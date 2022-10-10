News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aditya Chowhan Sings For Lata Mangeshkar

Aditya Chowhan Sings For Lata Mangeshkar

By Rediff Movies
October 10, 2022 18:24 IST
Dear Readers, we invite you to share your favourite Lata Mangeshkar song with us.

Aditya Chowhan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Chowhan

Aditya Chowhan is a 16-year-old student of music who composes and sings his own songs.

His favourite Lata Mangeshkar song is Lukha Chuppi from the iconic National Award winning film, Rang De Basanti. Its music was composed by another legend, A R Rahman.

 

 

You too must have a favourite Lata Mangeshkar song.

Sing it for Lata didi. And share it on iShare, our video sharing platform.

Once you record the video, login on https://ishare.rediff.com with your Rediffmail ID.

Click on Upload videos.

Add the video files that you need to upload, just as you would select attachments while sending an email.

Fill in the Title, Keywords and Description of your video in the respective fields.

Select the category for your video, then click on the save button.

Your video will show after a few minutes on MyPage, under the videos section.

Please copy the URL and mail it to us at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in (Subject: My Favourite Lata Mangeshkar song).

Rediff Movies
