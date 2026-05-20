Aishwarya To Urvashi: Cannes' Golden Girls

From saris to gowns to couture creations, our stars have glided down the Cannes red carpet dripping in gold, not just to raise the glamour quotient, but also to make a bold statement.

Namrata Thakker looks at all the times Bollywood celebs went for gold in Cannes.

Key Points Bollywood stars frequently opt for gold attire at Cannes, showcasing a blend of traditional and contemporary styles.

Diana Penty impressed in an elegant gold Manish Malhotra sari= while Urvashi Rautela channelled Gigi Hadid's style in an embellished gold blouse.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has consistently delivered flawless gold looks, including a Roberto Cavalli gown in 2014 and a metallic fishtail gown in 2019.

Kangana Ranaut made an iconic statement with a custom-made Kanjivaram silk sari, and Sonam Kapoor dazzled in an Elie Saab gold creation.

Hina Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Parul Gulati have also contributed to the golden glamour at Cannes, with notable gowns and traditional saris.

Iconic Golden Appearances

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Diana Penty looks like a fashion goddess in this gold knit sari by Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela pulls off a Gigi Hadid in her ivory and gold sari with a heavily embroidered and embellished golden blouse.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a stunning Roberto Cavalli gold gown back in 2014.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Ash serves yet another delectable look in gold as she walked the red carpet in 2019 donning a metallic fishtail gown with a trail.

Photograph: Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters

Going desi in a Tarun Tahiliani sari and winning us over once again.

Diverse Golden Styles

Photograph: Kind courtesy Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut wore a custom-made Kanjivaram silk sari with a retro twist at Cannes in 2019.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

In 2017, Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet in a gorgeous Elie Saab gold creation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Hina Khan caught everyone's attention when she stepped out in Cannes in a luminous satin gold gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor made her Cannes debut in a heavily embroidered golden top with a mint-green skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy JoliPoli Couture/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela redefines modern glamour in this structured gold and beige gown on the Cannes red carpet last year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Parul Gulati's gold Banarasi tissue sari at Cannes channeled royal vibes while staying firmly rooted in tradition. A look that instantly won over all fashion critics.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff