9 Songs When Shah Rukh Khan Went Shirtless!

From Dard-e-Disco to King's Tu Mil Jaaye, Shah Rukh Khan has given fans plenty of reasons to swoon over his shirtless avatars, proving that King Khan's six-pack appeal is timeless.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in King.

Key Points Shah Rukh Khan's Tu Mil Jaaye from King, also featuring Deepika Padukone, brings back memories of the sizzling chemistry seen in Pathaan.

From Jiya Jale and Dard-E-Disco to Besharam Rang, SRK has delivered several memorable shirtless moments across his filmography.

Whether flaunting his sculpted abs or emerging from the water in a clingy shirt, King Khan has consistently added glamour and romance to his onscreen appearances.

Shah Rukh Khan may be 61, but he clearly hasn't lost his knack for setting the screen on fire, especially when he takes his shirt off.

The superstar gave fans a birthday treat on November 2 by releasing Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from his upcoming Christmas entertainer King.

Shot against the picturesque beaches of Cape Town, South Africa, the peppy romantic track is composed by Sachin-Jigar, features Arijit Singh on vocals and marks British pop icon Ed Sheeran's Bollywood debut, with a couple of English rap verses.

But the real talking point of Tu Mil Jaaye is the sizzling chemistry between SRK and Deepika Padukone, which brings back memories of Pathaan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who also helmed Pathaan, King (releasing in theatres on December 24) sees the duo recreate the magic of Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

And, of course, there is enough of King Khan's sculpted torso on display to keep his fans happy.

While he might not enjoy taking his shirt off quite as much as Salman Khan, SRK has given us some memorable shirtless moments over the years.

Eight songs where the superstar turned up the heat and added a generous dose of glamour to his romance game:

Jiya Jale from Dil Se.. (1998)

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in Dil Se..

Not only did this famous Mani Ratnam and A R Rahman collaboration give Shah Rukh Khan one of his most iconic songs in Chaiyya Chaiyya, but the film also made him shed some of his inhibitions by going shirtless during the dream sequences in Jiya Jale.

A sultry Preity Zinta (making her film debut) and a bare-bodied SRK against the beautiful backdrops of Kerala's Periyar lake, Athirappilly waterfalls and the lagoons of Alleppey... how can you not get seduced by the magic here?

Roshni Se from Asoka (2001)

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Asoka.

Asoka's period setting allowed its cast to be rather generous with the costume department's omissions, and some of the song picturisations took full advantage of that.

Particularly the sensuously shot Roshni Se, which not only highlighted the beautiful chemistry between SRK and Kareena Kapoor but also offered some lovely romantic visuals against its aquatic setting.

Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

IMAGE: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Okay, this is a bit of a cheat since SRK does not exactly go shirtless in this hugely popular song from Karan Johar's blockbuster family drama.

But him emerging from the water with that nearly transparent shirt clinging to his body should qualify it for this list, right?

Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishaare from Chalte Chalte (2003)

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan in Chalte Chalte.

Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishaare arrives at the point in this Aziz Mirza film when the lead couple believes they have secured their happy ending after eloping. The song perfectly captures their honeymoon phase that captures their marital bliss from romantic to passionate.

There is an undeniable seductive allure to a brief portion that has SRK almost shirtless and Rani Mukerji (arguably looking very enticing in the song) draped in a bedsheet, particularly when she playfully bites her co-star's skin while trying to pull his shirt off.

Dard-E-Disco from Om Shanti Om (2007)

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om.

Also known as the first song that pops into your head when you picture a shirtless SRK.

You have to hand it to director-choreographer Farah Khan for not only using the sequence to playfully poke fun at Bollywood's obsession with six-packs but also introducing the world to Shah Rukh Khan's newly sculpted abs by sexualising them in every way possible.

Isse bolte hain ek teer se do nishaan...

Saans from Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

This beautiful A R Rahman composition features some deeply passionate moments between Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, with SRK going completely shirtless at one point.

Yash Chopra's swansong is also famously the film that finally made the superstar break his long-standing no-kissing rule.

Manwa Laage from Happy New Year (2014)

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year.

Farah Khan celebrated SRK's six-pack debut in Om Shanti Om with absolute panache.

So, how do you top that in their next collaboration?

How about making those abs so hot that they literally set his shirt on fire as he pulls off his trademark open-arms gesture? Sweet!

Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Besharam Rang from Pathaan (2023)

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone raised temperatures both onscreen and off (the latter mainly with certain political factions), thanks to their scorching chemistry and a wardrobe, or lack thereof, to match.

SRK famously showed off every cut and ridge on his torso at the beginning of Besharam Rang, before Deepika's sheer hotness (and that famous orange bikini) took over.

He then gloriously displayed those abs all over again in the film's final song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff