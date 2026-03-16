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Home  » Movies » Alia Bhatt: The Forever Sunshine Girl

Alia Bhatt: The Forever Sunshine Girl

By SUKANYA VERMA
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 08:54 IST

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Sukanya Verma celebrates Alia Bhatt, who turned 33 years around the sun on March 15 with 33 snapshots of her basking in it.

Key Points

  • Alia Bhatt loves the sun, and has many, many pictures on Instagram to prove it.
  • In fact, she even named her production house, Eternal Sunshine.

Alia Bhatt's love for sunshine makes for a luminous gallery of cheerful candid pictures and pretty poses on her Instagram account. Likening this love to the warmth of cinema, the actor even named her production house Eternal Sunshine.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Little Ms Sunshine? You bet!

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sunny days, sunnier smiles.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

And it was all yellow...

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sun-skari Alia!

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sun, sea, sand -- Alia's source of super power.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Serial Sunbather.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Return of the Serial Sunbather.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia's cat Edward shares her love for all things sunny.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Balcony or bathroom, no room is out of bounds when it comes to chasing the sun-soaked selfie.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Here comes the sun, little darling!

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

It's always a case of sunny side up for this March born beauty.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

If Alia could be an emoji, no prizes for guessing what she'd pick.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Dear Zindagi, Alia style.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

One lady, two lilies and loads of the ever golden sun doing its magic.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

A moment in the sun, Cannes edition.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Swim, sun and sukoon. How very Alia, no?

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

It's Vitamin C time, folks!

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Even the scorching sun cannot dampen Alia's sporty spirit.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Lights, camera, action!

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

What they mean when they say ‘always read in good light’.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Trust Alia to make quarantine look so lit!

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The actor's caption says it all -- a soul full of sunshine.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sun. Flower.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Warmer days or winter, Alia's a sunshine child for all seasons.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

You are my sunshine!

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On her way to Sunset Boulevard?

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Why beat the heat when you can join hand with it, demonstrates Alia.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sun-kissed.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia shows off her true colours under the sun.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Love and light, insists the Brahmastra girl!

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sunday. Funday.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Pair this pic with a song from her mentor KJo's movie -- Suraj Hua Madham?

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Happy 33rd Alia! May you always find a place in the sun! 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com

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