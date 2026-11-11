The Ramayana Singer Who Won A National Award

'A small-town boy, raised in a humble setting, I just dared to dream. Because I was stubborn, I kept following up. And dreams do come true.'

'Don't give up; never lose hope. Manifestation is real.'

'The universe meets you at the audacity of what you dare to dream. So dream big.'

Key Points Abhay Jodhpurkar was 21 when he started his career with A R Rahman. At 35, he won the National Award for playback singing.

As a child, Abhay participated in several music reality shows, but he didn't let rejection or delays stop him from 'dreaming big.'

Abhay has sung over 300 songs in 16 languages, including the Tamil track Mangala Vanname from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

IMAGE: Abhay Jodhpurkar with the National Award at the Rediff office. Abhay received the 72nd National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the Marathi song Nausaachi Gaurai Maaji from the film Gharat Ganpati. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Abhay Jodhpurkar, the voice behind Shah Rukh Khan's Mere Naam Tu, has sung over 300 songs in 16 languages.

The 35-year-old artiste from Sendhwa, Madhya Pradesh, lent his voice to the song Mangala Vanname, the Tamil version of Mangal Rang, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, composed by A R Rahman, whom he calls his mentor.

How A Meeting With A R Rahman Changed His Life

Abhay was 21, in his final year of biotech engineering, when he was invited to sing Moongil Thottam, his Tamil debut, for A R Rahman.

"I was shivering," he recalls about meeting the composer for the first time at his studio in Chennai.

"Rahman's music has been my favourite playlist while growing up. Roja was released in 1991, the same year I was born. His music legacy is as old as I am. So, his music has been like worship material for me," Abhay tells Divya Nair on The Rediff Podcast.

Abhay, who was studying at SRM University, Chennai, says he took a huge risk by skipping campus placements that year.

"I didn't even sit for placements because I was like, I hope this song releases in my voice. If it does, then I'll continue doing playback singing, quit studies and take up music full-time."

"When the song (Moongil Thottam) came out, I couldn't believe I was actually launched by Rahman Sir. I started getting calls for performances, for judging events and for concerts," he says while revealing how overwhelmed he was with the outcome of his musical debut.

Winning The National Award

"As a child, I auditioned for a lot of reality shows. Sometimes I was selected; sometimes I was not. Once I had to skip due to Class 10 board exams. During Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, I found out I was above the age....I realised I didn't have the mental strength required to go up the ladder," says Abhay, recalling the struggles he faced before choosing a full-time career in music.

Years later, Abhay returned as a judge on the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. At the age of 35, winning the National Award, Abhay says he feels blessed that "life has come full circle."

"It feels amazing to be recognised for your entire body of work. My parents are so happy; they're getting calls non-stop. It's a big moment for our entire family," Abhay tells us while crediting his mother for her sacrifice and hard work.

"The first credit goes to her. For me, Gaurai is mother only. Getting blessed for that song...I was the happiest for her."

The Story Behind Mere Naam Tu

There is an interesting story behind how Abhay got the opportunity to record Mere Naam Tu, the song that went on to become his identity.

"I had taken darshan at Mahakaal temple. And I got a call from Ajay sir's ( composers Ajay-Atul) assistant saying that they need you in the studio right now. Can you make it? They said we have tried out two singers already for this; we're not sure about them. But we just want to see if your voice is working or not. They did not mention anything about the project," he recalls.

Want to know how Shah Rukh Khan responded to Abhay's singing?

Or how Abhay manages to sing fluently in so many different languages?

Don't you want to know what the National Award looks like? Is it made of gold, silver or precious stones?

Find out on The Rediff Podcast featuring Abhay Jodhpurkar.

Interview: Divya Nair/Rediff

Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Edited by Saahil Acharekar/Rediff