrat.

Mahesh Manjrekar's Natsamrat follows a thespian who cannot quit his calling even after giving up the stage.

The wit and outspoken attitude that made him a theatre legend become a problem in his retired life with his grownup children, eventually forcing him to move away with his wife.

Occasionally melodramatic, Natsamrat is still a touching drama with a fantabulous Patekar at its centre, taking on the part with a heartbreaking conviction.

The scene between him and his former co-star, played by Vikram Gokhale, on the latter's deathbed as they recreate conversations between Karna and Lord Krishna, along with the climax monologue, are bound to move you to tears.

Kaala (2018)

Where To Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar>

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Kaala.

Nana did his fair share of movies in South cinema, with one of his more memorable roles had him pitted against another legend, Rajinikanth, ensuring some powerful fireworks on screen.

Pa Ranjith's Kaala is set in the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai, where Rajinikanth plays the titular slumlord. Patekar plays his biggest rival, a gangster-turned-politician who wants Dharavi evicted and redeveloped.

The face-offs between the two remain the highlight of this otherwise inconsistent political drama. The film also cleverly breaks the clichés of onscreen hero-villain depictions, dressing the hero entirely in black while the villain attires himself in white.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff