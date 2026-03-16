Alia Bhatt: The Forever Sunshine Girl

Sukanya Verma celebrates Alia Bhatt, who turned 33 years around the sun on March 15 with 33 snapshots of her basking in it.
Key Points
- Alia Bhatt loves the sun, and has many, many pictures on Instagram to prove it.
- In fact, she even named her production house, Eternal Sunshine.
Alia Bhatt's love for sunshine makes for a luminous gallery of cheerful candid pictures and pretty poses on her Instagram account. Likening this love to the warmth of cinema, the actor even named her production house Eternal Sunshine.
Little Ms Sunshine? You bet!
Sunny days, sunnier smiles.
And it was all yellow...
Sun-skari Alia!
Sun, sea, sand -- Alia's source of super power.
Serial Sunbather.
Return of the Serial Sunbather.
Alia's cat Edward shares her love for all things sunny.
Balcony or bathroom, no room is out of bounds when it comes to chasing the sun-soaked selfie.
Here comes the sun, little darling!
It's always a case of sunny side up for this March born beauty.
If Alia could be an emoji, no prizes for guessing what she'd pick.
Dear Zindagi, Alia style.
One lady, two lilies and loads of the ever golden sun doing its magic.
A moment in the sun, Cannes edition.
Swim, sun and sukoon. How very Alia, no?
It's Vitamin C time, folks!
Even the scorching sun cannot dampen Alia's sporty spirit.
Lights, camera, action!
What they mean when they say ‘always read in good light’.
Trust Alia to make quarantine look so lit!
The actor's caption says it all -- a soul full of sunshine.
Sun. Flower.
Warmer days or winter, Alia's a sunshine child for all seasons.
You are my sunshine!
On her way to Sunset Boulevard?
Why beat the heat when you can join hand with it, demonstrates Alia.
Sun-kissed.
Alia shows off her true colours under the sun.
Love and light, insists the Brahmastra girl!
Sunday. Funday.
Pair this pic with a song from her mentor KJo's movie -- Suraj Hua Madham?
Happy 33rd Alia! May you always find a place in the sun!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff