A Double Dose Of Akshay Kumar

Before Welcome to the Jungle, here's a look at the movies where Akshay Kumar tried to entertain us in double roles.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Welcome To The Jungle.

Key Points Akshay Kumar will play a double role in Welcome to the Jungle, portraying a former superstar and his father, his second such father-son dual role this year.

His first double role was in Jai Kishen (1994), where he played separated twins, a sly thief and a blind martial artist.

Akshay has often explored dual roles with contrasting moralities, such as the hero and villain in Aflatoon (1997) and Khiladi 420 (2000).

Akshay Kumar returns to the Welcome franchise after skipping Welcome Back (where John Abraham replaced him as the lead), in Welcome to the Jungle. And to make up, he is giving fans a double dose of himself this time.

Akshay plays a washed-out former superstar as well as his older lookalike father. Interestingly, it is his second film of the year, in which he plays both father and son.

Of course, there are more Akshay movies where he had played double roles to varying degrees of success, including films where he has played both the hero and the villain.

Sreeju Sudhakaran looks back at Hindi films where Akshay took on dual roles. Spoilers ahead.

Jai Kishen (1994)

Where To Watch: YouTube

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Jai Kishen.

This 1994 film marked the first time Akshay Kumar took on a double role.

He played twins separated in childhood, with Kishen being a sly thief who commits crimes in the name of his lookalike brother, whom he didn't know was actually his sibling, and Jai, a blind martial artiste gifted with a heightened sense of perception. That's much before Matt Murdock was pulling the same shtick with Daredevil movies and shows.

Of course, the brothers eventually reunite and take down the villain responsible for their separation.

Interestingly, Suniel Shetty, who was seen as Akshay's biggest rival in the action genre in the '90s, did a film called Gopi Kishan, where he played twins separated at birth! What's more, Jai Kishen and Gopi Kishan were released merely months from each other.

Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995)

Where To Watch: Z5

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Sabse Bada Khiladi.

Okay, this is kind of cheating since Akshay Kumar technically doesn't have a double role in the film, most remembered for its double entendre song, Bholi Bhali Ladki.

Like Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar (1993), Akshay Kumar's cop character Vijay tricks the other characters, and to some extent the audience, into believing that he has a doppelganger named Lallu, allowing him to carry out a twisted revenge against the villains.

Of course, even though Lallu is presumed to be his long-lost twin, it is eventually revealed that the twin had always been dead and both identities belonged to the same man.

Aflatoon (1997)

Where To Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar, ShemarooMe

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Aflatoon.

Directed by Guddu Dhanoa, Aflatoon marked the first time Akshay Kumar played two characters on opposite ends of the moral spectrum.

He played Raja, the good-hearted hero in love with a rich heiress played by Urmila Matondkar, and Rocky, a dangerous criminal and conman who happens to share his face.

The plot follows how both men exploit each other's identities to bring one another down. Rocky has also a 'stomping' intro song We Love Rocky, whose similarity to Queen's We Will Rock You may or may not be coincidental.

PS: It is hard not to notice that Shah Rukh Khan's Duplicate, released a year later, had a similar premise, possibly because both the movies might be inspired by the same Hollywood film The Whole Town's Talking (1935).

Khiladi 420 (2000)

Where To Watch: Z5

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Khiladi 420.

Six years before directing Akshay in the hit Phir Hera Pheri, the late Neeraj Vora made his directorial debut with this thriller featuring Kumar in a double role.

He played twins, though not separated at birth, with one being a ruthless, manipulative and murderous conman, and the other a kind-hearted man forced by circumstances to impersonate his sibling.

Khiladi 420 is now best remembered for Akshay Kumar's insane mid-air plane stunt, which he performed himself years before Tom Cruise made such daredevil feats iconic in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

8 x 10 Tasveer (2009)

Where To Watch: Prime Video, ShemarooMe, MX Player, Z5

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in 8 x 10 Tasveer.

Nagesh Kukunoor's psychological thriller incorporates traits from some of Akshay Kumar's earlier double-role outings.

Once again, he plays twins separated in childhood, one of whom possesses a sixth sense that allows him to enter photographs and witness the events captured within them.

The other is Jeet, a negative-shaded character, living a secret life and harbouring murderous intentions towards his brother.

While the premise was intriguing and certainly one of Kumar's outlier projects, 8 x 10 Tasveer disappointed both critics and audiences at the box office.

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore.

Before S S Rajamouli became a pan-India phenomenon with Magadheera, Eega, of course, the Baahubali films and RRR, his earlier works had already begun inspiring Bollywood remakes.

His 2006 blockbuster Vikramarkudu was remade in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore, directed by Prabhu Deva.

Akshay stepped into Ravi Teja's shoes and played two characters: Vikram, an upright police officer and the protector of an oppressed village, and Shiva, a small-time conman who assumes Vikram's identity and continues his mission.

Like Vikramarkudu, Rowdy Rathore became a massive hit, with Akshay's lines like 'Don't angry me' and 'Jo main bolta hoon, main woh karta hoon. Aur jo main nahi bolta, woh main definitely karta hoon' becoming part of Bollywood pop culture.

Khiladi 786 (2012)

Where To Watch: Eros Now, Z5

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Khiladi 786.

This action comedy sees Akshay playing Bahattar Singh, who lost his brother Tehattar Singh during childhood.

While the film focuses on the hilarious misadventures of Bahattar and his family as they lie their way through life by pretending to be police officers, the finale brings a happy reunion when his long-lost brother finally returns.

And yes, he too is played by Akshay Kumar.

Sadly, in brownface.

Housefull 4 (2019)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4.

Love them or hate them, the Housefull films always come with an interesting hook. Like, the fifth instalment had a murder mystery angle and a double climax.

And the fourth film revolved around reincarnation and allowed its lead characters to play dual versions of themselves.

The quirkiest double act belonged to Akshay Kumar, who clearly had a blast playing Bala, a conniving and backstabbing prince, and Harry, his present-day reincarnation, a barber suffering from a peculiar kind of amnesia.

The humour may not work for everyone, but Akshay's double act remains the film's biggest source of entertainment.

Bhooth Bangla (2026)

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla.

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar reunited with his Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag and Garam Masala director Priyadarshan to make us laugh and then spook us in this horror-comedy. Albeit neither happened in expected levels.

The 58-year-old actor plays a 'young' NRI who returns to his ancestral mansion in India to arrange his sister's wedding, unaware that the place is haunted.

What he doesn't realise then is that the demonic entity haunting the mansion and abducting newly wed brides is actually his real father, also played by Akshay Kumar, a twist revealed midway through the film and then via an extended flashback.

Though Bhooth Bangla received mixed-to-negative reviews, it still managed to emerge as a decent box-office success.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff