AMAZING Ways To Rock The Sari!

A sari is more than just a fabric. It's a mood, an emotion and the easiest way to stand out in a room. Want to elevate your sari game this season? Namrata Thakker curates some interesting sari looks.
Key Points
- Mithila Palkar demonstrates how a quirky, quote-engraved blouse can add a fun twist to sari styling.
- Bhumi Pednekkar showcases the elegance of an icy blue handwoven tissue sari, perfect for a classic, romantic look.
- Sobhita Dhulipala highlights the beauty of a simple yet bold Gadwal weave sari, enhanced with delicate jewellery and smoky eye makeup.
Mithila Palkar
Thanks to Mithila Palkar, we now know that wearing a sari can be a lot of fun when you pair it with a quirky blouse and engrave a cool quote.
Bhumi Pednekkar
Bhumi Pednekkar's icy blue handwoven tissue sari is for those who want to channel their inner Chandni when it rains.
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala looks gorgeous in a Gadwal weave sari, rooted in heritage. She elevates her look by teaming it with delicate pearl and gold jewellery, smoky eye makeup and a striking red tikka.
Akansha Ranjan
How about upping your glam quotient and giving the classic sari an avant-garde twist? Take a cue from newlywed Akansha Ranjan and drape a shimmery, multi‑coloured sari with a black, crystal‑embellished corset top.
Wamiqa Gabbi
Another crystal‑embellished sari look we can't get enough of! Wamiqa Gabbi is quickly becoming our favourite fashionista.
Shriya Pilgaonkar
Shriya Pilgaonkar shows that twinning a sari with jewellery can instantly make your entire look playful and lively.
Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan upgrades a plain Banarasi sari by pairing it with an intricately designed blouse featuring polki, sequins and pearls.
Vidya Malvade
Vidya Malvade knows how to slay a sari that isn't designer or couture by simply donning a backless blouse with it.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff