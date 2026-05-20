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Home  » Movies » Aishwarya To Urvashi: Cannes' Golden Girls

Aishwarya To Urvashi: Cannes' Golden Girls

By NAMRATA THAKKER
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 11:34 IST

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From saris to gowns to couture creations, our stars have glided down the Cannes red carpet dripping in gold, not just to raise the glamour quotient, but also to make a bold statement.

Namrata Thakker looks at all the times Bollywood celebs went for gold in Cannes.

Key Points

  • Bollywood stars frequently opt for gold attire at Cannes, showcasing a blend of traditional and contemporary styles.
  • Diana Penty impressed in an elegant gold Manish Malhotra sari= while Urvashi Rautela channelled Gigi Hadid's style in an embellished gold blouse.
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has consistently delivered flawless gold looks, including a Roberto Cavalli gown in 2014 and a metallic fishtail gown in 2019.
  • Kangana Ranaut made an iconic statement with a custom-made Kanjivaram silk sari, and Sonam Kapoor dazzled in an Elie Saab gold creation.
  • Hina Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Parul Gulati have also contributed to the golden glamour at Cannes, with notable gowns and traditional saris.
 

Iconic Golden Appearances

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Diana Penty looks like a fashion goddess in this gold knit sari by Manish Malhotra.

 

Urvashi Rautela

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela pulls off a Gigi Hadid in her ivory and gold sari with a heavily embroidered and embellished golden blouse.

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a stunning Roberto Cavalli gold gown back in 2014.

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Ash serves yet another delectable look in gold as she walked the red carpet in 2019 donning a metallic fishtail gown with a trail.

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Photograph: Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters

Going desi in a Tarun Tahiliani sari and winning us over once again.

Diverse Golden Styles

Kangana Ranaut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut wore a custom-made Kanjivaram silk sari with a retro twist at Cannes in 2019.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

In 2017, Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet in a gorgeous Elie Saab gold creation.

 

Hina Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Hina Khan caught everyone's attention when she stepped out in Cannes in a luminous satin gold gown.

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor made her Cannes debut in a heavily embroidered golden top with a mint-green skirt.

 

Urvashi Rautela

Photograph: Kind courtesy JoliPoli Couture/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela redefines modern glamour in this structured gold and beige gown on the Cannes red carpet last year.

 

Parul Gulati

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Parul Gulati's gold Banarasi tissue sari at Cannes channeled royal vibes while staying firmly rooted in tradition. A look that instantly won over all fashion critics.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com

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