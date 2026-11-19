As Bachelor Party D'eux releases, we rank Amal Neerad's feature films, celebrating his stylish filmmaking while calling out the hits, misses and everything in between.

IMAGE: Naslen, Sharaf U Dheen, Soubin Shahir, Chandu Salimkumar and Sreenath Bhasi in Bachelor Party D'eux.

Key Points Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D'eux is a sequel to his 2012 box-office disappointment Bachelor Party.

Neerad's films are known for their stylish execution, slow-motion shots, and visual flair, often leading to criticism regarding a lack of strong storytelling and originality.

His filmography includes adaptations and influences from Hollywood and Asian thrillers, with a shift towards more critically appreciated works like Kullante Bharya and Iyobinte Pusthakam.

Amal Neerad's fans have been waiting for Bilal, the much-anticipated sequel to Big B for years, something he himself has been promising.

Instead, the former cinematographer-turned-director is returning with Bachelor Party D'eux, a spiritual follow-up to his 2012 film Bachelor Party.

Bachelor Party and Big B were considered box office underperformers when they first arrived in theatres, only to acquire cult status over the years.

Releasing in theatres on November 19, Bachelor Party D'eux brings together an ensemble cast of Kunchacko Boban, Nadiya Moidu, Soubin Shahir, Naslen, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Jyothirmayi, Rajisha Vijayan, Chandu Salimkumar and Shine Tom Chacko, along with an extended cameo by Tovino Thomas.

The trailer is unmistakably Amal Neerad: slow-motion shots, actors walking around with immense swagger, gunshots, sizzling item song and, naturally, more slow-motion shots.

Let's hope the content matches the swag the trailer promises. For that has always been the central criticism of Amal Neerad's films. There is no denying that they enjoy cult popularity among fans for their stylish execution (not to mention, terrific soundtracks). But when it comes to strong storytelling, the results have been a mixed bag.

There is a running joke that if you cut out all the slow-motion shots from his movies, all you would be left with a short film. While that is certainly an exaggeration, it highlights Neerad's undeniable obsession with making his heroes and frames look visually cool, giving his characters an unnatural mass elevation almost at the expense of strong storytelling that is as much celebrated as it is trolled. And yes, a certain lack of originality often creeps in.

While his earlier films were undeniable rip-offs of Hollywood and Asian thrillers, he has since moved towards what might best be described as 'influences and adaptations'. This shift has worked well for the director, earning him greater appreciation from both critics and audiences through some of his more recent works.

In fact, a major game-changer for Amal Neerad was his sensitive, satirical short film Kullante Bharya, part of the anthology 5 Sundarikal (2013), adapted from Feng Jicai's short story The Tall Woman and Her Short Husband. It proved that he was capable of far more than simply presenting heroes with a larger-than-life aura.

As Bachelor Party D'eux releases in theatres, Sreeju Sudhakaran revisits Amal Neerad's feature-length films (sorry, Kullante Bharya, easily his best work) and ranks them from worst to best.

9. Bougainvillea (2024)

IMAGE: Jyothirmayi in Bougainvillea.

Amal Neerad's most recent work before Bachelor Party D'eux is sadly also his most disappointing, though, for some baffling reason, the Kerala State Film Awards found plenty to admire, handing it seven trophies. Why it won is a mystery far more intriguing than the one presented in the film.

It is even more disappointing considering that this was Amal Neerad's first film centred on a female protagonist, played by his real-life partner, Jyothirmayi. The thriller certainly has its moments, aided by its suspenseful premise, strong performances from both Jyothirmayi and Kunchacko Boban (the latter in a grey-shaded role) and solid technical execution.

But when the mystery unravels, the film struggles to make sense of the barrage of twists and character turns thrown at us in the third act, not to mention the heavy-handed manner in which it tries to explain away its plot details.

The movie also completely wastes the incredible Fahadh Faasil in a thankless role.

8. Bachelor Party (2012)

IMAGE: Kalabhavan Mani, Vinayakan, Asif Ali, Rahman and Indrajith Sukumaran in Bachelor Party.

People might remember Bachelor Party rather fondly these days, but this black-comic action thriller, an unofficial remake of Johnnie To's Exiled, was not exactly a good film.

It was high on style and flair, but the double-meaning dialogues, risque scenes, item songs and paper-thin characters did it no favours. It mostly ended up being a shoot-and-swag affair.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-hyped cameo felt like a forced addition, seemingly intended only to amp up the star value. Let's hope the sequel avoids the mistakes of its predecessor.

7. Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded (2009)

IMAGE: Mohanlal in Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded.

We mentioned earlier that Amal Neerad had never made a sequel to one of his own films. He did, however, make a sequel to another filmmaker's film: the 1987 pulpy entertainer Irupatham Noottandu, directed by K Madhu.

It served more as a sequel in spirit than as a direct continuation (why else would the hero's entourage include Jagathy Sreekumar's character, who belonged to the villain's camp in the previous film?).

When it comes to presenting Mohanlal in all his starry glory, Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded absolutely succeeds. Mohanlal plays along perfectly, delivering his lines with what an infamous Jayaram dialogue would call 'mass cool'.

But much like his earlier films, Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded catches Amal Neerad in a phase when he was high on style but low on substance, with weakly written supporting characters and an even weaker romantic track built around the odd pairing of Mohanlal and Bhavana.

