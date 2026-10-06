Ajay Devgn's 10 Biggest Openings At Box Office

Drishyam: The Conclusion is Ajay Devgn's biggest box office opener, also securing a spot among the Top 5 Bollywood openers of all time.

Key Points Drishyam: The Conclusion achieved an opening collection of Rs 62.03 crore, making it Ajay Devgn's biggest opener in his 25+ year career.

Other major openers for Ajay Devgn include Singham Again, Singham Returns and Golmaal Again.

One thing that has stayed consistent about Ajay Devgn is the first day box office collections of his films.

They may be high or even low, but they have always been in double digits (barring a film or two). It's this kind of consistency that makes the star a favourite amongst distributors and exhibitors.

Ajay has taken his game to the next level with his latest film, Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is on its way to becoming a blockbuster. Joginder Tuteja looks at Ajay Devgn's biggest openings through the years.

Drishyam: The Conclusion's Record-Breaking Performance

Drishyam: The Conclusion (2026)

Opening Day Collection: Rs 62.03 crore/Rs 620.3 million

IMAGE: Prakash Raj, Jaideep Alhawat, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor in Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is not just a record opener for Ajay Devgn in his 25+ year career but is among the Top 5 openings for Hindi films.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film was expected to open in the Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore (Rs 400 million to Rs 500 million) range but it earned Rs 62 crore (Rs 620 million) on Friday, the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. This terrific opening shows that it shaped up as an event film despite not being an action entertainer.

Ajay Devgn's Consistent Box Office Success

Singham Again (2024)

Opening Day Collection: Rs 43.70 crore/Rs 437 million

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in Singham Again.

Released at Diwali 2024, the film did record business despite a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both films did well on the opening day.

Unfortunately, Singham Again could not cover the distance eventually.

Singham Returns (2014)

Opening Day Collection: Rs 32.09 crore/Rs 320.9 million

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor in Singham Returns.

In 2014, a number like this was very difficult to score on the first day.

Such was the massive fan following after Rohit Shetty's Singham that the second film in the franchise went on to do triple business.

Franchise Power, Standalone Hits

Golmaal Again (2017)

Opening Day Collection: Rs 30.14 crore/ Rs 301.4 million

IMAGE: Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Johnny Lever in Golmaal Again.

Golmaal is one of Bollywood's longest comedy franchises. This film scored massively on day one at the box office, crossing Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million). It went on to enter the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) club.

Raid 2 (2025)

Opening Day Collection: Rs 19.71 crore/Rs 197.1 million

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in Raid 2.

Most of Ajay Devgn's biggest openings are franchise movies.

Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid received a lot of love from audiences, so when its sequel arrived seven years later, it enjoyed a good opening too.

It continued to do good business at the box office and emerged a big hit.

Total Dhamaal (2019)

Opening Day Collection: Rs 16.50 crore/Rs 165 million

IMAGE: Esha Gupta, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in Total Dhamaal.

Though Total Dhamaal was third in the Dhamaal series, Ajay Devgn starred in it for the first time.

He was joined by other new entrants, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

The star-studded ensemble film opened very well, and eventually, surpassed Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion).

Drishyam 2 (2022)

Opening Day Collection: Rs 15.38 crore/Rs 153.8 million

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishitaa Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in Drishyam 2.

Drishyam 2 opened well; the collections almost doubled that of the first Drishyam.

The film grew even bigger and eventually ended up collecting a massive Rs 240 crore (Rs 2.4 billion).

This is what helped Drishyam: The Conclusion take a huge opening.

Shaitaan (2024)

Opening Day Collection: Rs 15.21 crore/Rs 152.1 million

IMAGE: R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Jyotika in Shaitaan.

Though a horror thriller comes with its limitations at the box office, Shaitaan went on to score 10 times its first day collections to close at over Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) during its run.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Opening Day Collection: Rs 15.10 crore/Rs 151 million

IMAGE: Kajol and Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The last big film to be released before the pandemic, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior did very well at the box office.

Dhamaal 4(2026)

Opening Day Collection: Rs 13.72 crore/Rs 137.2 million

IMAGE: Sanjay Mishra and Ajay Devgn in Dhamaal 4.

It's been a good year for Ajay Devgn; just a few months ago, he delivered a hit with Dhamaal 4.

Dhamaal 4 took a good opening and then continued to score well on the basis of positive word-of-mouth.

Though response from critics was mixed for the film, audiences had their say and took the film past Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion).

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff