Aamir@60: 23 Stunning Sides To The Star

When Aamir Khan stepped into the limelight with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, everybody hailed him as the chocolate face heartthrob challenging the monopoly of gun-toting action heroes dominating the scene in the late 1980s.

What they really underestimated is an intelligent actor and his desire to evolve into a better version of his art as he went on to shatter myths, set new standards and popularise the concept of one film at a time.

Early on in his career, Aamir understood the importance of keeping the audience excited and, promptly, broke out of his QSQT cutie image that had lured him into signing a spate of run-of-the-mill romances.

Through his slow and steady approach, he spread his wings across different genres -- comedy, drama and action while establishing himself as a straightforward movie star whose value was determined by his sensibilities not stardom. And the maturity these consciously cultivated thoughts gave rise to is what makes Aamir so genuine on celluloid.

He's played a cop, a conman, a farmer, an alien, a tapori, a wrestler, a student, a school teacher, a singer, a snake charmer, a dog, among many other things...

He's grown six packs, shaved his head, waxed his legs and stayed in character for months and months.

And even when he falters, he's probably only guilty of trying too hard.

The actor we first caught a glimpse of as a kid sporting a bow tie crooning Yaadon Ki Baarat in his uncle Nasir Hussain's lost and found drama is all of 60 on March 14. Of these six decades of his life, most of them have gone into the movie business.

Sukanya Verma celebrates the icon and his imagery in 23 super special Aamir Khan frames etched in her head.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Director of Photography: Kiran Deohans

A meet cute that foreshadows the fate of star-crossed lovers and yet, Juhi Chawla is only too happy to have Aamir Khan photobomb her sunset clicks even as he jokes how some believe photographs of people against 'doobta suraj' can result in dying young.

Tragically, Mansoor Khan's desi Romeo and Juliet upholds this nasty superstition.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Director of Photography: Najeeb Khan

Many folks have sang poetic odes to their first love before and after Pehla Nasha, but none can beat the sight of a smitten Aamir dancing to the baap of '90s love songs in a striking red sweatshirt against the scenic Nilgiris.

Lagaan

Director of Photography: Anil Mehta

Set in British India, Aamir's Oscar-nominated effort is an underdog sports story desiS root for and relate to deeply.

Like I mentioned in my Lagaan specific frames feature, I love the strong feeling of solidarity this image conveys -- simple yet effective.

All the grandeur in Lagaan comes from the 'can do' spirit of its protagonists.

Dil Chahta Hai

Director of Photography: Ravi K Chandran

The essence of Aamir Khan's character in Dil Chahta Hai can be found in this picture. What you see isn't always what you get. Trick? Or treat? That's Akash for you.

Raakh

Director of Photography: Santosh Sivan

Aditya Bhattacharya's Raakh, which earned a Special Jury mention for Aamir, wasn't designed for mainstream attention. But the revenge drama's abstract dystopia and experimental frames, especially this Taxi Driver inspired version of the scrawny, anti-establishment hero practising his aim, is staggeringly raw.

Rangeela

Director of Photography: W B Rao

As Rangeela's loveable tapori, Munna's supremely high opinion of himself may borderline on delusional but this swaggering disdain for pretensions and taking pride in being one's own master is exactly what makes him such a hit in the first place.

Rang De Basanti

Director of Photography: Binod Pradhan

It's not just the contrasts but the transition summed up in Aamir's journey from a devil-may-care drifter whiling his time in college to a rebel discovering his voice while role playing freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad that made me pick this telling frame of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sharp political commentary.

PK

Director of Photography: C K Muraleedharan

What they say when they mean a picture is worth a thousand words. Also, who better than a dedicatedly over-the-top Aamir to convey PK's witty logic against the monopolisers of religion?

Andaz Apna Apna

Director of Photography: Ishwar Bidri

Aamir is a hoot as Amar. Whether gobbling kali mirch ke ladoo or discovering Raveena is Karishma -- his many, many, many hilarious expressions in this cult comedy are a work of art that deserve nothing less than an Andy Warhol brand of tribute.

Sarfarosh

Director of Photography: Vikas Sivaraman

How good is Aamir's no-no-nonsense cop in the no-no-nonsense Sarfarosh? As ACP Rathore, his eyes are always focused on his work. Even when he's seemingly on a date or innocuously trying out a pair of sunglasses in a crowded bazaar, his CCTV gaze wastes no second in catching the culprit.

Ghajini

Director of Photography: Ravi K Chandran

Though Christopher Nolan's Memento is Ghajini's (and its Tamil original) source of blatant inspiration, it sure is fun to watch a genial Aamir transform into this brawny beast sporting tattoos all over in search of its titular antagonist.

Dhobi Ghat

Director of Photography: Tushar Kanti Ray

The artist. The city. A simple, sublime shot that accurately captures the tone of Kiran Rao's directorial debut and Aamir smoothly slipping into that vision.

Dangal

Director of Photography: Setu

In recent years, Aamir's extreme physical transformation has become the talking point of his movies.

For Dangal too, he put on tons of weight to look like a Haryanvi wrestler and father of teenage daughters.

But it's the proud, protective daddy feeling in this quietly warm scene that underscores the emotionality of his portrayal.

Talaash

Director of Photography: K U Mohanan

Unable to sleep, a father fidgets with his dead young son's Star Wars toy. There's something so sad, pensive and striking about this hopeless image and Aamir's distant personality as a result of it. Talaash is a treasure trove of such hauntingly poetic visuals.

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi

Director of Photography: Pravin Bhatt

That hugely popular 'Captain' cap. Aamir's sassy zingers. And cute as a button Pooja Bhatt.

The 1990s rom-com doesn't win any points for originality and we will gladly live with this loss for life.

Taare Zameen Par

Director of Photography: Setu

Teacher of the Year. Aamir is quite affable as the art teacher willing to bend over backwards and use playful techniques as long as it gets his students to open up and discover their full potential.

Akele Hum Akele Tum

Director of Photography: Baba Azmi

A father-son jodi watching their favourite lady's first movie from the sidelines of a projection room is one more scene among many in the Kramer Vs Kramer ripped-off weepie that you'll find yourself tearing up to.

3 Idiots

Director of Photography: C K Muraleedharan

Only Aamir can look so believably close to the man he offends the most -- Boman Irani, as the engineering college principal he's constantly at odds and still claim to be besotted by his daughter. All Iz Well, indeed.

1947: Earth

Director of Photography: Giles Nuttgens

Aamir treads on darkness that's stemmed from provocations of post-Partition violence while maintaining a facade of civility in a performance that's both admirable and unsettling. And this is the moment it all changes.

Ghulam

Director of Photography: Teja

Aamir's clunky rings and Khandala endorsements aren't the only highlights of this unofficial On The Waterfront remake. The deadly railway track stunt he performed, sprinting before a moving train as part of a dare, is yet another example of his method actor madness.

Baazi

Director of Photography: Teja

But we are totally down with Mr Perfectionist shaving off his arms and legs to play a curly-haired cabaret bombshell Miss Julie Braganza as part of his undercover cop shtick in Baazi.

Dhoom 3

Director of Photography: Sudeep Chatterjee

Aamir playing a game of spot-the-differences is exactly what the con-friendly franchise is all about.

Yaadon Ki Baaraat

Director of Photography: Munir Khan

Birthday boy Aamir Khan's journey started with a birthday party in Yaadon Ki Baaraat with a knee high boy, pitching in as the youngest of the three brothers who then grows up to become his cousin Tariq.

Yaadon Ki Baaraat was a blockbuster and though he had only a tiny part to play, Aamir's twinkling eyes and smile seem to know what's in store in future.