6. CIA - Comrade in America (2017)

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan and Karthika Muralidharan in CIA - Comrade in America.

I quite enjoyed the first half of Comrade in America.

The sequences set in Kerala, the fleshing out of Dulquer Salmaan's fiery comrade persona (his introduction, set to a remix of the revolutionary Communist anthem Balikudeerangale, is easily one of the coolest entry scenes in Malayalam cinema) and the romantic track are all decent.

But then the film switches gears in the second half, turning into an adventure thriller about illegal immigration. This is where CIA loses its sheen.

The irony of a communist attempting to illegally enter a capitalist country for love is not lost on us. But the film's insistence on making its hero look cool comes at the expense of the heartbreaking reality of people trying to cross the US border in search of a better life.

This shallow approach is perhaps best exemplified by a scene in which a character buys a packet of condoms just in case she is sexually assaulted while crossing the border and it is treated in a trivial manner.

5. Big B (2007)

IMAGE: Innocent and Mammootty in Big B.

Sure, Big B is nearly a frame-by-frame remake of the Mark Wahlberg-starrer Four Brothers.

But, in my opinion, this is a rare case where the remake is actually better than the original. A major reason is that Amal Neerad's stylistic presentation (in his debut directorial) clicks almost perfectly here.

He is handed a brilliant canvas in the form of Mammootty, whose aura is magnified by the slow-motion frames of this action thriller.

Having previously worked as a cinematographer on Ram Gopal Varma productions and also Ranjith's Black (also starring Mammootty), Neerad brings those influences into his portrayal of Kochi's gangs, while doing justice to the story of four brothers reuniting to avenge their adoptive mother.

4. Bheeshma Parvam (2022)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Bheeshma Parvam.

Like Prakash Jha's Raajneeti, Amal Neerad's Bheeshma Parvam is a blend of the Mahabharata and The Godfather.

If Raajneeti was a political drama revolving around family members trying to kill one another, Bheeshma Parvam is a crime drama about family members trying to eliminate each other in the most deceitful ways possible.

The key difference is that Raajneeti lacked a Bheeshma-like figure, whereas Bheeshma Parvam, as the title suggests, revolves around its Bheeshma-esque protagonist, Michaelappan.

He is a powerful businessman, crime lord and eternal bachelor who ultimately cannot prevent the treachery within his own family, fuelled by external forces.

Mammootty is great, the supporting ensemble does its part well (particularly Shine Tom Chacko as the violent Peter with possible queer tendencies), and the rivalry is depicted in a fairly engaging manner, even if the storyline is predictable and the film occasionally favours style over substance.

3. Anwar (2010)

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mamta Mohandas in Anwar.

Anwar is another case where I actually prefer Amal Neerad's stylised treatment to the original source material, in this instance, the Don Cheadle-starrer Traitor.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is fantastic as Anwar, a young man sent as a spy to infiltrate a terrorist outfit, making fine use of a deadpan demeanour to hide his real intent.

If you haven't seen the Hollywood film, you will find yourself easily drawn into its engrossing plot developments. The scenes in which Anwar impresses the gang by carrying out activities whose true nature is revealed only later are particularly effective. Lal and Prakash Raj are also incredible as the terrorist leader and Anwar's police handler, respectively.

People are talking about Dhurandhar, but Prithvi and Amal tried pulling off something similar in Malayalam cinema over a decade and a half ago (with far less Islamophobia).

2. Varathan (2018)

IMAGE: Fahadh Faasil in Varathan.

Varathan is heavily influenced by the 1971 film Straw Dogs, but manages to evolve beyond that source material.

It becomes a creeping social commentary on the rising, unchecked perversity in society before shifting into a full-blown survival thriller with a terrific climax.

Fahadh Faasil is excellent as the Dubai-returned man whose unassuming nature conceals a vengeful, violent side (the origins of which are cleverly kept under wraps, leaving his tormentors thoroughly confused). Aishwarya Lekshmi is also good as his wife, who becomes the target of harassment by three perverts in their village.

However, the surprise package of the film is Sharaf U Dheen as the main antagonist. Previously known primarily for his comic roles, he delivers a genuinely chilling performance here, along with Arjun Ashokan and Vijilesh Karayad. Also watch out for a young Mamitha Baiju.

1. Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014)

IMAGE: Isha Sharvani and Fahadh Faasil in Iyobinte Pusthakam.

Loosely based on Shakespeare's King Lear, Iyobinte Pusthakam also weaves in real-life incidents and even real people, such as the late actor P J Antony, played here by director Aashiq Abu, to create a dramatised tale of a family feud with far-reaching political consequences.

Iyobinte Pusthakam is easily Amal Neerad's most beautifully shot film (just look at the picturisation of the song Maane), with the director himself handling the cinematography.

It is a technically brilliant experience, featuring a well-crafted screenplay and captivating characters. Fahadh Faasil is solid in the lead role of Aloshy, Jayasurya is terrific as the villainous Angoor Rawther, and Padmapriya brings a seductive flair to Rahel.

The supporting ensemble, including Lal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Lena and T G Ravi, is equally fantastic. This remains, quite easily, Amal Neerad's best work to date.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff