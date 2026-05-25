Aishwarya, Alia, Aditi... Best Cannes 2026 Looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari captivated audiences and fashion critics alike with their stunning ensembles at Cannes 2026.

Key Points Aishwarya Rai Bachchan impressed in a powerful yet gentle white pantsuit by Cheney Chan, marking one of her best recent Cannes looks.

Alia Bhatt stunned in a custom Tarun Tahiliani sari-inspired ensemble, blending traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary design.

Aditi Rao Hydari captivated in a glamorous soft Champagne silk tissue sari, inspired by Kashmir's Mughal gardens.

Tara Sutaria opted for a classy and dramatic black off-shoulder gown with leather gloves, exuding vintage chic.

Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Ahsaas Channa, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Prajaktta Mali also made significant fashion statements.

Like every year, Indian celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at the Cannes film festival.

From OG queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Bollywood darling Alia Bhatt to head-turners like Prajaktta Mali, Namrata Thakker looks at the best-dressed celebs from Cannes 2026.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Loreal Paris/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set the red carpet on fire in a white pantsuit by Cheney Chan which looked powerful yet gentle, structured but soft and fluid.

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

Alia Bhatt stunned in a custom Tarun Tahiliani creation that seamlessly blended traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary craftsmanship. She wore an ivory, sari-inspired ensemble featuring a beautifully sculpted corset with a sensual neckline. Alia completed the look with dewy makeup and minimal jewelry.

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indriya Jewels/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in this glamorous soft Champagne silk tissue sari inspired by Kashmir's Mughal gardens and crafted with archival block prints.

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria kept it classy, dramatic and chic in a fitted black off-shoulder gown teamed with leather gloves and black heels. She went vintage with her hairdo and slayed it like a diva.

Diana Penty

IMAGE: Diana Penty at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty made a stunning statement in gold, wearing a textured knit sari designed by Manish Malhotra along with a matching bolero jacket and the signature MM belt.

Urvashi Rautela

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela pulled out all the stops at Cannes this year, but it’s her sari look with a heavily embroidered gold blouse and a bucket purse that won us over.

Jacqueline Fernandez

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Notandass/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez dished out old Hollywood glam vibes in her elegant Richard Quinn outfit, dainty pearl jewellery and chic hairdo.

Huma Qureshi

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Eman Alajlan/Instagram

Huma Qureshi nailed her look in this structured black velvet gown custom designed by Eman Alajlan. The plunging neckline and sheer detailing at the bottom added just the right amount of drama.

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

Ahsaas Channa made an impressive debut at Cannes, looking absolutely gorgeous in a slinky, sexy Abhishek Sharma dress that fit her like a glove.

Kalyani Priyadarshan

IMAGE: Kalyani Priyadarshan at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyan Jewellers/Instagram

Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan made her Cannes debut count as well, wearing a shimmery black and purple strapless gown and rocking the red carpet like a diva.

Prajaktta Mali

IMAGE: Prajaktta Mali at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

Prajaktta Mali took the Nauvari sari to Cannes, wearing traditional jewellery as well as the best accessory a woman can ever have: Confidence.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff