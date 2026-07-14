AMAZING Ways To Rock The Sari!

A sari is more than just a fabric. It's a mood, an emotion and the easiest way to stand out in a room. Want to elevate your sari game this season? Namrata Thakker curates some interesting sari looks.

Key Points Mithila Palkar demonstrates how a quirky, quote-engraved blouse can add a fun twist to sari styling.

Bhumi Pednekkar showcases the elegance of an icy blue handwoven tissue sari, perfect for a classic, romantic look.

Sobhita Dhulipala highlights the beauty of a simple yet bold Gadwal weave sari, enhanced with delicate jewellery and smoky eye makeup.

Mithila Palkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy NicibyNici/Instagram

Thanks to Mithila Palkar, we now know that wearing a sari can be a lot of fun when you pair it with a quirky blouse and engrave a cool quote.

Bhumi Pednekkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Satish Pednekkar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekkar's icy blue handwoven tissue sari is for those who want to channel their inner Chandni when it rains.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala looks gorgeous in a Gadwal weave sari, rooted in heritage. She elevates her look by teaming it with delicate pearl and gold jewellery, smoky eye makeup and a striking red tikka.

Akansha Ranjan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan/Instagram

How about upping your glam quotient and giving the classic sari an avant-garde twist? Take a cue from newlywed Akansha Ranjan and drape a shimmery, multi‑coloured sari with a black, crystal‑embellished corset top.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Photograph: Kind courtesy ITRH2/Instagram

Another crystal‑embellished sari look we can't get enough of! Wamiqa Gabbi is quickly becoming our favourite fashionista.

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar shows that twinning a sari with jewellery can instantly make your entire look playful and lively.

Trisha Krishnan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daamann by Mohit Falod/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan upgrades a plain Banarasi sari by pairing it with an intricately designed blouse featuring polki, sequins and pearls.

Vidya Malvade

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malvade/Instagram

Vidya Malvade knows how to slay a sari that isn't designer or couture by simply donning a backless blouse with it.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff